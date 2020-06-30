July 3
— The LumberKings' annual Bowman, Pickney and Evans Concert and the Clinton Rod Club Car Show will lead off the July 4 weekend. Cars will be on display adjacent to NelsonCorp Field on Sixth Avenue North from 6-8 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. Live music from BPE begins at 7:30 p.m. As part of social distancing, the LumberKings Picnic Garden area will be limited to the first 500 guests. Advanced tickets are on sale at the LumberKings office. Admission to the BPE concert is $5. Admission to the Car Show is free.
JULY 4
— Text Cindy Rasche at 563-249-3132 or email rivercitiestennis@gmail.com to join the July 4 Pickleball Tournament in Clinton. Pre-registration is required by July 2. Cost is $15 per person for doubles and $10 for singles. Price is $5 more if players pay the day of the tournament.
— Activities for the entire family are planned from 6-9 p.m. at NelsonCorp Field prior to its July 4 fireworks show. Fireworks will be shot off directly behind the center field fence at NelsonCorp Field at approximately 9:15 p.m. Games in the Kid's Playground Area will include SpeedPitch, Strike-O, inflatable wiffle ball and bounce ball games. Representatives from the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will have balloon artists and arm and shoulder painters available. Activities are available with the purchase of a $5 games wristband. Guests 18 and older may participate in axe throwing, three throws for $1 each. Targets will be provided by Clinton's Sawmill Museum. Food and drink specials will be available all night, and the ever-popular Splash for Cash and 50/50 raffle will be held prior to the fireworks show.
AUGUST 15
— Clinton Walk to End Alzheimer's is set for 9:30 a.m. at NelsonCorp Field. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Opening ceremonies begin at 9 a.m.
AUGUST 18
The Whiteside County Fair opens, running though Saturday, Aug. 21. The 150th annual fair will be at the fairgrounds in Morrison, Illinois. Check the Whiteside County Fair Facebook page and website at www.whitesidecountyfair.org for updates.