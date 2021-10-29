OCT. 30
— Miss Roberta will read "The Hallo-Wiener" and explore the greatness of carving pumpkins during Funtime Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. The program is free with a paid admission to the Discovery Center.
— Children will explore candy corn science during the Saturday Special at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center from 2-3 p.m. The Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. The program is free with a paid admission to the Discovery Center.
— The City of Clinton trick-or-treating will take place from 6-8 p.m.
— Old School Band will perform at Remington's Bar, 2300 Lincoln Way in Clinton.
— Timber Lake Terror haunted house and trails in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, are open from 6:30-10 p.m. Admission is $12 at the door or $10 online.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "Rocky Horror Picture Show" at 9 p.m. for one night only. The night includes costume and dance contests. Interactive prop bags will be available for purchase as will snacks, drinks and light-up novelties. The movie is rated R; children under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian.
— First Reformed Church at 510 15th Avenue in Fulton is having a Reformation Day event from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Lunch will be served. To RSVP call 815-589-2203 and speak to Karin in the church office.
— First Christian Reformed Church of Fulton will host Trunk-or-Treat from 6-8 p.m. The church, located at 801 15th Ave. in Fulton, will serve hot chocolate during the event.
— Prairie Hills assisted living in Clinton will host a trunk-or-treat event from 5-7 p.m. Visitors can vote for their favorite trunk designs and donate nonperishable food item for an extra treat. Prairie Hills is located at 1701 13th Ave. N.
— Hook's Pub and Grill hosts its 18th annual Halloween part at 9 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Beansworthy. Cash prizes will total $1,000. Awards will be given for best costume, best couple costume and most original costume. Hook's is located at 318 N. Fourth St.
— The Frontier Again hosts Halloween Bash 2021 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Cash prizes up to $1,000 will be awarded in a costume contest at midnight. Prizes and giveaways will be offered throughout the night. The Frontier Again is located at 2300 Lincoln Way in Clinton.
— From 4-6 p.m. children aged 12 and under can trick-or-treat during Treat Street at Quality Inn and Suites, 2300 Lincoln Way. A boy's bike and a girl's bike, provided by The Frontier Again and Remington's Bar, will be given away.
OCT. 31
— St. Paul Lutheran Church's monthly community meal begins at 5:30 p.m. The meal is carry-out only and free to everyone. Meals should be picked up curbside at 715 S. Third St in Clinton. The menu includes beans and weenies casserole, cornbread, fruit salad, dessert and a drink. Visit the church's website, http://www.saintpaulclinton.org, to RSVP, or call the church at 563-242-1402 before noon Oct. 31.
— Immanuel Lutheran Church in Charlotte will host its annual fundraising supper from 3-7 p.m. The menu for the drive-thru meal will include roast beef, pork, mashed potatoes, gravy, creamed peas and carrots, homemade dressing, salads and desserts. Tickets are available at First Central State Bank in Goose Lake. Cost is $12 for adults, $7 for children 5 to 12 and preschoolers are free.
NOV. 1
— Midwest Pets for Life will host a bird clinic from 2-8 p.m. with veterinarian Scott McDonald. Midwest Pets for Life is located at 129 Fourth Ave. S. in Clinton. Services available include grooming and physical examinations, microchip implantations and surgical sexing of breeder birds. For more information, call 563-219-8024, text 563-249-2206 or email midwestpetsforlife@gmail.com.