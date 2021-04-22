APRIL 23
— Clinton Trees Forever will celebrate Arbor Day and Earth Day with Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. During Funtime Friday, at 10:30 a.m., children will plant a tree and take a sapling home to plant. The children's museum is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
APRIL 24
— Jackson County Conservation is hosting a Building Better Birders Workshop. Participants will meet at 8 a.m. at the Hurstville Interpretive Center and learn from a presentation about the waterbirds and shorebirds of Iowa. Following the presentation, participants will travel to Green Island Wildlife Management Area, and meet at 1 p.m. and watch birds. The Hurstville Interpretive Center is at 18670 63rd St. Maquoketa. Green Island Wildlife Management Area is on Green Island Road, Miles. To sign up, call (563) 652-3783. All participants must sign up 48 hours in advance and all children must be accompanied by an adult.
— Clinton Trees Forever will celebrate Arbor Day and Earth Day with Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. During Funtime Saturday, at 10:30 a.m., children will plant a tree and take a sapling home to plant. The children's museum is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— During the Saturday Special at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center, children will build coral reefs with Legos. The Lego challenge begins at 3 p.m. at the Discovery Center, 332 Eight h Ave. S. in Clinton.
— The Pregnancy Center host the Walk for Life at 240 N. Bluff Blvd. in Clinton. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m., and the walk starts at 9 .m. For more information, call 563-242-6628. The Center is celebrating 35 years of service in the Gateway area.
APRIL 25
— Nature lovers with spring fever and a need to get outdoors can find the opportunity with Jackson County Conservation Naturalist and avid wildflower enthusiasts Tony Vorwald. At 2 p.m. at Prairie Creek Recreation Area, Vorwald will take hikers in search of spring wildflowers. Dress for the weather. The program is free and open to all ages. Registration is required. Call 563-652-3783 or email tony@jacksonccb.com to register. Prairie Creek Recreation Area is located at 1215 East Summit St. in Maquoketa.
APRIL 28
Clinton Community College’s Maquoketa Center will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The Maquoketa Center and its Advanced Manufacturing Center are located at 501 W. Washington St., next to Maquoketa High School. Instructors and staff will provide tours of the building and answer questions about programs and classes. The center offers college classes for those straight out of high school as well as older adults who have been away from the classroom for a few years.
Clinton County Conservation will host the Full Pink Moon Hike at 6:30 p.m. at Eden Valley. A naturalist will guide a hike along Bear Creek Trail as participants watch the rising moor and other sites, sounds and sensations of a string evening. Numbers are limited. Call 563-357-0759 to reserve a spot.
APRIL 30
— Shred confidential documents free at 2600 Lincoln Way in Clinton from noon to 2 p.m.
MAY 1
— Heritage Canyon in Fulton, Illinois will welcome May with Professor B-3 bubbles, a petting zoo, live music, May baskets, Native American flute playing and beading, popcorn and ice cream from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors who want to ride the Jolly Trolly to the Canyon should park at CrossView Church on 14th Avenue.