NOV. 26
• Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos, Wild Rose Casino & Hotel in Clinton. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $25 each when a table for 10 people is purchased. Individual tickets cost $30. Each ticket will include hors d’oeuvres by Creative Catering Caravan and the show. A cash bar will be available. Concert-goers must be at least 21 years old to attend. Tickets are available for purchase through the Iowa Store Gift Shop at Wild Rose Casino & Hotel in Clinton, by calling 1-800-457-9975 or online at www.wildroseresorts.com.
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 5-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
NOV. 27
• The Whiteside Forum will host guest speakers Paula Schares and Paula Purcell who will speak to the topic “The Ukraine: How You Can Help” at 2 p.m. Nov. 27 at Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison. All Whiteside Forum events are free and open to the public.
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 5-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
NOV. 28
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 6-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
NOV. 29
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 6-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
NOV. 30
• Clinton Public Library’s Juvenile Department Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on west side of the building. Join us for fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• The Clinton Public Library’s Afternoon Adventures program takes place in the Makerspace/2nd Floor, depending on the activity. Kindergarten through sixth graders are invited to go there starting at 2:30 p.m. for fun STEAM activities.
• Lyons Reads Book Club, 5-6:30 p.m. at Hy-Vee Market Grille, 901 S. Fourth Street, Clinton. The Lyons Reads Book Club is relaxed and we have fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. Registration is encouraged; call 242-5355.
• A free community meal, The Table, will be served at CrossView Church, 703 14th Ave., in Fulton, Ill., from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. The menu is baked spaghetti, tossed salad, Jimmy John's bread, and assorted desserts.
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 6-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 1
• The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet at noon Dec. 1 at Imperial Lanes. The menu will be turkey and ham.
• Happy Haunt-lidays: An Interactive Murder Mystery at Clinton Public Library, from Dec. 1-29. Visit the Main Branch during open hours to discover the mysterious disappearance of a faithful library volunteer… or as a note with a bloody handprint suggests, was it foul play? Equipped with nothing but a case file and the official title of Library Detective, we are counting on you to crack this case wide open. Upon successful completion, you will be entered to win exclusive Library Detective merchandise to show off your sleuthing abilities. This program is a work of fiction and family friendly. Working as a team is encouraged.
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 6-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 2
• Zion Lutheran Church is hosting a virtual auction for various items, including gift baskets and gift cards on Facebook beginning at 5 p.m. Dec. 2 until Dec. 3. A live silent auction and brunch also will be Dec. 4 in Zion’s dining room from 10-11:30 a.m. All proceeds from both events will be donated to Information and Referral Service.
• Two-mile Illuminated Christmas run/walk, Fulton, Illinois. Start time is 6:30 p.m. at 11th Avenue and Third Street. Registration and finish line are at Manny Too's north entrance, 305 11th Ave., Fulton. Pre-registration is $20 if paid prior to Nov. 27. After Nov. 27, cost is $25. Same-day registration starts at 5:30 p.m. at Manny's Too. For more information, call race coordinator Jean Roeder at (563) 249-7629. After the race, a gathering will be held at Manny's Too, with pizza and cookies. The race is held in conjunction with Fulton's Christmas Walk. First place overall in men's and women's divisions will receive $50.
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 6-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.