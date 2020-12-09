DECEMBER 10
— Children and their families can make music during Holiday Strings and Things at 10:30 a.m. at the Discovery Center. The children's museum will provide a violin and large autoharps for children to play. This program celebrates National Violin Day, which is December 13. Participation is free with regular museum admission. Masks are required.
— The Symphony of Lights is open at Eagle Point Park from 6-9 p.m. Drive through 1.1 miles of light displays for $8 per car or $2 per person for vehicles carrying more than 10 people. Presented by the Clinton Jaycee Foundation, the Symphony of Lights is open nightly through Dec. 30. Eagle Point Park is located off of U.S. Highway 67 on the north end of Clinton.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the works of Clinton Art Association members at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in downtown Clinton. The exhibit is free of charge and open to the public. River Arts Center is open from 1-4 p.m.
— Scott for Tots is collecting toys for Holiday Network's toy drive. Donate a new, unwrapped toy or gift for children aged 1-15, coats, hats, gloves and boots before December 12 to Billion Auto, Clinton Printing, Hometown Cash Advance, Iron Horse Fitness, Mediacom, RSP or Ruhl & Ruhl. Applications to receive the gift items are available at RSVP and Information, Referral Assistance Services at 415 S. Third St. in Clinton.
DECEMBER 11
— Santa will visit the Discovery Center from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The children’s museum will be open later than usual to host Santa and to offer families an opportunity to fit a visit into their busy schedules.
DECEMBER 12
— It's the last day to donate toys to Scott for Tots. Donate a new, unwrapped toy or gift for children aged 1-15, coats, hats, gloves and boots before December 12 to Billion Auto, Clinton Printing, Hometown Cash Advance, Iron Horse Fitness, Mediacom, RSP or Ruhl & Ruhl. Applications to receive the gift items are available at RSVP and Information, Referral Assistance Services at 415 S. Third St. in Clinton.
— The Holiday Train goes virtual for 2020. Canadian Pacific will broadcast the concert “Holiday Train at Home” on its Facebook page at 5 p.m. Central Standard Time. Serena Ryder and The Trews will headline CP’s 2020 “Holiday Train at Home” concert with special guests JoJo Mason, Logan Staats and Kelly Prescott.
— Children visiting the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center from 2:30-4:30 p.m. will inflate Starlab, a giant indoor planetarium. Inside, children will learn about the Geminid meteor shower, which will originate in the constellation Gemini and appear over eastern Iowa and western Illinois Dec. 13. Masks are required.
— Santa will arrive in Lyons on a firetruck to hear children's Christmas wishes. Santa will meet children at his house at The Bicycle Station in Lyons from 9-11 a.m. Santa will sit in the chair on the porch, and children can walk by, talk with him and take a picture while social distancing.
— Midwest Pets for Life hosts a Christmas photo shoot for pets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 129 Fourth Ave. S. in Clinton. The organization asks for a $5 donation to benefit community pet health and rescue. Pets will receive stockings with treats while supplies last. Children will receive small goodie bags.
DECEMBER 13
— From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Sawmill Museum will host a drive-thru Stocking and Santa event in a tent on 23rd Ave. N. The Sawmill will have 500 stockings full of ornaments, candy canes and stocking stuffers. As children leave, they can stop for a photo with Santa while never leaving the car. The event is free, but the Museum asks that residents bring canned goods to donate to the Information, Referral Assistance Services and Associate Benevolent Society. Reserve stockings at pickup times at Eventbrite: 11 a.m. to noon, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/130284054113; 12:30-1:30 p.m., https://www.eventbrite.com/e/130283871567; 2-3 p.m., https://www.eventbrite.com/e/130280531577.
