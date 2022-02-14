FEB. 15
• Mississippi River Eco Tourism Center Open, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rock Creek. The Nature Center & Camp Store are open.
• Open Range, archery, 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., Rock Creek. The range in the basement of the eco center will be open by appointment. A Range Master will provide safe and practical instruction. Children (9+ recommended) must be accompanied by an adult. Signup is required, with just 10 people allowed for each of the one-hour sessions. Call (563) 847-7202.
FEB. 16
• The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host Wild Winter Wednesday. The doors open at 9 a.m. for coffee, tea, and mill treats. The program begins about 9:20. The program titled “Stephen Douglas - The Little Giant" will feature author Reg Ankrom. The building is disability accessible and the program is funded through a grant from the D.S. Flikkema Foundation and a donation from Nelson Corp. The programs are free and open to the public. If River Bend schools are closed due to weather, WWW is canceled as well.
• CrossView Church, 705 14th Ave., Fulton, Illinois, will host a free community meal from 5:30-6:15 p.m. A Chinese buffet, birthday cake and desserts by Marty are on the menu. If the River Bend School District in Fulton is canceled because of a weather issue, the meal also will be canceled.
FEB. 17
• The Sawmill Museum Winter Speaker Series: Underground Railroad & Clinton County Farms, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Free to attend. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.
• Painting Class with “Fresh Paint” with Christine Boeve, 6 to 8 p.m., $35, Rock Creek. Paint your own version of this Chickadee on a Crabapple Tree winter scene. All materials supplied. Register at www.mycountyparks.com
FEB. 18
• The Resistors at The V'ue, 7 to 9 p.m., 137 Fifth Ave. South, Clinton. Tickets are available at https://thevue.ticketleap.com/the-resistors/?fbclid=IwAR0cflp_9CvfAu-OWhszdCiDZ0ojvjNq-LBg1C7H12af0Ng_hCsvAaUc_Ks
FEB. 19
• A Symphonic Menagerie. Clinton Symphony Orchestra will perform a concert for families of music lovers, young musicians, and potential musicians at 2 p.m. in the Morrison High School Auditorium in Morrison, Illinois. The program will include the overture to the opera The Thieving Magpie, Flight of the Bumblebee, The Waltzing Cat, Waltz from Swan Lake, and the entire Saint-Saëns Carnival of the Animals. The program will also feature student cellist Keegan Roddy as soloist, chosen from the annual Young Artist Auditions. Students admitted free. Adult tickets at the door.
• Junior Achievement Bowl-A-Thon, 1- 3 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m., Plaza Bowl, Clinton. $50 registration fee, $300 in fundraising efforts per team of five. Event website: https://jaheartland.org/events/ja-bowlathon-gateway/
FEB. 20
• River Arts Center open house, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. South in downtown Clinton. Open to the public; there is no fee to attend.
FEB. 22
• Mississippi River Eco Tourism Center open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rock Creek Park. On most Tuesdays, Clinton County Conservation will have the Eco Center Nature Gallery with animal encounters, birdfeeder watch, and fish feeding at noon. All events are free. The Camp Store will be open these hours as well. This is in addition to regular winter hours.
FEB. 23
• The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host Wild Winter Wednesday. The doors open at 9 a.m. for coffee, tea, and mill treats. The program begins about 9:20 and will feature Jean Roeder, who has worked in the health care field over 45 years. She is an avid runner and has organized local races, including the Easter Seals Run, Pam Pray Memorial Run, the Dutch Days Race, Calvary Hill Hustle and the Fulton Christmas Walk Run. She has volunteered at Starfish Haiti and currently is active with Fulton Kiwanis. She will share her latest accomplishment "Climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro". The building is disability accessible and the program is funded through a grant from the D.S. Flikkema Foundation and a donation from Nelson Corp. The programs are free and open to the public. If River Bend schools are closed due to weather, WWW is canceled as well.
• Backyard & Feeder Birds, 6 p.m., Mississippi River Eco Tourism Center, Rock Creek Park. Come learn about the birds most commonly seen in our own backyards, and the different foods that attract them.
FEB. 24
• The Sawmill Museum Winter Speaker Series: Duke Slater by Bill Misiewicz, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Free to attend. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.
FEB. 25
• Unity Christian School Throwback Trivia Night, 7 p.m. Concessions are available at 6 p.m., and child care is available for a donation. Call (815) 589-3912 to register. Team cost is $80 if registered and pre-paid by Feb. 7. After Feb. 7, the cost is $100 per team. This is an Athletic Booster fundraiser.
MARCH 3
• The Sawmill Museum Winter Speaker Series: Where is Blackhawk? By Russell Fry, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Free to attend. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.
MARCH 10
• The Sawmill Museum Winter Speaker Series: LyondellBasell, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Free to attend. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.
MARCH 17
• The Sawmill Museum Winter Speaker Series: Naeve Family Farm & Beef, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Free to attend. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.
MARCH 24
• The Sawmill Museum Winter Speaker Series: Eastern Iowa Young Farmers Coalition by Molly Schintler, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Free to attend. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.