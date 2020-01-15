JANUARY 16
• Vendors will share food and drinks at The Sawmill Museum from 6-9 p.m. Tickets for the Food and Beverage Fest are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Only 400 tickets are available. Proceeds will pay for programming and exhibits at The Sawmill Museum. The museum is located at 2231 Grant St. in Clinton.
JANUARY 17
• Mary Hogan from the Department of Homeland Security will speak at the Lunch and Learn from noon to 1 p.m. at Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce. Hogan will provide an overview of Homeland Security with a focus on labor trafficking. The Chamber is located at 721 S. Second St. in Clinton. Space is limited so organizers request that anyone planning to attend RSVP at 563-242-7611 by Jan. 15.
• Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will have children moving with Miss Linda from Carousel School of Dance. The program begins at 10 a.m. and is free with a paid admission to the Discovery Center.
• Clinton Middle School will present “The Wizard of Oz” at 7 p.m. at Clinton High School’s Vernon Cook Theater. Tickets are $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for students and children.
JANUARY 18
• The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Legislative Coffee with Sen. Chris Cournoyer, Rep. Norlin Mommsen and Rep. Mary Wolfe at 9 a.m. at the Chamber office, 721 South Second St. in Clinton. The three legislators will discuss bills making their way through the State House and answer questions from the public. The event is free.
• Rejuvenation Station will host Singo at Slops from 7-10 p.m. to help local animals. Grab a $10 Singo card, listen to the song and find it on the card. Each card presents three chances to win prices. Money raised goes to animal birth control. Items donated will be given to the Humane Society. Slop will donate 10% of proceeds from the sale of food and drinks all day.
• Peaceful River Creations will host Elias Patras at the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, 721 S. Second St. in Clinton, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Patras will teach how to listen to and enhance connections with the higher power that guides all people. Tickets are available through Eventbrite. The $45 price includes a light lunch. Sales end at 5 p.m. Jan. 13.
• No fees, no reservations. Visit Clinton, Iowa and Choose Clinton Iowa will host a winter sports clinic at Emma Young Park by the Ericksen Community Center on N. 14th St. Dress for cold weather. Cross-county skis and snowshoes from children’s size 13 and up will be available until noon.
• The volunteer Millers of de Immigrant will host a Board Game Bonanza at 2 p.m. to ward off the winter blahs. The event is free and open to the public at the Windmill Cultural Center, 111 10th Ave. in Fulton, Illinois. The facility is accessible to person with disabilities. For more information, visit the Windmill Cultural Center and de Immigrant Windmill Facebook page, the Fulton Illinois Tourism Facebook page, www.cityoffulton.us or call 815-589-3925.
JANUARY 19
• The MLK Jr. Celebration Committee will host the 32nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at Clinton Community College at 2 p.m. Exhibits will include a quilt display with a demonstration about what these quilts meant to slaves and a 1963 Boycott documentary, “The Only One,” which uncovers what it’s like to be an African American in Iowa through stories and photographs from everyday Iowans and famous residents. Keynote speaker Charlene Williams will award the 18th Annual Peace and Justice Awards to John Bonte and Jennifer Graf. Dancing, singing and a Civil Rights re-enactment march through the CCC halls round out the event. Light refreshments will be served after the march. Doors open at 1 p.m.
JANUARY 20
• Wendy’s restaurant in Clinton will host a fundraiser for Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center from 5-7 p.m. The Center will receive 10% of all sales during those hours, including drive-through orders.
• From 5-7 p.m., Pizza Hut will help raise funds for L’Arche Clinton. L’Arche will receive 20% of dine-in or carry-out sales. Pizza Hut is located at 1616 N. Second St. in Clinton.
JANUARY 21
• Clinton Public Library will live stream an information session discussing the basics of buying and selling a home in Iowa from 5:30-7 p.m. The Iowa State Bar Association People’s Law School will give an overview of real estate law for home owners, discuss abstracts and mortgages and talk about neighbors, property lines and easements. The session will take place in the lower level meeting room of the library at 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
JANUARY 22
• Lyons Reads Book Club will meet from 4:45-6:15 p.m. Readers will discuss whatever books they are reading. The club is an informal place to have conversations about books and authors. The Lyons branch of Clinton Public Library is located at 105 Main Ave. in Clinton.
JANUARY 24
• 10 of Soul will perform at Clinton High School from 7-9 p.m. The group will share the stage with CHS band students.
• Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. will host Bingo from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded. Call 563-242-8441 to register. Seating is limited.
• Gateway Area Community Center offers another paint night. The $20 fee includes all supplies. Participants should bring their own drinks and snacks. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; painting begins at 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the top three Valentines related outfits. GACC is located at 1850 S. Bluff Blvd. in Clinton.
• Mike Wolf, Clinton County Attorney, will speak at the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn from noon to 1 p.m. Wolf will speak about addressing fear and employing personal safety tools. Organizers as that anyone wishing to attend RSVP to 563-242-7611 by Jan. 22.
JANUARY 26
• Brian Johannesen will perform at The Living Room, 700 S. Second St. in Clinton, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Johannesen’s latest release, Northern Town, explores his favorite subjects•whiskey, women and wanderlust•over a rich foundation provided by a band of veteran Iowa musicians. Doors open at 7 p.m. A $10 donation is suggested to help Johannesen with expenses.
• Clinton Public Library invites residents to use alcohol inks to create one-of-a-kind ceramic tiles during National Inspire Your Heart with Art Day. From 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 306 Eight Ave. S. in Clinton, adults will create a craft. Coloring supplies will also be available. Call 563-242-8441 to register. Seating and supplies are limited.
JANUARY 31
• Licensed social worker Ruth Buckles will discuss the state of human trafficking in Iowa during the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn from noon to 1 p.m. Anyone wishing to attend should RSVP at 563-242-7611 by Jan. 29.
• Clinton Public Library will host Crafternoon from 3:30-4:30 p.m. To celebrate National Inspire Your Heart with Art Day, the program will have participants use alcohol inks to create one-of-a-kind ceramic tiles. Adult coloring supplies will be available for anyone who doesn’t want to decorate a tile. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
FEBRUARY 1
• Clinton Community College will host the 39th Annual B-rrry Scurry 4-Mile Run at noon. The route is flat and fast with chip timing, instant results and a post-race party. The B-rrry Scurry begins at the college, 1000 Lincoln Blvd. in Clinton. Proceeds benefit CCC students through B-rrry Scurry scholarships. Prize money is awarded to the male and/or female that sets a new course record. All participants receive the official TECH race shirts and are eligible for door prizes, free refreshments after the race and entry into the post-race party at Legends which features live music from 3 – 6 p.m. For more information or to register, visit www.eicc.edu/brrry.
FEBRUARY 3
• The Society of St. Vincent de Paul will be serving at Pizza Ranch in Clinton from 5-8 p.m. The fundraiser will benefit the service organization.