Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Cloudy with gusty winds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 72F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms, during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Windy. A few storms may be severe. Low 33F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%.