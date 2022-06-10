JUNE 12
• Join Ann and Kevin Burns and Sandy Walton at 3 p.m. at the Hurstville Interpretive Center in Maquoketa as they share images and stories of their recent safari trip to Kenya. For more information, contact Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783. The Hurstville Interpretive Center is located on mile north of Maquoketa on U.S. 61.
• Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, Illinois, welcomes Divinity Trio to its outdoor stage at 6 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors.
JUNE 14
• Crafternoon at Lyons Branch Library. Beginning Crochet, from 1-2:30 p.m. Would you like to learn how to crochet but are not sure where to start? Sandy Logan is teaching us the basics. You will need to bring an H hook and a worsted weight yarn that is not fine or bulky. Registration is encouraged; call 242-5355.
JUNE 15
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
JUNE 16
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Down 24.
JUNE 17
• Crafternoon at Clinton Public Library. Patriotic Luminary, 3-4:30 p.m. Make a patriotic luminary for your Independence Day celebrations. We will meet in the lower level meeting room. Registration is encouraged as supplies are limited; call (563) 242-8441.
• A BioBlitz is an event that focuses on finding and identifying as many species as possible in a specific area over a short period of time. Jackson County Conservation is hosting a BioBlitz event at Prairie Creek Recreation Area, Maquoketa, from Friday, June 17 at 8 p.m. through Saturday, June 18 at 3 p.m. This event is free and open to all ages. All surveys will begin at the Prairie Creek Pavilion, 1215 E. Summit Street, Maquoketa. Registration is required. Contact the conservation office to sign up to participate in one, two, or more of the wildlife surveys. Call (563) 652-3783 or email jwagner@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov for more information or to register.
JUNE 18
• Second Annual Furry Scurry Event, 1- or 2-mile run/walk with your dog. Proceeds to benefit Prairie Pastures Dog Park and Soaring Eagle Nature Center. Cost is $25 per person; dogs are free! To secure a T-shirt, registrations must be received by June 8. To register, go to getmeregistered.com/furryscurry
Need a paper registration? Call 242-8743. For more information, contact Colleen at furryscurry22@gmail.com
JUNE 19
• Juneteenth celebration, noon-3 p.m. The Clinton Public Library will be at the Juneteenth celebration at the Riverview Bandshell giving away buttons and bookmarks. This event is free and open to the public.
JUNE 21
• Clinton Public Library's Nostalgia Night, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Attention 2000 kids! Join us for an evening of crafts, nostalgic snacks, games, and your favorite 2000 tunes. Feel free to come dressed in your best 2000 fashion. Event will be held in the lower level meeting room at the Clinton Public Library. All ages are welcome.
• The River Cities Quilters Guild will meet at 7 p.m. at Fulton Presbyterian Church. This month’s speaker will be Kim Rentz, owner of Keeping You Sewing in Clinton. She will present a demonstration at the meeting. Anyone interested in fiber arts is welcome to attend.
JUNE 22
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• Grown-Ups Color Too, 10-11 a.m.Stressed out and need an outlet? Coloring has been found to be a relaxing and stress relieving coping tool. Join Gilda’s Club staff for an hour of relaxation, socialization, and fun. Creativity not required. Coloring pages and materials will be provided but feel free to bring your own. Registration is required, please visit gildasclubqc.org or call (563) 326-7504 to RSVP.
• Lyons Reads Book Club, 5 -6:30 p.m. The Lyons Reads Book Club is relaxed and has fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. This meeting will be at Dunkin Donuts, 1122 N. Second St., Clinton.
JUNE 23
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, 3 on the Tree.
JUNE 24
• Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer questions.