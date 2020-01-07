JANUARY 8
• WOW Wednesday at Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center is tagged “Don’t poke the hibernating bear!” Chess, juggling and logic games will be part of the program. WOW Wednesday will take place from 2-6 p.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. The program is designed for school-age children and their families.
JANUARY 10
• Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will feature Jessica Steines of Clinton County Conservation and a live owl. The event begins at 10 a.m. at the Center, 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. Admission to the museum is $4 per person, $3 for anyone over the age of 65 and free for children one or younger. Members will be admitted free.
• Gretchen Eubanks of Family Resources will discuss human trafficking at Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, 721 S. Second St. in Clinton, from noon to 1 p.m. The Lunch and Learn event has limited space. Please RSVP by Jan. 8 to 563-242-7611.
• Clinton Public Library will show the movie “Yours, Mine and Ours,” a 1968 classic starring Lucille Ball and Henry Fonda, at 5:30 p.m. Call 563-242-8441 to make a reservation, because seating is limited. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
JANUARY 11
• The Lyons branch of Clinton Public Library hosts Operation Bedroll at 11 a.m. Patrons will learn to make sleeping mats from plastic grocery bags. The project is part of the library’s adult programming and is presented in collaboration with Clinton’s Retired Senior Volunteer Program. The mats are part of an effort to help the homeless. Call 563-242-5355 to register, as space is limited. The Lyons library is located at 105 Main Ave. in Clinton.
JANUARY 12
• The Clinton County Historical Society will host a fundraiser Soup & Sandwich Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost for adults is $8, for children 5-10 years old, $4 and children under 5 eat free. The museum is located at 601 S. First St. in Clinton.
JANUARY 13
• Pizza Ranch will donate 10% of each guest check to the Clinton Area Showboat Theater from 5-8 p.m. Pizza Ranch is located at 1347 11th St. NW in Clinton.
JANUARY 15
• Sandy Logan will teach crochet skills at 1 p.m. at the Lyons branch of the Clinton Public Library, 105 Main Ave. in Clinton. Call 563-242-5355 to sign up. Some supplies will be available, but people may bring their own.
JANUARY 16
• Vendors will share food and drinks at The Sawmill Museum from 6-9 p.m. Tickets for the Food and Beverage Fest are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Only 400 tickets are available. Proceeds will pay for programming and exhibits at The Sawmill Museum. The museum is located at 2231 Grant St. in Clinton.
JANUARY 17
• Mary Hogan from the Department of Homeland Security will speak at the Lunch and Learn from noon to 1 p.m. at Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce. Hogan will provide an overview of Homeland Security with a focus on labor trafficking. The Chamber is located at 721 S. Second St. in Clinton. Space is limited so organizers request that anyone planning to attend RSVP at 563-242-7611 by Jan. 15.
JANUARY 18
• The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Legislative Coffee with Sen. Chris Cournoyer, Rep. Norlin Mommsen and Rep. Mary Wolfe at 9 a.m. at the Chamber office, 721 South Second St. in Clinton. The three legislators will discuss bills making their way through the State House and answer questions from the public. The event is free.
• Rejuvenation Station will host Singo at Slops from 7-10 p.m. to help local animals. Grab a $10 Singo card, listen to the song and find it on the card. Each card presents three chances to win prices. Money raised goes to animal birth control. Items donated will be given to the Humane Society. Slop will donate 10% of proceeds from the sale of food and drinks all day.
• Peaceful River Creations will host Elias Patras at the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, 721 S. Second St. in Clinton, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Patras will teach how to listen to and enhance connections with the higher power that guides all people. Tickets are available through Eventbrite. The $45 price includes a light lunch. Sales end at 5 p.m. Jan. 13.
JANUARY 21
— Clinton Public Library will live stream an information session discussing the basics of buying and selling a home in Iowa from 5:30-7 p.m. The Iowa State Bar Association People’s Law School will give an overview of real estate law for home owners, discuss abstracts and mortgages and talk about neighbors, property lines and easements. The session will take place in the lower level meeting room of the library at 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
JANUARY 22
— Lyons Reads Book Club will meet from 4:45-6:15 p.m. Readers will discuss whatever books they are reading. The club is an informal place to have conversations about books and authors. The Lyons branch of Clinton Public Library is located at 105 Main Ave. in Clinton.
JANUARY 24
— 10 of Soul will perform at Clinton High School from 7-9 p.m. The group will share the stage with CHS band students.
— Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. will host Bingo from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded. Call 563-242-8441 to register. Seating is limited.
— Gateway Area Community Center offers another paint night. The $20 fee includes all supplies. Participants should bring their own drinks and snacks. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; painting begins at 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the top three Valentines related outfits. GACC is located at 1850 S. Bluff Blvd. in Clinton.
— Mike Wolf, Clinton County Attorney, will speak at the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn from noon to 1 p.m. Wolf will speak about addressing fear and employing personal safety tools. Organizers as that anyone wishing to attend RSVP to 563-242-7611 by Jan. 22.
JANUARY 26
— Brian Johannesen will perform at The Living Room, 700 S. Second St. in Clinton, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Johannesen’s latest release, Northern Town, explores his favorite subjects—whiskey, women and wanderlust—over a rich foundation provided by a band of veteran Iowa musicians. Doors open at 7 p.m. A $10 donation is suggested to help Johannesen with expenses.
— Clinton Public Library invites residents to use alcohol inks to create one-of-a-kind ceramic tiles during National Inspire Your Heart with Art Day. From 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 306 Eight Ave. S. in Clinton, adults will create a craft. Coloring supplies will also be available. Call 563-242-8441 to register. Seating and supplies are limited.
JANUARY 31
— Licensed social worker Ruth Buckles will discuss the state of human trafficking in Iowa during the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn from noon to 1 p.m. Anyone wishing to attend should RSVP at 563-242-7611 by Jan. 29.
FEBRUARY 1
— Clinton Community College will host the 39th Annual B-rrry Scurry 4-Mile Run at noon. The route is flat and fast with chip timing, instant results and a post-race party. The B-rrry Scurry begins at the college, 1000 Lincoln Blvd. in Clinton. Proceeds benefit CCC students through B-rrry Scurry scholarships. Prize money is awarded to the male and/or female that sets a new course record. All participants receive the official TECH race shirts and are eligible for door prizes, free refreshments after the race and entry into the post-race party at Legends which features live music from 3 – 6 p.m. For more information or to register, visit www.eicc.edu/brrry.