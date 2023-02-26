To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
MARCH 3
• Experience illuminated trails at Prairie Creek Recreation Area. A one-mile loop trail will be illuminated with hundreds of candles, offering a unique opportunity to explore the park after dark. Visitors can walk the illuminated trail on their own between 6:30 and 8 p.m. The walk begins at the Prairie Creek Pavilion where park staff will have a campfire going and hot cocoa for participants to enjoy before or after their walk. The walk is free and open to all ages. No registration is required. Donations to support the park and its ongoing conservation and outdoor recreation efforts are always accepted. For more information, contact Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783. Prairie Creek Recreation Area is located at 1215 E. Summit St., Maquoketa.
MARCH 4
• Self Help Enterprises pancake breakfast, 7 a.m, to noon at 2300 W. LeFevre Road, Sterling, Illinois. The menu includes pancakes, whole hog sausage, juice, milk and coffee. Free-will donations accepted. A bake sale and craft and vendor show will be set up.
• Maple syruping program at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, Dixon, Iowa. 1 p.m. Learn the history of syruping, tree identification and then learn how to gather sap. Registration is limited and required by calling 563-328-3286.
MARCH 7
• The DeWitt Noon Lions’ Travelogue series begins. Travels around the world and even a local flavor begin March 7 and continue every other Tuesday through May 30, 2023. Shows are at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the DeWitt Operahouse in downtown DeWitt. The March 7 program is “Essence of Scotland” by Helmut Welke. A $5 donation is suggested.
• The Camanche Public Library has a toddler story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., with a make and take craft to take home. Every Wednesday at 2:15 p.m., the library has an early out program for school-age kids. Programs are free. Call 259-1106 with any questions.
APRIL 1
• Wild Rose Casino & Hotel, Clinton, has announced an Iowa Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Show featuring The Unidynes and Bowman, Pickney, & Evans in the Oakwood Grand Ballroom. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. This is a free concert to the public. Table seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
DeWitt Noon Lions announce 54th Travelogue Series
The DeWitt Noon Lions have announced their 2023 Travelogue series for its 54th season. Travels around the world and even a local flavor begins March 7 and continues every other Tuesday through May 30, 2023. Shows are at 3:00pm and 7:00pm at the DeWitt Operahouse in downtown DeWitt.
Every effort will be made to present a travelogue on the day scheduled, however if inclement weather requires a cancellation, the information will be posted at the theater or contact 563-370-9394. If school is canceled or scheduled to be released early by 1:00pm, travelogue will also be canceled.
A $5.00 donation is suggested. The proceeds support local community projects such as CDHS scholarships, Referral Center, Fire Department, Library, KidSight and Camp Courageous.
Additional details will be provided as the presenters continue to “fine tune” their presentations. The features include:
March 7: The Essence of Scotland Helmut Welke
March 21: “Wooden Shoe” Like to Visit Holland: Abroad and At Home? Barbara Mask Popcorn Day
April 4: Planes, Trolleys, Automobiles and Lobster – New England Duane Miller
April 18: Gems in our Midst: Interesting People Doing Interesting Things Very Close to Home Brian Tugana Pie Day
May 2: Gems of Southeastern Europe Patty Gerrond
May 16: Egypt: An Amazing Wonder of the World Jerry Skalak
May 30: Ukraine: A Call for Humanity Charlie Becker
