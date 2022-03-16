MARCH 17
• The Sawmill Museum Winter Speaker Series: Naeve Family Farm & Beef, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Free to attend. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.
MARCH 19
• Clinton County Conservation Trivia Night at Rock Creek, 3942 291st St., Camanche. Doors open at 5 p.m., trivia at 6 p.m. Bring your own beverages and snacks to this fun trivia event to raise money for the Friends of Rock Creek and Fishing Has No Boundaries organizations. Register your table of eight for $80 or $15 per individual. Call or text (563) 212-0955 for more information.
MARCH 20
• Andover Fire Department pancake breakfast, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Andover Fire Department, 1367 Washington St., Andover.
MARCH 22
• DeWitt native Sarah Watson will present “I Spent a Month in France” at the DeWitt Noon Lions Club travelogue. Shows are at 3 and 7 p.m. at the Operahouse Theatre in downtown DeWitt. A $5 donation is suggested. The Lions return the proceeds from the travelogue series in the form of support for community projects. No seats are reserved. Masks are not required but are recommended.
• Mississippi River Eco Tourism Center, open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rock Creek Marina and Campground, 3942 291st St., Camanche. The Nature Center and camp store are open, with a naturalist to show you all of the animals.
• Stories in the Stars, 6:30 p.m., Soaring Eagle Nature Center, just south of Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Call (563) 357-0759 to let Chuck know that you will be joining the group to listen to the "Stories in the Stars".
MARCH 23
• The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host Wild Winter Wednesday. The doors open at 9 a.m. for coffee, tea, and mill treats. The program begins about 9:20 and will feature Rhonda Bray's presentation about monarchs. The programs are free and open to the public. If River Bend schools are closed due to weather, WWW is canceled as well.
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• Birds of Prey, 6 p.m., Rock Creek. Learn about Iowa's various raptors during this PowerPoint presentation. There also will be an appearance by a live red-tailed hawk and barred owl.
MARCH 24
• The Sawmill Museum Winter Speaker Series: Eastern Iowa Young Farmers Coalition by Molly Schintler, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Free to attend. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.
MARCH 25
• Device Advice, Clinton Public Library, 10 a.m. to noon. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours.
MARCH 26
• The Icicle Bicycle 2022 ride will be from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The 28-mile ride will begin at Happy Joe’s in Clinton and go to Thomson, Illinois. Riders will stop at Casey’s for snacks and refreshments and then head back to Clinton where they will enjoy a Little Joe pizza or pasta at Happy Joe’s and have a chance to win door prizes. The registration fee before March 10 is $20; after that date the registration fee is $25. Early registration forms are available at Icicle Bicycle 2022 on Facebook or you may register the day of the event. For more information call or text Mary Rupp at (563) 249-9008 or email maryrupp@mchsi.com. The event is sponsored by the Riverbend Bicycle Club.
MARCH 29
• Prince of Peace Parish will host the second part of its “Peace Soup” Lenten Series at 6 p.m. in the Parish Hall, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Drive. Join us for a simple meal of soup and bread followed by the presentation, “A Visit to the U.S. – Mexican Border.” Guest speakers will be Andy Hardigan, Kent Ferris, Ryan Burchett and Barbara Arland-Fye. This panel will discuss their recent border immersion visit to the U.S. – Mexican border with Bishop Zinkula.
MARCH 30
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• Lyons Reads Book Club, 5- 6:30 p.m. The Lyons Reads Book Club is relaxed and we have fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. This meeting will be held at the Lyons Branch Library from 5:00- 6:30 p.m. Call 242-5355 for details and to sign up for March.
• The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host Wild Winter Wednesday. The doors open at 9 a.m. for coffee, tea, and mill treats. The program begins about 9:20 and will feature a bake off and Clinton Community College's student art exhibit. The programs are free and open to the public. If River Bend schools are closed due to weather, WWW is canceled as well.
MARCH 31
• National Crayon Day. Coloring is known to help with anxiety, encourages relaxation, and is fun. To celebrate this day, the Clinton Public Library will have color pages and crayons available for all age groups near the front desk at the Clinton Public Library Main Floor, the Juvenile Department, and the Lyons Branch Library on March 31. If you don’t have time to color at the library, stop by and pick up a color page to take home.
APRIL 5
• The DeWitt Noon Lions Club travelogue will feature Norm Moline of Rock Island, Illinois, who will present “China and the U.S.: Understanding China through a Comparative Lens.” Shows are at 3 and 7 p.m. at the Operahouse Theatre in downtown DeWitt. A $5 donation is suggested. The Lions return the proceeds from the travelogue series in the form of support for community projects. No seats are reserved. Masks are not required but are recommended.