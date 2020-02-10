FEBRUARY 12
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today from 3:30-5 p.m., children will make pinecone animals. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
— Clinton Public Library will host an informational presentation for the 2020 Census with United States Census Bureau employees Teresa Fletcher and Lisa Corsiglia at 5 p.m. Topics will include the importance of a complete count, how census data is used and available job opportunities. The meeting will be on the lower level of the Clinton library, 306 Eighth Ave. South.
— WOW Wednesday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center features Valentine bean bag toss games from 2-6 p.m. WOW Wednesday is designed for creative and inquisitive school-age children and their families. The program is free with a regular admission to the Discovery Center, 332 Eight Ave. South, in Clinton.
FEBRUARY 13
— Shoe Sensation will host Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce's Biz After 5 from 5-7 p.m. Biz After 5 provides networking opportunities with food, drinks and a fishbowl drawing. Shoe Sensation is located at 2900 S. 25th St., Suite C, in Clinton.
— MercyOne Clinton will conduct a Community Health Screening from 7-8:30 a.m. in the front lobby of the medical center, 1410 N. Fourth St., Clinton.
— Clinton Moose Lodge hosts Bingo every Thursday night from 6:30-10 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The Women of Moose serve Maid-rites, walking tacos, hot dogs and other foods before games start. The main pack is $10, which includes 21 games plus the jackpot.
FEBRUARY 14
— Sarah Harding Senior Living will host Sarah's Sweetheart Ball, featuring vocalist Travis Hosette, at Eagle Point Lodge. Appetizers and a cash bar will be available beginning at 5 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Music and dancing begin at 7 p.m. Cost is $50 per person or $375 for a table of eight. Call 563-243-1341 to make a reservation.
— Clinton Public Library will celebrate Black History Month with the movie "Loving" from 2-4 p.m. at the Lyons branch, 105 Main Ave. in Clinton.
— Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center features singing Valentines with Clinton High School Singers at 10 .m. The program is free with a paid admission to the Discovery Center. The Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South in Clinton.
FEBRUARY 15
— Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer and Reps. Norlin Mommsen and Mary Wolfe will discuss bills making their way through the legislature during February's Legislative Coffee at 9 a.m. the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, 721 S. Second St. in Clinton.
— Master Gardeners from Whiteside County will host Blooming Petals Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon at Sterling Extension office, 12923 Lawrence Road, Sterling, Illinois. The hands-on activity will teach floral arranging. Flowers and containers will be provided for a $15 fee. The program is open to students in middle school or high school and adults of any age. Space is limited. Sign up at go.illinois.edu/whitesideblooming or by calling Mary Nelson at 815-632-3611.
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today at 10:30 a.m., children will make pinecone animals. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
— Culver's will donate 10% of all sales between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. to Clinton Fire Department. The restaurant is located at 2625 Lincoln Way in Clinton.
— Clinton Public Library will show the movie "Abominable" at 10:30 a.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. South in Clinton.
— Felix Adler Children's Discover Center will host Pangea International Academy for a Family Chinese New Year Celebration from 2-4 p.m. Students will perform the dragon dance, a traditional tea ceremony and a Chinese dance as well as teaching families Chinese paper cutting and the Fú symbol. Families can taste Chinese tea and have their photos taken with the dragon. The Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South in Clinton. The program is free with a paid admission to the museum.
— Clinton Symphony Orchestra will present a 250th birthday celebration for Beethoven with a concert that features Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 and "Wellington's Victory." Flutist Kevin Lemus, 2020 Young Artist, will perform with the orchestra. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Morrison High School Auditorium, 643 Genesee Ave. in Morrison, Illinois. Cost to adults is $20. Students will be admitted free. Students may sponsor one adult for half price. Tickets are available at the door.
FEBRUARY 16
— River Arts Center is hosting the "Iowa Watercolor Society Traveling Show'" through March 28 during regular hours, Wednesday through Sunday from 1-4 p.m. The Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. South in Clinton.
— The Church of the Visitation, 1028 Middle Road, Camanche, will host its annual parish breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. (or until everyone is served). Cost is $7.50 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, cinnamon rolls, coffee, milk and juice. Carry-outs are available. Mass is at 10 a.m. and the public is invited. For more information, call the parish office at 563-259-1188 or email camanchevisitation@diodav.org
FEBRUARY 17
— Wendy's will donate 10% of all sales from 5-7 p.m., including drive-through orders, to Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center
FEBRUARY 18
— The Clinton County VNA Foundation has reinvested nearly $250,000 to renovate the VNA’s building at 611 N. Second St. in Clinton and help continue its mission of providing community health services to residents of Clinton County and the surrounding area. Genesis VNA and Hospice, Clinton office, will celebrate the renovation with an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The public is invited.
FEBRUARY 19
— Sandy Logan will teach beginning crochet at the Lyons branch of Clinton Public Library, 105 Main Ave., from 1-3 p.m. Some supplies will be available, but participants are welcome to take their own. Call 242-5355 to sign up for the class.
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today from 3:30-5 p.m., children will make sea animal crafts. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
— Clinton Regional Development Corp. hosts a workshop about employee engagement from noon to 2 p.m. at Clysar Packaging Center, 2505 Camanche Industrial Park Road in Camanche. Cost is $20 per person. Lunch will be served. Register online at http://bit.ly/3a19xzZ.
FEBRUARY 20
— Resthave Care and Rehabilitation will host a soup supper 5-7 p.m. 4H clubs will sell baked goods. Resthave is located at 408 Maple Ave. in Morrison, Illinois.
FEBRUARY 21
— The Lyons Branch of Clinton Public Library welcomes Bunco players from 5-7 p.m. The dice game is easy to learn, according to organizers, and the evening will include prizes and pizza. Call 242-5355 to register, as seating is limited. The Lyons branch is located at 105 Main Ave. in Clinton.
FEBRUARY 22
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today at 10:30 a.m., children will make sea animal crafts. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
— Information, Referral and Assistance Services will host a casino night at Vista Grande, 2141 16th St. NW in Clinton, from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Advance tickets are available at the IRAS office, 415 S. Third St. in Clinton.