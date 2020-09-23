SEPTEMBER 24
— The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and the DeWitt Chamber and Development Company will host a Candidate Forum at the DeWitt Community Center, 512 10th St. in DeWitt, at 7 p.m.
SEPTEMBER 26
— Children can learn the basics of balloon twisting from Sheryl Huizenga of Fulton during the Discovery Center's Saturday Special program from 2:30-4 p.m. Children and adults will be introduced to the skill of making balloon art. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Shred papers to prevent identity theft during a free shred event at 1404 14th Ave. in Fulton, Illinois. Hosted by Central Bank of Illinois, the event will take place from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the branch.
SEPTEMBER 29
— Area pet owners can pick up free pet foods during Purina PetCare Pride Day. Free dog and cat food and treats are available at a drive-thru pet food pantry at Clinton's NelsonCorp Field, 537 Ball Park Drive, beginning at 2 p.m. as long as supplies last. The line will form next to the children's playground area on Sixth Avenue North. Vehicles must enter Sixth Avenue North, eastbound off Second Street. Westbound traffic on Sixth Avenue North will be blocked at Riverview Drive.