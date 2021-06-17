JUNE 18

• Clinton Area Showboat Theatre presents “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” at 8 p.m. at Riverview Bandshell. Order tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35554 or call the box office at 563-242-6760 between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

• Timber Lake Playhouse will perform the musical “Pippin” at 7:30 p.m. Tickets area available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mount Carroll, Illinois.

• Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will celebrate Adler’s 126th birthday during Funtime Friday at 10:30 a.m. Children will learn about the man who started it all. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. The program is free with a paid admission to the Center.

• River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.

• Clinton County Conservation will have a nature story at Rock Creek Park at 10 a.m.

JUNE 19

• Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will celebrate Adler’s 126th birthday during Funtime Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Children will learn about the man who started it all. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. The program is free with a paid admission to the Center.

• A Father’s Day workshop will let children create gifts for Dad. Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will help children make Father’s Day gifts during Saturday Special, 3-4 p.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. The program is free with a paid admission to the Center.

• Cash and Cline…Country Royalty Tribute Show, 7 p.m. at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center. Tickets are $22 for adults in advance at $25 at the door. Student tickets are $13 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets can also be purchased at The Ohnward Fine Arts Center 563-652-9815, Osterhaus Pharmacy and the Maquoketa State Bank Main Office, Hartig Drug in Preston and the Bellevue Pharmacy in Bellevue. Tickets are also available online at www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com.

• Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.

• The Catholic Historical Center at St. Boniface, 2500 Pershing Blvd., is open from 1 to 3 p.m.

• Because June is Dairy Month, LumberKings Stadium will have Dairy Night at The Ball Park. From 5:30 p.m. to closing, visitors to the ballpark can meet a calf.

• Clinton Area Showboat Theatre presents “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” at 8 p.m. at Riverview Bandshell. Order tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35554 or call the box office at 563-242-6760 between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

• Timber Lake Playhouse will perform the musical “Pippin” at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets area available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mount Carroll, Illinois.

• River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.

• Eden Valley Nature Center, at 1415 50th Ave. in Baldwin, is open 1-4 p.m.

JUNE 20

• Fathers are admitted free to Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center in celebration of Father’s Day. From 1:30-4:30 p.m. children may use the card-creation station to make Father’s Day cards. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.

• Clinton Area Showboat Theatre presents “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” at 8 p.m. at Riverview Bandshell. Order tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35554 or call the box office at 563-242-6760 between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

• Timber Lake Playhouse will perform the musical “Pippin” at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets area available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mount Carroll, Illinois.

JUNE 21

• Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.

• Pizza Hut and L’Arche Clinton team up for a fundraising event. Pizza Hut at 1616 N. Second St. in Clinton, will give L’Arche 20% of sales from 5-7 p.m. Call 563-242-3333 to order carry-out or delivery.

JUNE 22

• Timber Lake Playhouse will perform the musical “Pippin” at 7:30 p.m. Tickets area available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mount Carroll, Illinois.

• Blueridge Mountains Travel Log will be presented at 6:30 PM at Rock Creek Park in Camanche. Call Chuck at 563-357-0759 to reserve a seat.

• A Moonlight and Music Cruise will begin at 9 p.m. at Rock Creek Park. The boat will launch under the waxing Strawberry Moon and head out to quiet waters for an hour or so of home-spun acoustic music. Call 563-259-1876 to sign up.

JUNE 23

• New plaques honoring Lt. Bill Schick and John Albert Lubbers will be unveiled at the Lubbers Fountain on Riverview Drive at 11 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

• Rick Eugene Brammer of Absolute Science will fascinate summer readers with a bubble show at the community center in Camanche at 2 p.m.

• River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.

• Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 1-5 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.

• Clinton Area Showboat Theatre presents “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” at 8 p.m. at Riverview Bandshell. Order tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35554 or call the box office at 563-242-6760 between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

• Timber Lake Playhouse will perform the musical “Pippin” at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets area available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mount Carroll, Illinois.

• Hook’s Pub and Grill hosts trivia night from 7-9 p.m.

• Lyons Reads Book Club will meet from 5-6:30 p.m. Readers choose their own books and meet for conversations about the works and their authors. Call 563-242-5355 for details.

JUNE 24

• Clinton Area Showboat Theatre presents “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” at 8 p.m. at Riverview Bandshell. Order tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35554 or call the box office at 563-242-6760 between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

• Timber Lake Playhouse will perform the musical “Pippin” at 7:30 p.m. Tickets area available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mount Carroll, Illinois.

• A walk-in Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held at Genesis VNA/Public Heath at 611 N. Second St. in Clinton from noon to 4 p.m. The second doses will be given July 22.

• River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.

• A Sunset Eco Cruise begins at 7 p.m. at Rock Creek Park near Camanche. Call 563-259-1876 to sign up.

JUNE 25

• River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.

• Clinton Area Showboat Theatre presents “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” at 8 p.m. at Riverview Bandshell. Order tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35554 or call the box office at 563-242-6760 between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

• Timber Lake Playhouse will perform the musical “Pippin” at 7:30 p.m. Tickets area available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mount Carroll, Illinois.

• Nature Story begins at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Park in Camanche.

JUNE 26

• Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.

• Clinton Public Library will host Storytime at Farmer’s Market from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Four Square Park on Main Avenue.

• The Catholic Historical Center at St. Boniface, 2500 Pershing Blvd., is open from 1 to 3 p.m.

• Smilee’s Ice Cream, at 911 11th St. in DeWitt will have a calf on site from 2-5 p.m. Customers can meet the calf to celebrate Dairy Month.

• Clinton Area Showboat Theatre presents “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” at 8 p.m. at Riverview Bandshell. Order tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35554 or call the box office at 563-242-6760 between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

• Timber Lake Playhouse will perform the musical “Pippin” at 7:30 p.m. Tickets area available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mount Carroll, Illinois.

• An outdoor-only Felix Adler Day will include pony rides, a rock wall and a kiddie Ferris wheel from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission to the festival is free. The Center will have inflatables, a petting zoo, games and prizes and a stage show to celebrate the man and clown for whom the children’s museum is named.

• The Pork Tornadoes will perform a free outdoor concert at Wild Rose Casino and Resorts in Clinton at 6 p.m. Tokyo Train will open. Visitors should bring their own lawn chairs for seating. No outside food, drinks or coolers are allowed.

• The Kids Carnival is back during Lanark, Illinois’ Old Settlers Days from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the City Park’s North Shelter. Children 8 and under may purchase five tickets for $1 to play Ring Toss, Pick Up Duck, Can Pyramid, Ball Toss and Sharp Squirter for prizes.

• River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.

• Building Better Birders Cruise is set for 6-9 a.m. at Rock Creek Park. World-class birder, Kelly McKay, will lead this free class for people wanting to improve their birding skills. Call 563-259-1876 to sign up.

• Eden Valley Nature Center, at 1415 50th Ave. in Baldwin, is open 1-4 p.m.

JUNE 27

• Clinton Area Showboat Theatre presents “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” at 8 p.m. at Riverview Bandshell. Order tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35554 or call the box office at 563-242-6760 between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

• Timber Lake Playhouse will perform the musical “Pippin” at 2 p.m. Tickets area available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mount Carroll, Illinois.

• Clinton County Conservation hosts a Good Morning Cruise at 9 a.m. at Rock Creek Park in Camanche. Call 563-259-1876 to sign up.

• Clinton County Consesrvation conducts Wapsi Paddle Trip #2 at noon at Allen’s Grove Park in Scott County. This is a 10-mile trip passes rock outcrops and sand beaches. Participants will have have to paddle. This is not a float . Participants must wear a legal floatation devises and stay in sight of the group while on the water. Meet at the boat ramp. Call Chuck at 563-357-0759 to reserve equipment and register.

JUNE 28

• Clinton Community School District will break ground for its new high school at 4 p.m. on the east side of campus. Parking is available in the north lot.

• Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.

JUNE 29

The CHS Class of 1955 will have lunch at 11:30 a.m at Pizza Ranch. Everyone is invited.

• Clinton Public Library will host storytime in Clinton Park between South Third and South Fourth Streets from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

JUNE 30

—Camanche Public Library will host Tae Kwon Do with Mellennia at 2 p.m. The library is located at 102 12th Ave., Camanche.

• Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 1-5 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.

• Fishermen’s Holler will perform at Lyons Four Square Park from 5-7 p.m. The concert is part of Clinton Public Library’s Market Music 2021.

• River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.

