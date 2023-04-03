To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
APRIL 4
• The DeWitt Noon Lions’ Travelogue Shows are at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the DeWitt Operahouse in downtown DeWitt. The program is “Planes, Trolleys, Automobiles and Lobster – New England” by Duane Miller. A $5 donation is suggested.
• Efforts are being made to build a conservation center for residents of Whiteside County, Illinois to showcase the importance of conservation to the environment. Dave Harrison and Dean Huisingh will share their vision of this new development. Volunteer Millers of de Immigrant Windmill will host this presentation at the Windmill Cultural Center, 111 10th Ave., Fulton, at 6 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
APRIL 5
• A free community meal, The Table, is served each Wednesday at CrossView Church, 703 14th Ave., in Fulton, Illinois. The meal is served from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. The menu is baked spaghetti, green beans, fruit, Jimmy John’s bread and assorted desserts.
APRIL 7
• Jackson County Retired School Personnel will meet at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club in Maquoketa. The Social begins at 11:30 a.m. followed by lunch at noon. For the program, author Bill Mueller will share his book titled, "Time to Ship Another Steer". Cost for the meal is $12. Reservations should be called to Nancy Wagoner at (563) 652-5931. All retired school personnel including teachers, nurses, administrators, janitors, bus drivers, cooks, secretaries, and associates are eligible to join the group. New members are always welcome.
• Good Friday will be observed this year by the Clinton Ministerial Association as they present The Way of the Cross. The event has two portions, including a walk from Christ Episcopal Church, 2100 N. Second St., to St. Boniface Church, 2520 Pershing Blvd., and a Good Friday Service featuring the Stations of the Cross. Those who want to walk can gather at 11:30 a.m. at Christ Episcopal. The service starts at noon at St. Boniface. Responsive readings and prayer at each station allows for an immersive experience for the participants. St. Boniface will be open at 10 a.m. with music beginning at 11:45 a.m. For more information, contact unitycenterclinton@gmail.com.
APRIL 12
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection will meet at 9:30 a.m. at Community Reformed Church, 727 N. 12th St., Clinton. All women are invited to the brunch followed by music provided by Linda Pasvogel of Fenton, Illinois and a non-denominational speaker, Lori Mayer of Ansgar, who will speak on “Forgiveness – A Beautiful Gift.” The cost is $13. Contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859 no later than April 7 for reservations.
MAY 12
• Wild Rose Casino & Hotel will host Revelation – A Tribute to Journey on May 12 in the Wild Rose Courtyard, weather permitting. Gates will open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. This is a free, all-ages concert open to the public. Revelation - A Tribute Journey has played on some of the biggest stages in the Kansas City area and beyond – opening for “The Little River Band” on the main concert stage at Sturgis, playing for both the A.B.A.T.E. Boogie of Indiana and Kansas Bike festivals with thousands in attendance, The Rock and Roll Dream Concert at the Sandstone Ampitheater and headlining on some of the biggest casino stages in the Midwest. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs, and there will be food and drinks available at the event. No coolers are allowed.