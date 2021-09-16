SEPT. 17
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, presents "The Buddy Holly Story" at 7:30 p.m. Call the box office, 815-244-2035, or visit timberlakeplayhouse.org for tickets.
— Whiteside County Public Health Dept. will host a pop-up vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to noon at Sauk Valley Community College (Dillon Mall) in Dixon, Illinois.
— First Central State Bank will host Grilling for Charity to benefit the Northeast Athletic Boosters. Grilling For Charity will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Central State Bank’s Goose Lake location. The proceeds collected from this fundraiser will benefit the Northeast Athletic Boosters and will coincide with Northeast’s homecoming week. The menu includes cheeseburgers, hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, dessert and a drink for a donation.
SEPT. 18
— Murphy's Pub in DeWitt hosts its Sixth Annual Autumn Fest. The pub will offer beers, ciders, seltzers and kombucha while Wild Oatz provides music for a street dance from 7-11 p.m.
— Music on the Avenue continues in September with Eliminator, a ZZ Top Tribute Band, on Fifth Avenue South from 3-6 p.m.
— Camanche firefighters will collect money in the parking lot of city hall and the parking lot of the fire department itself from 9 a.m. to noon for muscular dystrophy research.
— Friends of the Library Bookstore is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the basement of the main library, 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— Clinton Symphony Orchestra returns to the concert stage with a performance featuring conductor Brian Dollinger as double bass soloist and Istvan Szabo, faculty violist at Western Illinois University performing a Sinfonia Concertante by 18th-century composer Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf. The concert, "A Joyous Return", begins at 7:30 p.m. at Vernon Cook Theater at Clinton High School.
— The Alzheimer’s Association invites Clinton area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Clinton Walk to End Alzheimer’s.The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Registration begins at 8 a.m.; the walk begins at 9 a.m. at NelsonCorp Field, 537 Ball Park Dr., in Clinton. Walkers may also participate on their own at their homes. Register and donate at alz.org/walk to get the most out of Walk day and support the fight to end Alzheimer’s.
— Fall Flea Market Junkathon takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Whiteside County Fairgrounds, 201 W. Winfield St., Morrison, Illinois.
SEPT. 19
— Chancy Lutheran Church will have a homecoming service at 10:30 a.m. Past and present members are invited. Historic items will be displayed.
SEPT. 20
— Friends of the Library Bookstore is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the basement of the main library, 306 Eighth Ave. S.
SEPT. 21
— Children will sculpt with sand during the Saturday Special at the Felix Adler Children's Discover Center from 2-3 p.m. The event is free with a paid admission to the museum, located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— The River Cities Quilters Guild will have its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Fulton Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be the owners of Helios Fabric Store in Mount Vernon. Helios specializes in bright, colorful fabric. They will bring items to purchase with them. Anyone interested in fabric arts is welcome to attend.
— Clinton County Conservation hosts a Moonlight and Music Cruise at 7:30 at Rock Creek Park. Call 563-259-1876 to reserve a seat.
SEPT. 22
— CrossView Church (formerly Second Reformed Church) in Fulton will host a free community meal at 5:30 p.m. The menu includes baked spaghetti, garlic bread, tossed salad and watermelon. CrossView is located in Fulton at 705 14th Avenue.
— Friends of the Library Bookstore is open from 1-5 p.m. in the basement of the main library, 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— Hook's Pub and Grill hosts Bars Wars Trivia from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m. Hook's is located at 318 N. Fourth St. in Clinton.
— The Fulton Red Hats will meet at Rastrelli's at 11:30 a.m. Show and Tell will take place following lunch.
SEPT. 23
— Clinton County Conservation hots a Sunset Eco Cruise at 6 p.m. at Rock Creek park. Call 563-259-1876 to sign up.
SEPT. 25
— Todd Striley and the Noize performs at Music on the Avenue from 3-6 p.m. on Fifth Avenue South in Clinton.
— Friends of the Library Bookstore is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the basement of the main library, 306 Eighth Ave. S.
SEPT. 26
— Maquoketa will host the 40th annual doll and toy show at the AmericInn until 3 p.m. Dealers from throughout the Midwest will be present with dolls and accessories dating from the 1800s for sale. The show opens for early bird shoppers at 8 a.m. for $10, and at 9 a.m. for general admission at $5. Children under 10 will be admitted free.
SEPT. 27
— Friends of the Library Bookstore is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the basement of the main library, 306 Eighth Ave. S.
SEPT. 29
— CrossView Church (formerly Second Reformed Church) in Fulton will host a free community meal at 5:30 p.m. The menu includes Maid-rites, baked beans, chips and desserts. CrossView is located in Fulton at 705 14th Avenue.
— Friends of the Library Bookstore is open from 1-5 p.m. in the basement of the main library, 306 Eighth Ave. S.
