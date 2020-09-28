SEPTEMBER 29
— Area pet owners can pick up free pet foods during Purina PetCare Pride Day. Free dog and cat food and treats are available at a drive-thru pet food pantry at Clinton's NelsonCorp Field, 537 Ball Park Drive, beginning at 2 p.m. as long as supplies last. The line will form next to the children's playground area on Sixth Avenue North. Vehicles must enter Sixth Avenue North, eastbound off Second Street. Westbound traffic on Sixth Avenue North will be blocked at Riverview Drive.
— Take-out and delivery pizzas from Pizza Hut, 1616 N. Second St. in Clinton will raise money for the Clinton County Historical Society Museum from 5-7 p.m. Order a pizza by calling 563-242-3333.
OCTOBER 2
— The committee for Bill Greenwalt for Clinton County Sheriff will host a fundraiser from 8-5 p.m. at NelsonCorp Field in Clinton. Tickets are $20. The price covers food and entertainment. A cash bar will be available. Live music will be provided by Travis Hosette and Molly Shannon. For tickets, call or text any Paul Mulholland at 563-357-9015, Missey Sullivan-Pope at 563-249-2726, Randy or Brenda Vens at 563-212-8181, Danny Thomas at 928-814-3266, or Tom or Jill McNamera at 563-349-3890.