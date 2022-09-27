To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
SEPT. 28
• Clinton Public Library's Storytime, 10:30 a.m. in the storytime room on the library's second floor. Storytime is offered continually, with breaks occurring in later December and August, and features fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• Afternoon Adventures, 2:30 p.m., at the Clinton Public Library in the Makerspace/second floor depending on the activity. Every Wednesday, kindergarten through sixth-graders are invited to join us starting at 2:30 for fun STEAM activities. Activities range from 45 minutes to 75 minutes long. Caregivers are encouraged to join with their younger children. Sign in is required from caregivers and if they are not joining their children for the activities, we encourage them to stay in the building. Children under the age of 8 are not to be left alone in the building without a caretaker who is at least 14.
• Lyons Reads Book Club, 5-6:30 p.m. at Hy-Vee Market Grille. The Lyons Reads Book Club is relaxed and has fun conversations about books and authors. Members each read their own book and discuss it with the group. This meeting will be held at Hy-Vee Market Grille, 1122 N. Second St., Clinton. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355.
• A free community meal, The Table, is served each Wednesday at CrossView Church, 703 14th Ave., in Fulton, Illinois. The meal is served from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. The menu includes Maid-Rites, nachos and cheese, applesauce, cookies and ice cream.
SEPT. 29
• Beginner Cricut: Heat Transfer Vinyl at the Clinton Public Library Makerspace, 6–7:30 p.m. Learn how to create personalized items using heat transfer vinyl, a Cricut machine, and a heat press. Attendees will learn how to weed, layer, and press a heat transfer design onto a canvas tote bag. Materials for this class are provided at no cost. Class is limited to 15 attendees. Call 242-8441 to sign up. This class is appropriate for ages 16 and older.
OCT. 1
• Calvary Hill Hustle 2-mile run/ walk, 8 a.m., begins near KT3, 10th Avenue and Fourth Street, Fulton, Illinois. Race-day registration starts at 7 a.m. Money raised will go to resurfacing the bike path in Fulton. This event is part of the Fulton Fall Fest. There also will be a fitness competition. Contact Kyle at KT3 at (563) 219-2187 for more information about the fitness competition. Contact Jean Roeder at (563) 249-7629 for more information about the run/walk.
• Fulton Fall Fest, 10 a.m to 4 p.m. in downtown Fulton, Illinois. Live music featuring Dan Peart from 10 a.m, to noon, Molly Shannon from noon to 2 p.m. and The Stockwells from 2 to 4 p.m. There will be kids' games amd boutique vendors.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Lyons Foursquare Park.
• #52Stories at Lyons Branch Library, 1:30-3 p.m. The #52Stories genealogy project provides the inspiration you need to write down one story every week for a year. You can do this in a handwritten journal, blog, voice or video recording. During this meeting we will chat about what we are doing with our own #52Stories project. Registration is encouraged; call 242-8441.
• Clinton Symphony Orchestra concert, with performance of a suite of music by composer Jennifer Higdon from her acclaimed opera “Cold Mountain.” The concert is at 7:30 p.m. in Clinton High School’s Vernon Cook Theater.
• Halloween in the parks — Sherman, Walnut Grove and Eden Valley parks. Decorate your campsite for the weekend, and then costumed kids are invited to trick or treat from 5-6 p.m. through the campground. Clinton County Conservation is asking their campers to pass out candy. Hay rack rides will also be available as long as weather permits.
OCT. 2
• Just Food at The Canticle grounds, 843 13th Ave. North, Clinton, 2-4 p.m. Come to enjoy fair-trade chocolate, locally produced cheeses, and responsibly produced wine. Learn how food choices can bring justice to humanity and the environment. Speakers will be on hand to answer questions and share samples. The Clinton Public Library will have a booth with reading suggestions.
OCT. 4
• Visiting the Beyond: An Interactive Paranormal Presentation, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Clinton Public Library Have you ever wondered what the inside of a real haunted house looks like? Curt Strutz presents an interactive presentation full of original photography, history, and haunted experiences that does just that. This is recommended for teens and adults only. Registration is encouraged as seating is limited. This will be held in the lower level meeting room. Call 242-8441 to register.