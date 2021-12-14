DEC. 15
— The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host Wild Winter Wednesday. At 9 a.m., residents can enjoy coffee, tea and mill treats. At 9:20, Wide River Winery will be featured. The Cultural Center is disability accessible. The program is free and open to the public. If River Bend Schools are closed due to weather, Windmill programs are cancelled also. For more information visit the Windmill Cultural Center Facebook page or call 815-589-3671.
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
— Lyons Reads Book Club, 5-6:30 p.m., Hy-Vee Market Grille, 901 S. Fourth St., Clinton. Call 242-5355 for details and to sign up for December.
— CrossView Church, 705 14th Ave., Fulton, Illinois, will host a free community meal from 5:30-6:15 p.m. The menu is meat loaf, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables and fruit dessert. If River Bend School District in Fulton is canceled because of a weather issue, the meal also will be canceled.
DEC. 16
DEC. 17
— The 85-member Voices of Praise of the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Morrison, Illinois will present its cantata, “The Carols of Christmas-the Sequel!”, 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of Emmanuel Reformed Church, 202 E. Morris St., Morrison.
DEC. 18
The 85-member Voices of Praise of the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Morrison, Illinois will present its cantata, “The Carols of Christmas-the Sequel!”, 3 p.m. in the sanctuary of Emmanuel Reformed Church, 202 E. Morris St., Morrison.
DEC. 19
The 85-member Voices of Praise of the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Morrison, Illinois will present its cantata, “The Carols of Christmas-the Sequel!”, 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of Emmanuel Reformed Church, 202 E. Morris St., Morrison.
DEC. 20
DEC. 21
DEC. 22
• The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host Wild Winter Wednesday. At 9 a.m., residents can enjoy coffee, tea and mill treats. At 9:20, Linda Russell will be featured. Russell, a native of Erie, Illinois, majored in music education at Central College in Pella. She has been an organist, pianist and director of choral groups. She will present a program of Christmas music and encourage all to sing along.
• CrossView Church, in Fulton, will host a free community meal from 5:30-6:15 p.m. The menu will include pancakes, sausages, applesauce, ice cream bars and Christmas cookies.
DEC. 23
DEC. 24
DEC. 25
• St. Paul Lutheran Church, 715 S. Third St., will offer a community meal on Christmas Day.
The meal will include roast turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn, green beans, salad and dessert. The dining room will not be open; however, the church will offer curb service, carry-out, or a limited number of deliveries.
Meals will be available for pickup in the parking lot behind the church from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 25. There is no charge for the meal.
Reservations are required by Dec. 20 and can be made by calling the church at (563) 242-4102 or by using the QR code on the Christmas Dinner flyer that is on the church website at saintpaulclinton.org.
DEC. 26
— DeWitt’s American Legion Post 238 pancake breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, American Legion Hall, 704 Ninth St., DeWitt. Admission is $7 for adults and $3 for children.
DEC. 27
