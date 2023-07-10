To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
JULY 11
• Totally Tuesday at Drives Park in Fulton, Illinois. A beer garden is open from 5 to 8 p.m. with live music by Wild Oatz from 6 to 8 p.m. Food trucks will serve from 5 to 7 p.m. Organized by the Fulton Fun Crew.
JULY 12
• WOW Wednesdays with Miss Jean at the Discovery Center. Every Wednesday from 2–5 p.m. Join Miss Jean for chess, juggling and logic puzzles. All ages, all abilities. Free with museum admission. 332 Eighth Ave. South, Clinton.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m., at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
• Market Music 2023 at Lyons Four Square Park featuring Cody Wilkerson from 5-7 p.m. Shop the farmers market, bring your lawn chair, and get ready for some great music! D-Lectable D-Lites will have food available to purchase.
• Device Advice, Lyons Branch Library, 3- 4 p.m. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours.
• Puppet Camp. Clinton Public Library. 2:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, July 12-14. During this three-day camp you will get hands on experience with puppets. Join us and learn how to bring a puppet to life, use your voice, create a puppet show, and make a puppet of your own. This program is for kids ages 10-12. As this is a workshop, attending all three days is highly recommended.
JULY 13
• Share a cup of coffee or beverage with friends, play games or work on a puzzle, 1-4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 400 Fifth Ave. South, Clinton. Free to attend. Accessible for people with disabilities. Call (309) 236-1533 for more information. Use the North door to office or elevator.
• Dave's Coffee Cakes will be at MercyOne in the lobby from 10 a.m. until gone. Any questions, call (563) 219-8681.
• The CHS Class of '55' will have a class picnic in the Camanche City Park on at noon. The food will be delivered from TJ's Food Truck. Call in your order the day before. All are invited.
• Visit Jackson County Parks with Friends of Jackson County Conservation. Explore parks, preserves, and public areas through Jackson County. On July 13, the group hike will be held at McNeil Nature Preserve near Preston. Meet at the parking lot at McNeil at 9 a.m. Carpooling from Maquoketa is also available. Registration is required at least 48 hours prior to the event. Call the Conservation Office at (563) 652-3783 for more information or to register. The Aug. 10 hike will be held in the Bellevue area.
• Tai Chi for Health for Arthritis/Falls Prevention. The Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant Street, Clinton, 10-11 a.m. Sponsored by the Clinton Public Library, sessions will run from July 13-Nov. 16. Class meets one hour per week for 16 sessions. There is no class on Aug. 17, Sept. 14, or Oct. 19. Space is limited to 20 participants age 60 and older. Due to renovations at the Clinton Public Library, classes will be held at The Sawmill Museum. The movements of Tai Chi are gentle, graceful, and a safe way to relieve pain and gain balance, strength, and flexibility. Tai Chi for Arthritis is easy and enjoyable to learn. This workshop is led by Sonita Carlson, program facilitator for Milestones Area Agency on Aging, and certified TCA instructor by the Tai Chi for Health Institute. Call Milestones in Davenport to register at (563) 723-5969 or pre-enroll online at milestonesaaa.org/wellness-programs.
• Music on the Avenue featuring 10 of Soul, 6 to 8 p.m. on Clinton’s Fifth Avenue South. Free to attend.
JULY 14
• Funtime Friday & Funtime Saturday at the Discovery Center. Meet our Clinton Firefighters. Learn about fire safety, check out fire gear and spray the fire hose! All ages welcome, no registration – free with museum admission. 332 Eighth Ave. South, Clinton.
• Genealogy One-On-One. Lyons Branch Library. Please register through the MyLibro App to reserve a time slot. Would you like to start researching your family history and don't know where to start? Do you have questions about using ancestry.com? Would you like to learn how to clip articles from historical newspaper websites? The Lyons Branch Library is offering genealogy one-on-one appointments to help you with your questions. These appointments are for 45 minutes and will be offered on Fridays from 1:30-4:30 p.m. You will need to register through the MyLibro App to reserve a time slot.
• Clinton Public Library Storytime. Storytime room on the second floor Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Join us for fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home! For ages pre-K.
JULY 15
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
• July Author Talks! Virtual. Library Speakers Consortium. Register to attend a virtual event live, or watch previous events, for free. LibraryC.org/ClintonPublicLibrary; Charles Soule, 1 p.m., New York Times bestselling author Charles Soule will talk about his newest book, "The Endless Vessel."
• The Plarn Project. Lyons Branch Library, 1-2 p.m. Plarn is plastic yarn that is made from plastic shopping bags. This material is used by local volunteers to make comfortable sleeping mats for the homeless. Upcycling these plastic bags is a way to help our community and also reduce the amount of plastic going into landfills. If you are interested in donating clean plastic grocery bags and cutting them, learn more about this project. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355 or register through the library's online calendar.
• Kayaking at Hurstville. Try your hand at paddling a kayak at the Hurstville Interpretive Center between 1:30 and 3 p.m. This is a great opportunity for anyone who hasn’t been paddling before and a safe place for kids to learn without the current of a river. All ages are welcome at this come-and-go free event. Registration is required at least 48 hours prior to the event. Call the Conservation Office at (563) 652-3783 for more information or to register.
• The Ski Bellevue Water Ski Show Team, 4 p.m., south of Lock 12 on Riverview Street in Bellevue.
JULY 16
• Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, Illinois, welcomes New Legacy to their outdoor stage at 6 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors.
JULY 18
• Pizza Hut Fundraiser Night to support the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center. 5–7 p.m. Delivery, carry-out or dine-in at Pizza Hut at 1616 N. Second St.
JULY 19
• WOW Wednesdays with Miss Jean at the Discovery Center. Every Wednesday from 2–5 p.m. Join Miss Jean for chess, juggling and logic puzzles. All ages, all abilities – kids and grown-ups accepted! Free with museum admission. 332 Eighth Ave. South, Clinton.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m., at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.