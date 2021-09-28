SEPT. 29
• CrossView Church (formerly Second Reformed Church) in Fulton will host a free community meal at 5:30 p.m. The menu includes Maid-rites, baked beans, chips and desserts. CrossView is located in Fulton at 705 14th Avenue.
• Friends of the Library Bookstore is open from 1-5 p.m. in the basement of the main library, 306 Eighth Ave. S.
• Hook’s Pub and Grill hosts Bar Wars Trivia from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m. Hook’s is located at 318 N. Fourth St. in Clinton.
• River Arts Center, at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, will exhibit the works of four Carroll County, Illinois artists through Nov. 6. Sheila Wyeth, Michele Horner, Dolores Moll and Colleen Schroeder paint together on a weekly basis. The Art Center is open from 1-4 p.m.
SEPT. 30
OCT. 1
• Experience Timber Lake Terror every Friday and Saturday in October, courtesy of Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt. Carroll, Illinois. The haunted lake is open from 6:30-10 p.m. Admission is $12 at the door or $10 if purchased online.
• KWQC TV6 will feature the artwork of Clinton artist Greg Dickinson on a broadcast from 3 to 4 p.m.
OCT. 2
• The Fulton Fall Festival begins with a 2-mile walk and run in collaboration with KT3 Fitness’s Fulton’s Fittest competition. The run begins at 914 Fourth St. in Fulton. Heritage Canyon will show visitors life on the prairie, a scarecrow stroll will show off the downtown businesses and their scarecrow displays and the Windmill Cultural Center will be open to visitors. Pumpkin painting, grilling at the Fulton Meat Market from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., orchard fresh apples, fresh Amish baked goods and food trucks will all be found in Fulton during the day.
• Unity Christian School’s Fall Festival is set for 2-6 p.m at 711 10th St. in Fulton. The festival includes a vendor and craft fair, game booths, a photo booth, a pumpkin patch and a chili cook-off.
OCT. 3
• River Arts Center, at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, will host an artist’s reception for Sheila Wyeth, Michele Horner, Dolores Moll and Colleen Schroeder from 1-3 p.m. The women will display their watercolors and other art through Nov. 6.
• Paul Grime, dean of Spiritual Formation and dean of the Chapel at Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Indiana, will perform a recital on the new hybrid organ of Trinity Lutheran Church at 4 p.m. A dinner will follow. Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 656 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
• First United Presbyterian Church will celebrate its 165th Anniversary with a gospel concert by The Crown Quartet at 4 p.m. The church is located at 400 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
OCT. 6
• The American Countess, little sister to the American Queen, will visit Clinton between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
OCT. 10
• People of all ages and geocaching skill levels are welcome to join an afternoon of hiking and exploring at Prairie Creek while trying to find the geocaches. Geocachers will meet at the park pavilion, 1215 E. Summit St. in Maquoketa, at 2 p.m. GPS units will be provided, or searchers can download the app on their smart devices. This is a free, family friendly event. Contact Jackson County Conservation for more information at 563-652-3783 or jen@jacksonccb.com.
OCT. 11
• Jackson County Conservation invites residents to participate in the remnant hill prairie survey. Join naturalist Tony Vorwald at 10 a.m. to document and learn about the native prairie plants found at Buzzard Ridge Wildlife Area’s remnant prairie in order to better preserve and restore this rare piece of Iowa’s natural heritage. Following the survey, invasive species will be removed. Contact Tony Vorwald at tony@jacksonccb.com for information. Buzzard Ridge Access is located at 30th Ave. in Baldwin.
OCT. 18
• Iowa native Linda Betsinger McCann will speak about her book “The Civilian Conservation Corps in Southeast Iowa” at the Wheatland Library at 11 a.m. She will be at the DeWitt Library at 4 p.m. to speak about “Prohibition in Iowa.” She will have copies of all her books available for purchase.