JUNE 15
— The River Cities Quilters Guild will meet at 7 p.m. at Fulton Presbyterian Church. Bev Peterman, from DeWitt, will share how she takes photos or other pictures and creates art quilts with applique and thread painting. Anyone in interested in fiber arts is invited to attend.
— Clinton Public Library will host storytime in Clinton Park between South Third and South Fourth Streets from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
— Fulton Kiwanis Club hosts Picnic in the Park at the 10th Avenue park from 5:30-8 p.m. Burgers, hot dogs, chips and a drink, prepared by Fulton Meat Market, are on the menu. Live entertainment will be provided by 3 On the Tree. Residents should bring their own lawn chairs for seating.
JUNE 16
— The tooth fairy and I-smile, a state dental program, will visit Camanche Public Library at 2 p.m. The library is located at 102 12th Ave. in Camanche.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 1-5 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— Hook's Pub and Grill hosts trivia night from 7-9 p.m.
JUNE 17
— Timber Lake Playhouse opens its 60th Anniversary Season with the musical, "Pippin," at 7:30 p.m. Tickets area available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mount Carroll, Illinois.
— Clinton County Conservation will host a Sunset Eco Cruise each Thursday at 7 p.m. at Rock Creek. A naturalist will guide the Mississippi River cruises aboard the blue Heron pontoon. Call 563-259-1876 a week in advance to reserve a free spot.
— Clinton County Historical Society hosts a Sloppy Joe's in a Sack Supper from 4 p.m. until the food is gone. For $5 residents may pick up a sack supper at the Clinton County Historical Society Museum, 601 S. First St. in Clinton. The money benefits the museum.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre presents "Smokey Joe's Cafe" at 8 p.m. at Riverview Bandshell. Order tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35554 or call the box office at 563-242-6760 between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
JUNE 18
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre presents "Smokey Joe's Cafe" at 8 p.m. at Riverview Bandshell. Order tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35554 or call the box office at 563-242-6760 between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will perform the musical "Pippin" at 7:30 p.m. Tickets area available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mount Carroll, Illinois.
— Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will celebrate Adler's 126th birthday during Funtime Friday at 10:30 a.m. Children will learn about the man who started it all. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. The program is free with a paid admission to the Center.
JUNE 19
— Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will celebrate Adler's 126th birthday during Funtime Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Children will learn about the man who started it all. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. The program is free with a paid admission to the Center.
— A Father's Day workshop will let children create gifts for Dad. Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will help children make Father's Day gifts during Saturday Special, 3-4 p.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. The program is free with a paid admission to the Center.
— Cash and Cline…Country Royalty Tribute Show, 7 p.m. at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center. Tickets are $22 for adults in advance at $25 at the door. Student tickets are $13 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets can also be purchased at The Ohnward Fine Arts Center 563-652-9815, Osterhaus Pharmacy and the Maquoketa State Bank Main Office, Hartig Drug in Preston and the Bellevue Pharmacy in Bellevue. Tickets are also available online at www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— The Catholic Historical Center at St. Boniface, 2500 Pershing Blvd., is open from 1 to 3 p.m.
— Because June is Dairy Month, LumberKings Stadium will have Dairy Night at The Ball Park. From 5:30 p.m. to closing, visitors to the ballpark can meet a calf.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre presents "Smokey Joe's Cafe" at 8 p.m. at Riverview Bandshell. Order tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35554 or call the box office at 563-242-6760 between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will perform the musical "Pippin" at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets area available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mount Carroll, Illinois.
JUNE 20
— Fathers are admitted free to Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center in celebration of Father's Day. From 1:30-4:30 p.m. children may use the card-creation station to make Father's Day cards. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre presents "Smokey Joe's Cafe" at 8 p.m. at Riverview Bandshell. Order tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35554 or call the box office at 563-242-6760 between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will perform the musical "Pippin" at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets area available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mount Carroll, Illinois.
JUNE 21
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
JUNE 22
— Timber Lake Playhouse will perform the musical "Pippin" at 7:30 p.m. Tickets area available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mount Carroll, Illinois.
JUNE 23
— New plaques honoring Lt. Bill Schick and John Albert Lubbers will be unveiled at the Lubbers Fountain on Riverview Drive at 11 a.m. The public is invited to attend.
— Rick Eugene Brammer of Absolute Science will fascinate summer readers with a bubble show at the community center in Camanche at 2 p.m.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 1-5 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre presents "Smokey Joe's Cafe" at 8 p.m. at Riverview Bandshell. Order tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35554 or call the box office at 563-242-6760 between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will perform the musical "Pippin" at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets area available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mount Carroll, Illinois.
— Hook's Pub and Grill hosts trivia night from 7-9 p.m.
— Lyons Reads Book Club will meet from 5-6:30 p.m. Readers choose their own books and meet for conversations about the works and their authors. Call 563-242-5355 for details.
JUNE 24
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre presents "Smokey Joe's Cafe" at 8 p.m. at Riverview Bandshell. Order tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35554 or call the box office at 563-242-6760 between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will perform the musical "Pippin" at 7:30 p.m. Tickets area available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mount Carroll, Illinois.
— A walk-in Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held at Genesis VNA/Public Heath at 611 N. Second St. in Clinton from noon to 4 p.m. The second doses will be given July 22.
JUNE 25
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre presents "Smokey Joe's Cafe" at 8 p.m. at Riverview Bandshell. Order tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35554 or call the box office at 563-242-6760 between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will perform the musical "Pippin" at 7:30 p.m. Tickets area available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mount Carroll, Illinois.
JUNE 26
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— Clinton Public Library will host Storytime at Farmer's Market from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Four Square Park on Main Avenue.
— The Catholic Historical Center at St. Boniface, 2500 Pershing Blvd., is open from 1 to 3 p.m.
— Smilee's Ice Cream, at 911 11th St. in DeWitt will have a calf on site from 2-5 p.m. Customers can meet the calf to celebrate Dairy Month.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre presents "Smokey Joe's Cafe" at 8 p.m. at Riverview Bandshell. Order tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35554 or call the box office at 563-242-6760 between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will perform the musical "Pippin" at 7:30 p.m. Tickets area available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mount Carroll, Illinois.
— An outdoor-only Felix Adler Day will include pony rides, a rock wall and a kiddie Ferris wheel from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission to the festival is free. The Center will have inflatables, a petting zoo, games and prizes and a stage show to celebrate the man and clown for whom the children's museum is named.
— The Pork Tornadoes will perform a free outdoor concert at Wild Rose Casino and Resorts in Clinton at 6 p.m. Tokyo Train will open. Visitors should bring their own lawn chairs for seating. No outside food, drinks or coolers are allowed.
— The Kids Carnival is back during Lanark, Illinois' Old Settlers Days from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the City Park’s North Shelter. Children 8 and under may purchase five tickets for $1 to play Ring Toss, Pick Up Duck, Can Pyramid, Ball Toss and Sharp Squirter for prizes.
JUNE 27
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre presents "Smokey Joe's Cafe" at 8 p.m. at Riverview Bandshell. Order tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35554 or call the box office at 563-242-6760 between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will perform the musical "Pippin" at 2 p.m. Tickets area available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mount Carroll, Illinois.
JUNE 28
— Clinton Community School District will break ground for its new high school at 4 p.m. on the east side of campus. Parking is available in the north lot.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
JUNE 29
The CHS Class of 1955 will have lunch at 11:30 a.m at Pizza Ranch. Everyone is invited.
— Clinton Public Library will host storytime in Clinton Park between South Third and South Fourth Streets from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
JUNE 30
—Camanche Public Library will host Tae Kwon Do with Mellennia at 2 p.m. The library is located at 102 12th Ave., Camanche.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 1-5 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— Fishermen's Holler will perform at Lyons Four Square Park from 5-7 p.m. The concert is part of Clinton Public Library's Market Music 2021.