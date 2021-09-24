SEPT. 25
— Camanche firefighters will collect money in the parking lot of city hall and the parking lot of the fire department itself from 9 a.m. to noon for muscular dystrophy research.
— Todd Striley and the Noize performs at Music on the Avenue from 3-6 p.m. on Fifth Avenue South in Clinton.
— Friends of the Library Bookstore is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the basement of the main library, 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— Fall Fun is scheduled for Funtime Saturday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— River Arts Center, at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, will exhibit the works of four Carroll County, Illinois artists through Nov. 6. Sheila Wyeth, Michele Horner, Dolores Moll and Colleen Schroeder paint together on a weekly basis. The Art Center is open from 1-4 p.m.
— Saturday Special at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center is a Lego Challenge with engineer Michelle Kelley. The program begins at 2 p.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
SEPT. 26
—Maquoketa will host the 40th annual doll and toy show at the AmericInn until 3 p.m. Dealers from throughout the Midwest will be present with dolls and accessories dating from the 1800s for sale. The show opens for early bird shoppers at 8 a.m. for $10, and at 9 a.m. for general admission at $5. Children under 10 will be admitted free.
SEPT. 27
— Friends of the Library Bookstore is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the basement of the main library, 306 Eighth Ave. S.
SEPT. 29
— CrossView Church (formerly Second Reformed Church) in Fulton will host a free community meal at 5:30 p.m. The menu includes Maid-rites, baked beans, chips and desserts. CrossView is located in Fulton at 705 14th Avenue.
— Friends of the Library Bookstore is open from 1-5 p.m. in the basement of the main library, 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— Hook's Pub and Grill hosts Bar Wars Trivia from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m. Hook's is located at 318 N. Fourth St. in Clinton.
SEPT. 30
OCT. 1
— Experience Timber Lake Terror every Friday and Saturday in October, courtesy of Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt. Carroll, Illinois. The haunted lake is open from 6:30-10 p.m. Admission is $12 at the door or $10 if purchased online.
OCT. 2
— The Fulton Fall Festival begins with a 2-mile walk and run in collaboration with KT3 Fitness's Fulton's Fittest competition. The run begins at 914 Fourth St. in Fulton. Heritage Canyon will show visitors life on the prairie, a scarecrow stroll will show off the downtown businesses and their scarecrow displays and the Windmill Cultural Center will be open to visitors. Pumpkin painting, grilling at the Fulton Meat Market from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., orchard fresh apples, fresh Amish baked goods and food trucks will all be found in Fulton during the day.
— Unity Christian School's Fall Festival is set for 2-6 p.m at 711 10th St. in Fulton. The festival includes a vendor and craft fair, game booths, a photo booth, a pumpkin patch and a chili cook-off.
OCT. 3
— River Arts Center, at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, will host an artist's reception for Sheila Wyeth, Michele Horner, Dolores Moll and Colleen Schroeder from 1-3 p.m. The women will display their watercolors and other art through Nov. 6.