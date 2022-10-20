To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
OCT. 20
• Healthy & Homemade Workshop: Cook Now, Enjoy Later, 5:30-7 p.m. Discover how planning ahead can reduce stress and save money as you provide your family with nutritious home-cooked meals. This program will be presented by Vera Stokes, Human Sciences Specialist, from Iowa State University Extension & Outreach. Registration is required. This will be held in the lower level meeting room. Please call 242-8441 to register.
• The Clinton Community College Nursing Club and Living Peace 365 will host a blood drive with ImpactLife from 9 a.m.–1:30 p.m. at Clinton Community College, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton. To schedule an appointment, visit www.bloodcenter.org, using group code 2235. Masks and appointments are required. Please eat before donating blood. Photo identification is required.
OCT. 21
• Jackson County Conservation will be conducting a prescribed prairie burn at Prairie Creek Recreation Area at 6 p.m. The public is invited to learn more about prescribed burns for prairie management and see a night burn at the park. Attendees can learn how to do prescribed burns on their land, learn techniques and tips, and enjoy viewing the blaze after dark. Registration is required at least 48 hours in advance. Contact Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or jwagner@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov for more information or to register.
OCT. 22
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Lyons Foursquare Park.
• Yoga in the Park with the Clinton Public Library and YWCA, 1-2 p.m., Riverview Park Bandshell. Join the YWCA and the Clinton Public Library for a free and beginner yoga class for individuals of all ages. Families are welcome to attend. Attendees are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes. Yoga mats will be provided. (In case of inclement weather, participants will meet at the Clinton Public Library’s Main Branch. This decision will be announced on the library’s Facebook page at least two hours before the event starts.
• Cookbook Club at Lyons Branch Library, 2-3 p.m. If you enjoy telling stories, sharing recipes, and meeting new people then please join us at the Lyons Branch Library to share family recipes, whether new or old, and a story about the recipe. We welcome all levels of cooking experience and diets. Please bring a recipe “passed down from a loved one or friend” for our seventh meeting. The group is creating a cookbook for the Clinton Public Library. Registration is encouraged by calling 242-5355.
• Lunch & Learn: BioBlitz and Beyond at Prairie Creek Recreation Area. What plants and animals are found at Prairie Creek Recreation Area? What is the quality of habitat at the park? Find out this and more at a Lunch & Learn event at the Hurstville Interpretive Center. Jennie Willcox, Friends of Jackson County Conservation Board chair, will present “BioBlitz & Beyond, Prairie Creek Past, Present, and Future”. The lunch will begin at noon and the program will start at 12:30 p.m. Data from BioBlitz inventories at Prairie Creek from 2015, 2021, and 2022 were compiled. From this data and through further research, the current plant and animal species populations were analyzed to identify quality of habitat at the park. She will present her findings on historical ecosystem and land use patterns of the Prairie Creek area. Cost for program is free; freewill donations accepted for lunch. Proceeds from lunch will go to park improvements at Prairie Creek Recreation Area. Registration is required at least 48 hours in advance. Contact Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or jwagner@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov for more information or to register.
• Fall Fest, 1-4 p.m., Soaring Eagle Nature Center. Free family fun for all, including wagon rides through Eagle Point Park, a hot dog roast, live music, crafts, and more.
OCT. 25
• The Clinton WaTanYe group will hold its monthly evening meeting at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Clinton. Social time will be at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. A business meeting will follow dinner. Anyone interested in learning more about WaTanYe or to make a dinner reservation may call (563) 249-4795.
• Toddler Time at the Clinton Public Library, 10:30 a.m. Similar to baby dance time but for 2-3 year olds. Music and toys will be available.
• Clinton Community College Information Session & Financial Aid Workshop, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Clinton Public Library Lower Level Meeting Room. CCC Information Presentation is from 5:30-6 p.m. with dinner from 6-7:30 p.m. CCC representatives will help attendees fill out their FAFSA and scholarship applications. Anyone can drop in to get their questions about college financial aid answered. All community members are invited to attend this Clinton Public Library and Clinton Community College event to learn about CCC’s programs and get assistance filling out financial aid applications. Individuals who attend can also bring their children. Kids ages 5 and older can attend a movie night at the same time as the information session and workshop. Children below the age of 5 can attend the movie night with an older sibling, or they must stay with their guardians. Dinner will be provided for all attendees and their children at no cost.
• Friends of Rock Creek, 6 p.m., Rock Creek. Join this fun little group that does big things for Rock Creek. Call Jessica at (563) 847-7202 for more information.