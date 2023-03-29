To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
MARCH 30
• The Prince of Peace players will present “Aladdin Jr.” on March 30, March 31 and April 1 at Prince of Peace School, 312 S. Fourth St., Clinton. After a 4-year absence, The Prince of Peace Players are back with a new show: The story of Aladdin, who lives in the city of Agrabah and hangs with his friends begging and stealing just to survive. Tickets are $15 to $3. Call 242-1663 for reservations and information.
APRIL 1
• The 20th annual Grand Easter Egg Hunt will be April 1 at the bandshell in Clinton's Riverview Park. There will be thousands of eggs filled with candy and prizes donated from local merchants and community members. Children ages 0-3 can meet and greet the Easter Bunny and will receive an Easter bag at 1 p.m. The first Grand Egg Hunt will start at 1:30 p.m. Ages 4-5 will be first, followed by ages 6-7, and ending with ages 8-10. Parents are not allowed in the hunt area. The rain date is April 8.
• First Central State Bank and Motion Raceworks will partner to present this year’s annual Community Easter Egg hunt in DeWitt. The event will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Central DeWitt Community MS/HS outdoor sports complex. The hunt will be separated into age divisions, with groups featuring 1 and 2; 3 and 4; 5 and 6; and 7 through 9. Pictures with the Easter Bunny and First Central’s mascot Packy Panda will start at 12:30 p.m. Candy, snacks and drinks will be included in the hunt. Each age group also will have a “Golden Ticket” hidden in their hunt area, which can be redeemed for a larger prize at the event’s conclusion.
• Wild Rose Casino & Hotel, Clinton, has announced an Iowa Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Show featuring The Unidynes and Bowman, Pickney, & Evans in the Oakwood Grand Ballroom. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. This is a free concert to the public. Table seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
APRIL 2
• Live Birds of Prey program, 2 p.m., Hurstville Interpretive Center, Maquoketa. This is a free program and all ages are welcome. Meet a great horned owl and barred owl and learn more about Iowa’s owls and other birds of prey and their adaptations. Registration is required at least 48 hours in advance. For more information, call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email jwagner@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov. The Hurstville Interpretive Center is located one mile north of Maquoketa on U.S. 61.
APRIL 4
• The DeWitt Noon Lions’ Travelogue Shows are at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the DeWitt Operahouse in downtown DeWitt. The program is “Planes, Trolleys, Automobiles and Lobster – New England” by Duane Miller. A $5 donation is suggested.
• Efforts are being made to build a conservation center for residents of Whiteside County, Illinois to showcase the importance of conservation to the environment. Dave Harrison and Dean Huisingh will share their vision of this new development. Volunteer Millers of de Immigrant Windmill will host this presentation at the Windmill Cultural Center, 111 10th Ave., Fulton, at 6 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
APRIL 7
• Jackson County Retired School Personnel will meet at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club in Maquoketa. The Social begins at 11:30 a.m. followed by lunch at noon. For the program, author Bill Mueller will share his book titled, "Time to Ship Another Steer". Cost for the meal is $12. Reservations should be called to Nancy Wagoner at (563) 652-5931. All retired school personnel including teachers, nurses, administrators, janitors, bus drivers, cooks, secretaries, and associates are eligible to join the group. New members are always welcome.
• Good Friday will be observed this year by the Clinton Ministerial Association as they present The Way of the Cross. The event has two portions, including a a walk from Christ Episcopal Church, 2100 N. Second St., to St. Boniface Church, 2520 Pershing Blvd., and a Good Friday Service featuring the Stations of the Cross. Those who want to walk can gather at 11:30 a.m. at Christ Episcopal. The service starts at noon at St. Boniface. Responsive readings and prayer at each station allows for an immersive experience for the participants. St. Boniface will be open at 10 a.m. with music beginning at 11:45 a.m. For more information, contact unitycenterclinton@gmail.com.
APRIL 12
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection will meet at 9:30 a.m. at Community Reformed Church, 727 N. 12th St., Clinton. All women are invited to the brunch followed by music provided by Linda Pasvogel of Fenton, Illinois and a non-denominational speaker, Lori Mayer of Ansgar, who will speak on “Forgiveness – A Beautiful Gift.” The cost is $13. Contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859 no later than April 7 for reservations.