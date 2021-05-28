MAY 29
• Wagon Rides at 10:30 at Eden Valley. Clinton County Conservation will offer rides around the park. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Meet at the Nature Center.
• Eden Valley Nature Center grand opening, 1-4 p.m. at Eden Valley. After years of fundraising, planning, and hard work from a host of volunteers, staff, and friends of the program, the Clinton County Conservation Board is proud to host a grand reopening of Eden Valley Nature Center. The addition to the Nature Center boasts a classroom and group rental community room with a kitchenette plus restrooms and shower facilities for the south half of the park. The Front Porch Pickers will play some music for the grand opening. If it is nice they will play outside on the porch; if not, the music will move indoors. Cake and refreshments will be served.
• The Savanna Museum will open from noon to 4 p.m. for a full display of all exhibits during its Grand Reopening. Admission is free; however, donations are appreciated. The museum is located at 406 Main St. in Savanna, Illinois.
• Lyons Farmers Market is open at Four Square Park on Main Avenue from 8 a.m. to noon.
• Funtime Saturday at Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will promote the summer reading program for Camanche Public Library. At 10:30 a.m. children will hear from Camanche librarians how reading colors their world. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
• Children will make elephant toothpaste during the Saturday Special at Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center from 3-4 p.m. The Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
• Timber Lake Playhouse in Mount Carroll, Illinois will host 52nd Street, a band that performs the music of Billy Joel, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25, or $20 for TLP subscribers. Tickets are available at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=117422. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mount Carroll.
MAY 30
• The Savanna Museum and Cultural Center is open from noon to 4 p.m. at 406 Main St. in Savanna, Illinois.
• Clinton County Conservation will host a Memorial Day Service at Smithtown Church, 1223 125th St., Lost Nation. Call the Conservation Office at 563-847-7202 for details.