DECEMBER 22
— Santa will be at the Camanche Holiday House from 5-7 p.m. in Central Park in Camanche.
— Faith Lutheran Church in Andover will host a live Nativity scene from 5-6 p.m. The church is located at 1364 Washington St. in Andover. The church requests that visitors bring food donations for local charitable organizations.
— The Symphony of Lights is open at Eagle Point Park from 6-9 p.m. Drive through 1.1 miles of light displays for $8 per car or $2 per person for vehicles carrying more than 10 people. Presented by the Clinton Jaycee Foundation, the Symphony of Lights is open nightly through Dec. 30. Eagle Point Park is located off of U.S. 67 on the north end of Clinton.
DECEMBER 23
— Santa will be at the Camanche Holiday House from 5-7 p.m. in Central Park in Camanche.
DECEMBER 24
— Fulton First Christian Reformed Church, 801 15th Ave. in Fulton, will conduct a Christmas Eve service at 6:30 p.m.
DECEMBER 25
DECEMBER 26
— Free Spirit Yoga Fitness hosts hot yoga from 9-10 a.m. The class fuses Vinyasa and Hatha style classes in a room heated above 90 degrees. The yoga studio is located at 127 Sixth Ave. South in Clinton.
— Funtime Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will welcome the new year by helping children create celebration shakers and making them part of the Discovery Center's Welcome 2021 video. Children who attend the Saturday Special from 2:30-4:30 will participate in the same activities. The children's museum is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South in Clinton.
DECEMBER 27
— Tac 22 Firearms Training will conduct a concealed carry class from 8-10:30 a.m. at FitPro 360, 2318 N. Third St. in Clinton. Taught by a certified NRA and USCCA instructor, the class is a non-shooting class and meets all the firearm safety training requirements to apply for the state of Iowa Non-Professional permit to carry weapons per the Iowa code chapter 724. Registration is $60 per student. Each student must be at least 21 years of age and must have a valid government-issued photo ID for proof of residency in Iowa. Tickets are available at https://tinyurl.com/y2jbnmw3.
DECEMBER 28
— Carry concealed classes will be conducted at First Baptist Church in Clinton from 9-11 a.m. and from 1-3 p.m. Cost is $50. Call or text 563-219-5512 to reserve a spot.
DECEMBER 29
DECEMBER 30
DECEMBER 31
— Wild Rose Casino and Resort will ring in the new year with The Hype in the Oakwood Grand Ballroom. Doors open at 8 p.m. Show begins at 9 p.m. Tickets are $35 at the door.
JANUARY 2
— The Frontier Again hosts Bad Hair, a glam metal party rock band covering such bands as Motley Crew, Bon Jovi, Poison, Van Halen, Def Leppard, KISS, Tesla and Skid Row. Old School will open at 7 p.m. followed by Bad Hair at 9 p.m. The Frontier Again is located at 2300 Lincoln Way in Clinton. Cost for the evening is $10.