APRIL 12
• Crochet Club, Lyons Branch Library, 5-6:30 p.m. Would you like to learn how to crochet but not sure where to start? Sandy Logan is teaching us the basics. If you are new to crochet or could use a refresher, please join our Crochet Club. You will need to bring a crochet hook and a worsted weight yarn that is not fine or bulky. Registration is encouraged. Call (563) 242-5355 or register online.
APRIL 13
• The CHS Class of 1955 will meet at Pizza Ranch for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.
APRIL 14
• Wine tasting with local author meet and greet, 5-7 p.m., Camanche Public Library, 102 12th Ave., Camanche. Authors will include Joel Barrows, Gary Clark, Henry Langrehr, Andrea LeWitt, Susan McCracken. Tom Miller, Audrey Mueller, Bill Mueller, Emily Simkins, Rhett Simkins and Dianne Willging. Open to the public. Must be 21 or older to attend.
APRIL 18
• The DeWitt Noon Lions travelogue will feature “Gems in our Midst: Interesting People Doing Interesting Things Very Close to Home”. Photographer Brian Tugana will be the presenter. Shows are at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the DeWitt Operahouse in downtown DeWitt. A $5 donation is suggested. Proceeds support local projects.
APRIL 21
• Beginner Fly Fishing Workshop, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Felderman Park, 100 Frontier Court, Bellevue. Join Dubuque, Jackson, and Jones County Conservation’s Older Wiser Livelier Souls (OWLS) group for a Beginner Fly Fishing Workshop. Participants will learn fly-fishing basics, like setting up a rod, learning some casts, and having time to fish. Participants can bring their own equipment or borrow fly rods from Jackson County Conservation. Equipment is limited and will be loaned out first-come, first-served. Participants must have a valid fishing license with a trout stamp. Participants will want to bring a packed lunch, water, and wear appropriate clothes for the weather. Limited space available. Please register 48 hours in advance. To register, call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email tvorwald@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.
APRIL 22
• Wildflower Walk at Prairie Creek Recreation Area, 10 a.m., Prairie Creek Recreation Area, 1215 East Summit St., Maquoketa. The walk will be led by Jackson County Naturalist Tony Vorwald, who will provide insight into the biology and ecology of the plants. Participants will also have the chance to ask questions and take photos of the beautiful wildflowers they encounter. Please register 48 hours in advance. To register call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email tvorwald@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.
• Clinton Symphony Orchestra presents “The Breadth of Greatness”, 7:30 p.m. at Vernon Cook Theater in Clinton High School, Clinton. Pianist Lorraine Min returns following her exciting performance with Clinton Symphony Orchestra in 2019. This time she will perform the Brahms Piano Concert No. 1. A native of Victoria, Canada, she has dazzled audiences internationally with her poetic artistry and brilliant virtuosity. She has caught the attention of a local patron of the arts, who for the second time underwrites her performance with the CSO. Conductor Brian Dollinger has also chosen the overture to Haydn’s opera L’isola disabitata (The Uninhabited Island), and the Brahms Variations on a Theme of Joseph Haydn to complete the program. Tickets will be available at the door.
APRIL 28
• Device Advice, 10 a.m. to noon at the Clinton Public Library. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer your questions.
MAY 5
• Dutch Days kick-off party at the Fulton windmill, 6-9 p.m. Live music from the Stockwells, illuminated yard games for all ages, and a beer garden. Sponsored by the Fulton Fun Crew.
MAY 12
• Wild Rose Casino & Hotel will host Revelation – A Tribute to Journey on May 12 in the Wild Rose Courtyard, weather permitting. Gates will open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. This is a free, all-ages concert open to the public. Revelation – A Tribute Journey has played on some of the biggest stages in the Kansas City area and beyond – opening for “The Little River Band” on the main concert stage at Sturgis, playing for both the A.B.A.T.E. Boogie of Indiana and Kansas Bike festivals with thousands in attendance, The Rock and Roll Dream Concert at the Sandstone Ampitheater and headlining on some of the biggest casino stages in the Midwest. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs, and there will be food and drinks available at the event. No coolers are allowed.