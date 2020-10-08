OCTOBER 9
— A Carry Concealed class will be conducted at First Baptist Church in Clinton from 6-8 p.m. Call 563-219-5512 to reserve a spot.
— The River Arts Center welcomes Keeping you Sewing's Quilt the Town which features quilts and textiles by local artists and students of local schools. Quilts from River Cities Quilt Guild and Material Girlz Quilting Group are part of the exhibit. River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton and is open from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
— Funtime Friday at the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will celebrate Fire Prevention Month. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. and is free with a paid admission to the museum. The children's museum is located at 332 Eight Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Open range archery begins at 5 p.m. at Rock Creek Park. The archery range in the basement of the Eco Center will be open for public use. The event will include both safety and practical instruction. Participants must use our equipment and will be under the watchful eye of a range master. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
OCTOBER 10
— The National Alliance on Mental Illness will celebrate the National Day of Hope virtually this year. Opening ceremonies begin at 10 a.m. on the NAMI Facebook page At 10:30 a.m., NAMI groups across Iowa will begin their chosen activities and post photos of them on social media accounts with the hashtags #NAMIWalksIowa, #MentalHealthForAll and #NotAlone. Closing ceremonies will begin at 4 p.m. on the NAMI Facebook page. Officials will announce winners for raffles, the T-shirt Quilt and hashtag contests.
— Citizens First Bank hosts Shred Day from 9-11 a.m. at 1442 Lincoln Way in Clinton. Staff will do the shredding while participants stay in their cars.
— Friends of the Library Bookstore is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Funtime Saturday at the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will celebrate Fire Prevention Month. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. and is free with a paid admission to the museum. The children's museum is located at 332 Eight Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Vernie the Lego Boost robot is back at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Children will learn how easy it is to code a robot using Lego Boost. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— The 39th annual Bluegrass and Old-time Music Gathering is set for noon to 7 p.m. at Eden Valley, 1415 50th Ave., two miles south of Baldwin. The stage shows begin at noon in the main campground. The event is free.
OCTOBER 11
— Eden Valley Nature Center is open from 9-11 a.m. Residents can visit the rustic nature center and view the fall colors amid the towering limestone bluffs.
— Fall Color Eco Cruise begins at 12:30 p.m. at Rock Creek Marina. Enjoy the Mississippi River cruise by calling 563-259-1876 to reserve a free spot on the Blue Heron Eco Cruiser.
OCTOBER 12
OCTOBER 13
— Sisters of St. Francis will conduct a anti-human trafficking committee meeting at 9 a.m. via Zoom. For more information, contact Lori Freudenberg at 563-242-7611.
OCTOBER 14
— IowaWorks will host a drive through job far at the former Ashford University Call Center parking lot, 1310 19th Ave. NW in Clinton, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
— Travis Hosette will perform from 5-7 p.m. at Lyons Foursquare Park on Main Avenue during the Farmers Market.
— A Fresh Paint class begins at 6 p.m. at Rock Creek Marina. Cost is $35. The two-hour event includes step-by-step painting instructions on two wine glasses or beer mugs with Fresh Paint by Christine Boeve. This is an autumn-themed event and all materials will be provided. Space is limited; register at www.mycountyparks.com.
OCTOBER 15
— A ribboncutting for the Clinton County Freedom Rock is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at 303 Riverview Drive on the south side of the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre on riverfront. Freedom Rock painter Bubba Sorensen is expected to be in attendance.
OCTOBER 16
— Rock Creek Marina has planned a weekend full of Halloween activities that are free and open to the public. Children must be accompanied by an adult. - Campers are encouraged to decorate their campsites. Prizes will be awarded to the most creative Halloween campsites. At 5 p.m. the archery range will be open in the basement of the Eco Center, and at 7 p.m. a Halloween movie will be presented under the deck at the Eco Center. Visitors may wear pajamas and bring camping chairs. Concessions will be available for cash only.
OCTOBER 17
— Rock Creek Marina will host a Creatures of the Night program at 10:30 a.m. under the deck of the Eco Center. At 1 p.m., visitors can make Halloween crafts on the deck. Pumpkin carving begins on the deck at 2 p.m. Participants should bring their own pumpkins. Carving tools will be provided. Trick or Treating campground style will take place from 5-6 p.m. followed by lighted wagon and Blue Heron rides at 6 p.m. Tickets for the rides must be picked up at the store prior to 6 p.m. Both rides will be filled at half the capacity to allow for distancing. Masks are encouraged.
OCTOBER 18
— The River Arts Center will have an artists reception for its quilt exhibit from 2-4 p.m. The Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Rock Creek Marina in Camanche will conduct a creepy, crawly pond study at 12:30 p.m. under the deck at the Eco Center. At 2 p.m., visitors can have an animal encounter with some animals in the Nature Gallery.
OCTOBER 19
OCTOBER 20
— IowaWorks will host a drive through job far at DeWitt Travel Mart parking lot, 630 S. Sixth Ave. in DeWitt, from 4-6 p.m.
— The River Cities Quilters Guild will meet at 7 p.m. at Fulton Presbyterian church in Fulton, Illinois. The guest speaker for the evening will be Cheryl Lennox of Illinois who is a art quilter who creates functional quilts. Sanitation and social distancing will be in place at the meeting.
OCTOBER 21
OCTOBER 22
OCTOBER 23
OCTOBER 24
OCTOBER 26
OCTOBER 28
OCTOBER 30
— Lyons Business and Professional Association businesses along Main Avenue in Clinton will give out treats from 3-5 p.m.
OCTOBER 31
— From 1-3 p.m. residents can drive by the stationary Mardi Gras parade on Riverview Drive in Clinton.
— Children may trick or treat in Clinton from 6-8 p.m.
— Morrison, Illinois will allow trick-or-treating from 4-7 p.m.
— Camanche Fire Department will host a drive-in candy giveaway from 6-8 p.m.
NOVEMBER 15
— River Cities Tennis Association will host a craft fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 315 Fourth Ave. South in Clinton. Local crafters and artisans will share their talents, and the public can purchase items for the holiday season. Social-distancing and sanitization protocols will be in place. Face masks are encouraged.