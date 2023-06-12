To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
JUNE 13
• Totally Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Drives Park, Fulton, Illinois. Food from 5:30-7 p.m. with the Crooked Cactus Band performing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. There also will be a beer garden. The event is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club and Fulton Fun Crew.
JUNE 14
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection, 9:30 a.m., at Community Reformed Church, 727 N. 12th St., Clinton. All women are invited to the brunch followed by a special feature provided by Clinton Area Showboat Theatre members. A non-denominational, inspiring speaker, Linda Dutton of Alexis, Illinois, will speak on “Tall, But Still Growing”. She is a farm gal who has flown a plane as well as driven tractors. She also gardens, refinishes furniture, and enjoys traveling.The cost is $13. Contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859 no later than June 9 for reservations.
• Connect Clinton County will host its Summer Non-Profit Summit at the Mississippi River Eco Tourism Center at Rock Creek Marina, 3942 291st St., Camanche. The summit will run from 8:15-11:45 am. Connect Clinton County was created to connect every non-profit in Clinton County and help non-profits work together. The Connect Clinton County Summits are held once a quarter. If you would like to attend or have any questions, contact Andy Green at director@clintonunitedway.org or 242-1209. The summit is free to attend, but is asking attendees to bring school supplies to help the School Supply Project.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m., at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
JUNE 15
• Sunset Eco Cruise, 7 p.m., Rock Creek. On Thursday evenings there will be naturalist-guided Mississippi River cruises aboard the Blue Heron pontoon. Call 259-1876 to reserve a free spot one week in advance.
• Chris Vallillo will perform at the Miller program in Fulton. Vallillo will share his program titled “Songs of the Mississippi River.” The program intermingles traditional and contemporary folk songs of the river that tell the stories of the influence the great Mississippi had on hard-working people who struggled to live along its banks for generations. These poignant songs are a way to view the past and future of the Midwest river folk. The program begins at 6 p.m. The center is located at 111 10th Ave. in downtown Fulton. Program is free and open to the public.
JUNE 16
• Eden Valley Nature Center Open, 1415 50th Ave., Baldwin, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• The Sawmill Museum will host a Norwegian style decorative wood carving class, 4 to 7 p.m. The second session will be June 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interested students need to attend one class as the project will be started and finished in the time allotted. Admission is $5 for the class and tickets are first come, first serve at the class. Classes are limited to 20 students each. Please arrive 15 minutes prior to the start time. The Sawmill Museum is at 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. Get more information about the class at thesawmillmuseum.org or on their Facebook page www.facebook.com/TheSawmillMuseum.
JUNE 17
• Eden Valley Nature Center Open, 1415 50th Ave., Baldwin, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
• Sandbar Hopping Canoe/Kayak Float, 10 a.m.; Walnut Grove to Sherman Park. This is another outing for the WILDNESS Art Project featuring Artist Gabi Torres and Naturalist Jessica Steines. We will be heading down river stopping at sandbars looking for crushable rocks for pigments. Text 563-212-0995 to reserve your spot and a canoe if needed. We will meet at Walnut Grove, this is approximately a 9-mile float, bring a lunch and/or snacks, drinks and sunscreen. Event is sponsored by Clinton County Conservation.
• Furry Scurry, 8-10 a.m., Eagle Point Park, Clinton. Third annual 2-mile dog walk/run. Find treasures at the silent auction and vendor tables! Dogs need to be up-to-date on all vaccinations and leashed at all times. Registration fee is $25 per person. To register go to http:getmeregistered/FurryScurry23. Register by June 9 to secure a T-shirt.
• Juneteenth will be celebrated in Clinton from June 17-19. The MLK Committee, under the auspices of Living Peace 365, is having its first three-day celebration beginning at noon June 17. This year, the Vince Jetter Community Center will have a celebration at river front from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17.
On Sunday, June 18, the Rev. Nathaniel Johnson will have a special sermon about Juneteenth during the service, which begins at 11 a.m. at Second Baptist Church, 2409 13th Ave. North. The Martin Luther King Committee will have a celebration on Monday, June 19, with festivities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 4-8 p.m