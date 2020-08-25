AUGUST 26
— Clinton Moose Lodge will host a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the ballroom at 1936 Lincoln Way. Call Leanne Smith at 563-357-1475, email leannemsmith59@gmail.com or visit www.bloodcenter.org to schedule an appointment. Appointments and masks are required.
— Lyons Farmers Market begins at 4 p.m. at Lyons FourSquare Park at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Clinton. Open until 7 p.m. or until all items are sold.
— The Northwest Illinois Film Office will host its first Northwest Illinois Film Festival at 8 p.m. at the Midway Drive-In Theatre , 91 Palmyra Rd. in Sterling, Illinois. Gate opens at 7 p.m.
AUGUST 27
— The artwork of Terry Rathje is on display at Clinton Community College Bickelhaupt Arboretum, 340 S. 14th St. in Clinton through the month of August. The arboretum is open from dawn to dusk daily.
AUGUST 28
— The Student Body will play at Wild Rose Casino and Resort’s Backyard Bash. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Showtime is 6-9:30 p.m. The outdoor event is free. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Residents are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for seating. Coolers are not allowed.
— Miss Sarah and her Monarchs will visit children during Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center at 10:30 a.m. The program is designed for preschoolers, but any age is welcome. The program is free with a paid admission. The museum is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
AUGUST 29
— Lyons Farmers Market begins at 8 a.m. at Lyons FourSquare Park at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Clinton. Open until noon or until all items are sold.
— The Body, Mind, Spirit Expo is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Riverfront Events Center, 516 S. First Street. Cost is $15 at the door, $10 in advance. Ticket are available at Eventbrite or at Peaceful River Creations, 246 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Gateway Area Community Center hosts a game day from 1-4 p.m. Free to all ages, the event will have more than 16 games on PS4, PS3, Xbox 1, 360s and old school systems such as Nintendo plus card games and board games. Free door prizes, snack and drinks are included. GACC is located at 1850 S. Bluff Blvd. in Clinton.
— Amvets Post 28 at 1317 S. 17th St. in Clinton will dedicate a peace pole at 5 p.m. The four-sided, 6-foot stainless steel pole is engraved with the words "May Peace Prevail" in 20 different languages.
AUGUST 30
— The artwork of Terry Rathje is on display at Bickelhaupt Arboretum, 340 S. 14th St. in Clinton through the month of August. The arboretum is open from dawn to dusk daily.
— Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, Illinois will be having its annual Request/Talent Night at 6 p.m. Guests can sit in their cars or can bring lawn chairs.
SEPTEMBER 8
— The Franciscan Peace Center of the Sisters of St. Francis of Clinton will hold a virtual Anti-Trafficking Committee meeting at 9 a.m. Contact Lori Freudenberg or call 242-7611 to get information for the Zoom meeting.