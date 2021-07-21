JULY 22
• Clinton County Conservation will conduct a Sunset Eco Cruise at 7 p.m. at Rock Creek Marina. A naturalist will guide the Mississippi River cruise aboard the Blue Heron pontoon. Call 563-259-1876 to sign up.
• Timber Lake Playhouse will present “Jesus Christ Superstar” at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
• Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present “Church Basement Ladies” at 7:30 p.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
• River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
• Narcassists will play for Music on the Avenue from 6-8 p.m. The event, on Fifth Avenue South between Second and Third Streets, includes food and beverage vendors.
• Clinton County Conservation will host a Buck Moon Float at 7 p.m. at Bulger’s Hollow recreational area off of Highway 67 north of Clinton. Participants may come and go as they like. Paddling equipment will be offered free of charge. Canoes will be lighted and participants must wear personal floatation devices. Call Chuck at 563-357-0759 for information and registration.
JULY 23
• Timber Lake Playhouse will present “Jesus Christ Superstar” at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
• Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present “Church Basement Ladies” at 7:30 p.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
• River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
• Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will have Obstacle Course Fun for children to celebrate the Summer Olympics. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
• Clinton County Conservation will have Christmas in July weekend at Rock Creek Park. Campers will decorate their campsites, and judges will award prizes.
• Clinton County Conservation hosts Nature Story at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Park. Child can play in nature and make up their own stories. Activities are planned and stories may be read. The event is youth-led, naturalist facilitated.
JULY 24
• The Catholic Historical Center at St. Boniface, 2500 Pershing Blvd., is open from 1 to 3 p.m.
• Timber Lake Playhouse will present “Jesus Christ Superstar” at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
• Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present “Church Basement Ladies” at 7:30 p.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
• Rain or shine, the Lyons Farmers Market starts at 8 a.m. on Main Avenue in Clinton. Vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies, eggs, flowers and honey may be available.
• Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
• River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
• Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will have Obstacle Course Fun for children to celebrate the Summer Olympics. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
• Clinton Public Library hosts storytime in Four Square Park on Main Ave. from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
• From 3-4 p.m. Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will host Saturday Special. Engineer Michelle Kelley will help children with this month’s Lego challenge.
• Clinton County Conservation will offer canoe rentals for half price from noon to 5 p.m. at Rock Creek Park.
• Clinton County Conservation will have a hay wagon ride at 7 p.m. at Rock Creek Park. The wagon will take visitors around the campgrounds to look at Christmas decorations. Children must be accompanied by adults.
• Clinton County Conservation’s Backwaters Paddle begins at 1 p.m. at Rock Creek Park. Call 563-847-7202 to sign up.
• Eden Valley Nature Center is open 1-4 p.m.