DEC. 16
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 17
• The 85-member Voices of Praise of the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Morrison, Illinois will present its cantata, “The Carols of Christmas-the Sequel!”, 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of Emmanuel Reformed Church, 202 E. Morris St., Morrison.
• The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton’s Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 18
• The 85-member Voices of Praise of the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Morrison, Illinois will present its cantata, “The Carols of Christmas-the Sequel!”, 3 p.m. in the sanctuary of Emmanuel Reformed Church, 202 E. Morris St., Morrison.
• The Symphony of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m. in Clinton’s Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 19
• The 85-member Voices of Praise of the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Morrison, Illinois will present its cantata, “The Carols of Christmas-the Sequel!”, 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of Emmanuel Reformed Church, 202 E. Morris St., Morrison.
• The Symphony of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m. in Clinton’s Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 20
• The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton’s Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 21
• The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton’s Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 22
• The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host Wild Winter Wednesday. At 9 a.m., residents can enjoy coffee, tea and mill treats. At 9:20, Linda Russell will be featured. Russell, a native of Erie, Illinois, majored in music education at Central College in Pella. She has been an organist, pianist and director of choral groups. She will present a program of Christmas music and encourage all to sing along.
• CrossView Church, in Fulton, will host a free community meal from 5:30-6:15 p.m. The menu will include pancakes, sausages, applesauce, ice cream bars and Christmas cookies.
• The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton’s Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 23
• The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton’s Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 24
• The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton’s Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 25
• St. Paul Lutheran Church, 715 S. Third St., will offer a community meal on Christmas Day.
The meal will include roast turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn, green beans, salad and dessert. The dining room will not be open; however, the church will offer curb service, carry-out, or a limited number of deliveries.
Meals will be available for pickup in the parking lot behind the church from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 25. There is no charge for the meal.
Reservations are required by Dec. 20 and can be made by calling the church at (563) 242-4102 or by using the QR code on the Christmas Dinner flyer that is on the church website at saintpaulclinton.org.
• The Symphony of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m. in Clinton’s Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 26
• DeWitt’s American Legion Post 238 pancake breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, American Legion Hall, 704 Ninth St., DeWitt. Admission is $7 for adults and $3 for children.
• The Symphony of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m. in Clinton’s Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 27
• The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton’s Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.