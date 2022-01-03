JAN. 5
The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host Wild Winter Wednesday. At 9 a.m., residents can enjoy coffee, tea and mill treats. At 9:20, Connie Koehn will be featured. Her program is titled "Northern Sweden- Touring Above the Arctic Circle."
CrossView Church, Fulton, Illinois, will host a free community meal every Wednesday from 5:30-6:15. The menu includes barbecue and buns, potato salad, baked beans, and pie filling bars. The church is located at 705 14th Ave. If River Bend School District in Fulton is canceled because of a weather issue, the meal also will be canceled.
JAN. 7
Homeschool families are invited to join a naturalist one Friday a month at the Hurstville Interpretive Center for a KinderNature series geared for students in kindergarten through third grade at 10 a.m. Participants will learn about owls of Iowa. Investigate owl adaptations that make them skilled nighttime hunters and take apart owl pellets to learn more about their diet. Each month has a different theme related to nature with stories, games, and activities. These programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required at least 48 hours in advance. For more information or to register, contact Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email jacksonccb@jacksonccb.com. The Hurstville Interpretive Center is located one mile north of Maquoketa off US 61.
JAN. 8
Birds of Prey Day, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rock Creek, Camanche. Today is all about those soaring, swooping, sensational raptors that call Iowa home, either permanently or temporarily. There will be live bird of prey presentations, hands-on animal stations, nature hikes (snowshoes if necessary), crafts and spotting scopes and binoculars for bird viewing.
JAN. 10
Join wildlife biologist Toni Proescholdt and Jackson County Conservation at 6 p.m. to learn about her work and experiences studying the behavioral ecology of bighorn sheep in Montana. Proescholdt is an accomplished wildlife biologist and person of the outdoors working on her PhD. This program is virtual so you can learn and enjoy from the comfort of your own home. Register before 3 p.m. Jan. 10. For registration or questions, contact Tony Vorwald at tony@jacksonccb.com.