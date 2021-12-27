DEC. 28
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 29
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 30
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 31
• Open house at Considine Christmas of the Past Center, 201 10th Ave. Fulton, Ill., 3-5:30 p.m.
JAN. 1
Hearts tournament at the old Elijah Buell Elementary School at 216 31st Ave. North, Clinton, 1 p.m. A $5 suggested donation will get you registered, bowls of soup, and a chance to win the trophy. Bring your own beverages. To register, call or text Dan Howard at (815) 718-1973. Registration stops at 100 entrants.