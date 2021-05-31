JUNE 2
— Lyons Farmers Market is open at Four Square Park on Main Avenue from 4-6 p.m.
JUNE 3
— Shiner’s Run will host the first acoustic jam session of the season at Wierenga’s Heritage Canyon, 515 N. Fourth St. in Fulton at 6:30 p.m. The Jam is free of charge and open to the public. Singers and players of acoustic instruments of all ages and musical ability levels are welcome. Bring lawn chairs, refreshments and bug spray. Pickers can set up starting at 6 p.m. For more Information call Jim Perron 563-357-3314.
— Clinton County Conservation will host a Sunset Eco Cruise each Thursday at 7 p.m. at Rock Creek. A naturalist will guide the Mississippi River cruises aboard the blue Heron pontoon. Call 563-259-1876 a week in advance to reserve a free spot.
JUNE 4
— Clinton County Conservation hosts Nature Story at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Park near Camanche. This presentation series is a time where youngsters of all ages and their guardians can spend time playing in nature, hearing a story and taking part in an activity. A naturalist will be there to facilitate and share knowledge of the things encountered.
— Fishing is free for Iowa residents at Clinton County Conservation parks.
JUNE 5
— The Clinton Police Department will conduct Crime Free Housing training from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the the CPD Training Center, 110 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. The Crime Free Housing Program is designed to help owners and managers of rental properties keep drugs and other illegal activities off their property. Clinton police encourage property owners, managers, rental community staff and anyone else in charge of day to day operations of a rental community to sign up for this free training. To register or for more information, contact Sgt. Joel Wehde at 563-243-1455 or email: joelwehde@gapa911.us.
— The Savanna Museum and Cultural Center is open from noon to 4 p.m. at 406 Main St. in Savanna, Illinois.
— Rock Creek Marina will host Fishing Has No Boundaries, an event for children with disabilities, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Lake Malone on Highway 30 east of DeWitt. The event is open to children ages 5-18 with physical or cognitive disabilities. The cost is $15 and includes gear, a gift and a sack lunch catered by Matthiessen's. Contact Jill Schmidt at 563-349-8680 or eifhnb@gmail.com to register.
— Clinton JayCees will host Bags and Beers, a cornhole tournament at Clinton Riverview Bandshell beginning at 11 a.m. Cost per team is $30. The first-place team will win $150, the second-place team, $100 and the third-place team, $75. Register by May 29 at www.clintonjaycees.org or on the Clinton Jaycees Facebook page.
— The Eden Valley nature center will be open to the public from 1- 4 p.m.
JUNE 6
— Clinton Symphony Orchestra will host its annual Pops Concert at 6:30 p.m. in Clinton Riverview Park. Listeners should bring their own refreshments and chairs and blankets for seating. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved to U.S. Bank at 405 S. Third St. in Clinton.
— Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road in Fulton, welcomes Hearts Of Faith to its outdoor stage at 6 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken.
JUNE 7
— Clinton County Conservation hosts a Building Better Birders Cruise at 6:30-8:45 a.m. and 9-11 a.m. at Rock Creek park for anyone interested in getting started in birding, getting better at identifying birds and adding to the list of birds they've seen. Binoculars will be available for this free event. The first of the back-to-back cruises will focus on backwaters and songbirds; the second will get out onto the main channel for waterbirds and raptors, including a visit to an active bald eagle nest. Call 563-259-1876 to sign up for one or both cruises.
— Birds of a Feather begins at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek State Park. Learn about birds of prey found in Iowa and the adaptations that make them unique. A live presentation with Clinton County Conservation's red-tailed hawk and barred owl will be given at the Eco Center. No registration is required for this free event.
JUNE 8
— Pizza Hut will donate to the Felix Adler Discovery Center a percentage of sales from 5-7 p.m. Pizza Hut is located at 1616 N. Second St. in Clinton.
JUNE 10
— Genesis VNA/Public Health will give COVID vaccines to people who walk-in at 611 N. Second St. in Clinton from 2-6 p.m. The walk-in clinic offers the first Moderna vaccine to anyone age 18 or older. The second doses will be given July 13.
JUNE 12
— Johnny Cash tribute artist and Albany, Illinois native Doug Allen Nash will perform at 8 p.m. at Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Clinton. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $15 plus taxes and fees.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mount Carroll, Illinois will hold auditions for "Rent" from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Children from the ages of 13-17 are eligible and will be asked to sing a 45-60 second cut of a song either from the show or one similar. Pop/rock songs are acceptable. An accompanist will be provided, but performers must provide sheet music or sing unaccompanied. All performers must be fully vaccinated by July 5. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt. Carroll.
JUNE 13
— Wide River Winery hosts Music on the Deck in Clinton with Corey Wallace from 2-5 p.m. at 1776 East Deer Creek Road.
JUNE 17
— Timber Lake Playhouse opens its 60th Anniversary Season with the musical, "Pippin," at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mount Carroll, Illinois.
— Clinton County Historical Society hosts a Sloppy Joe's in a Sack Supper from 4 p.m. until the food is gone. For $5 residents may pick up a sack supper at the Clinton County Historical Society Museum, 601 S. First St. in Clinton. The money benefits the museum.