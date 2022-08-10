To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
AUG. 11
• Clinton community members can now visit the Clinton Public Library to view an art exhibit at no cost from Aug. 1-31. The display, called PrintFilmCanvas Series, will feature acrylic and oil paintings created by Linda Von Holten, a local artist and owner of Artwork by LVH.
• Chainsaw artist Clint Henik will be the featured artist for the 2022 Arts at the Arb annual event at the Clinton Community College Bickelhaupt Arboretum. Located at 340 S. 14th St. in Clinton, the Bickelhaupt Arboretum will host Henik’s wooden pieces throughout August. The 15-acre, manicured grounds are open to the public from dawn to dusk.
• The Clinton High School Class of 1955 will meet at Old Town at 11:30 a.m. for their class lunch. Everyone is welcome to attend.
AUG. 13
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Lyons Foursquare Park.
AUG. 14
• Clinton artists Jamie Smith and Brenda Linville are exhibiting their work at the River Arts Center through Sept. 17. Exhibit hours are from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. A reception for the artists will be Aug. 14, from 1-3 p.m., to which the public is invited. The art center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. South in downtown Clinton. All exhibits are free and open to the public.
• Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, Illinois, welcomes The Good Stewards to the outdoor stage at 6 p.m. You may bring a lawn chair and sit outside or you may remain in your car. We will also be having rootbeer floats. A free-will offering will be taken. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors.
AUG. 16
• The Whiteside County Fair begins in Morrison, Illinois.
AUG. 17
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4 to 6 p.m., Lyons Foursquare Park.
• The Whiteside County Fair continues in Morrison, Illinois.
AUG. 18
• The Whiteside County Fair continues in Morrison, Illinois.
AUG. 19
• The Whiteside County Fair continues in Morrison, Illinois.
AUG. 20
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Lyons Foursquare Park.
• The Whiteside County Fair continues in Morrison, Illinois.
• Who Are They To You? Presented by Penni Chase, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Lyons Branch Library. Creating a simple timeline using census records and an obituary, Chase will teach how to look for the records that may have been created by our ancestors during their lifetime. We will look at how the relationships that our ancestors created within and outside of their families helped structure their lives and our lives today. Registration is encouraged, call 242-5355.
• Learn about the management of Jackson County Conservation's rare and sensitive remnant prairies, 2 p.m. at the Hurstville Interpretive Center, 18670 63rd St., Maquoketa. Here a presentation on the remanent prairies of Jackson County Conservation and the current/ongoing restoration projects. Presented by naturalist Tony Vorwald. Register 48 hours in advance by calling the Hurstville Interpretive Center or emailing tony@jacksonccb.com.
AUG. 23
• Clinton History Program: The second Catholic church in Clinton, 1-2 p.m. Tom Koester will present a one-hour program about the second Catholic church in Clinton. There will be a small display of items and question and answer time. The program will be at the Lyons Branch Library. Registration is encouraged by calling 242-5355.
AUG. 24
• Frankly Speaking about Cancer: What do I tell the kids?, 10-11 a.m. in the lower level meeting room at the Clinton Public Library. Join us for a free workshop on building awareness about how to carry out conversations about a cancer diagnosis and treatment. People impacted by cancer and their loved ones are invited to join us as we learn what kids know about this condition at different ages, how to talk about cancer, tips for answering common questions, ways to help your child, and additional resources. The featured speakers are Kelly Craft and Vicente Solis. Registration is required. Visit gildasclubqc.org/calendar or call (563) 326-7504 to RSVP.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4 to 6 p.m., Lyons Foursquare Park.
• Market Music 2022 at Lyons Four Square Park, Dirty Water Boys, 5-7 p.m. Shop the farmers market, bring your lawn chair, and get ready for some great music! Nacho Ordinary Taco Truck will have food available to purchase.
AUG. 26
• Device Advice, Clinton Public Library, 10 a.m. to noon. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer questions. We’re not tech professionals but we can help you feel more comfortable navigating the technology you are interested in.
AUG. 27
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Lyons Foursquare Park.
• Cookbook Club at Lyons Branch Library, 2-3 p.m. If you enjoy telling stories, sharing recipes, and meeting new people then please join us at the Lyons Branch Library to share family recipes, whether new or old, and a story about the recipe. We will be creating a cookbook for the Clinton Public Library during this 9-month program. We welcome all levels of cooking experience and diets. Please bring a recipe for “hot weather, it’s too hot to cook!” for our fifth meeting.
AUG. 31
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4 to 6 p.m., Lyons Foursquare Park.
• Lyons Reads Book Club, 5-6:30 p.m. at Dunkin Donuts. The Lyons Reads Book Club is relaxed and we have fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. This meeting will be held at Dunkin Donuts, 1122 N. Second St., Clinton.