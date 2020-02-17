FEBRUARY 18
— The Clinton County VNA Foundation has reinvested nearly $250,000 to renovate the VNA’s building at 611 N. Second St. in Clinton and help continue its mission of providing community health services to residents of Clinton County and the surrounding area. Genesis VNA and Hospice, Clinton office, will celebrate the renovation with an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The public is invited.
FEBRUARY 19
— Sandy Logan will teach beginning crochet at the Lyons branch of Clinton Public Library, 105 Main Ave., from 1-3 p.m. Some supplies will be available, but participants are welcome to take their own. Call 563-242-5355 to sign up for the class.
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today from 3:30-5 p.m., children will make sea animal crafts. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
— Clinton Regional Development Corp. hosts a workshop about employee engagement from noon to 2 p.m. at Clysar Packaging Center, 2505 Camanche Industrial Park Road in Camanche. Cost is $20 per person. Lunch will be served. Register online at http://bit.ly/3a19xzZ.
FEBRUARY 20
— Resthave Care and Rehabilitation will host a soup supper 5-7 p.m. 4H clubs will sell baked goods. Resthave is located at 408 Maple Avenue in Morrison, Illinois.
FEBRUARY 21
— The Lyons Branch of Clinton Public Library welcomes Bunco players from 5-7 p.m. The dice game is easy to learn, according to organizers, and the evening will include prizes and pizza. Call 563-242-5355 to register, as seating is limited. The Lyons branch is located at 105 Main Ave. in Clinton.
FEBRUARY 22
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today at 10:30 a.m., children will make sea animal crafts. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
— Information, Referral and Assistance Services will host a casino night at Vista Grande, 2141 16th St. NW in Clinton, from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Advance tickets are available at the IRAS office, 415 S. Third St. in Clinton.
FEBRUARY 23
— During Sunday Afternoons with Miss Jean, from 2-5 p.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center, children will learn to juggle and play chess and will build their brains with science, technology, engineering and math and with logic puzzles. The program takes place the second and fourth Sundays of each month and is free with a paid admission. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— L'Arche Clinton invites residents to a pasta dinner fundraiser at The Tuscany Center, 2417 Cleveland St. in Clinton from 4:30-6:30 p.m. For more information and for tickets, contact L'Arche at 563-249-2569, 715 S. Third St. or pick them up at Clinton Printing Co.
FEBRUARY 25
— Visit Clinton, Iowa and Choose Clinton, Iowa are hosting a Fat Tuesday celebration at Eagle Point Lodge from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $20 per person and includes one food or beverage sample from each vendor. Beer and wine will be available for purchase.
FEBRUARY 26
— Lyons Reads Book Club will meet from 4:45-6:15 p.m. at 105 Main Ave. in Clinton. Each club member reads and discusses a book in a relaxed meeting format.
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today from 3:30-5 p.m., children will make dinosaurs. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
FEBRUARY 28
— The Lyons branch of Clinton Public Library will host Bingo from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Call 563-242-5355 to register.
FEBRUARY 29
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today at 10 a.m., children will make dinosaurs. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
MARCH 4
— Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce hosts Gary Kroeger, former member of Saturday Night Live, at 7 p.m. at Clinton High School's Vernon Cook Theater. General admission is $20. Chamber members pay $15. Order tickets by phone at 563-242-5702 and pick them up at the Chamber office, 721 S. Second St.