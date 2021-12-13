DEC. 14
— Music in the Loft, 6:30-8:30 p.m.., at the Eagle Point Nature Barn. This is an open acoustic jam for musicians, instrumental or vocal, of all ability levels. Musicians and spectators, all welcome to participate or just come enjoy the music. Set up starts at 6 p.m., first song at 6:30 p.m.
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 15
— The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host Wild Winter Wednesday. At 9 a.m., residents can enjoy coffee, tea and mill treats. At 9:20, Wide River Winery will be featured. The Cultural Center is disability accessible. The program is free and open to the public. If River Bend Schools are closed due to weather, Windmill programs are cancelled also. For more information visit the Windmill Cultural Center Facebook page or call 815-589-3671.
— Lyons Reads Book Club, 5-6:30 p.m., Hy-Vee Market Grille, 901 S. Fourth St., Clinton. Call 242-5355 for details and to sign up for December.
— CrossView Church, 705 14th Ave., Fulton, Illinois, will host a free community meal from 5:30-6:15 p.m. The menu is meat loaf, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables and fruit dessert. If River Bend School District in Fulton is canceled because of a weather issue, the meal also will be canceled.
DEC. 16
DEC. 17, 18 and 19
— After losing the 2020-2021 season to COVID-19 restrictions, the 85-member Voices of Praise of the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Morrison, Illinois is thrilled to be back and cordially invites the area to experience its Christmas presentation, “The Carols of Christmas-the Sequel!”.
There will be three performances, Friday and Sunday evenings, Dec. 17 and 19 at 7 p.m. and a Saturday afternoon, Dec. 18 matinee at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary of Emmanuel Reformed Church, 202 E. Morris St., Morrison.
Under the direction of ministry coordinator Rich Criss, “Voices of Praise” is composed of those from the Sanctuary Choir of the Emmanuel Reformed Church as well as members of other churches. Members travel from as far as 100 miles away to rehearsals from Monticello and Clinton, and the Illinois towns of Sterling, Chadwick, Hanover, Rock Falls, Milledgeville, Fulton and Mount Carroll. A fellowship hour will follow all performances, hosted by the women of Emmanuel.
DEC. 17
DEC. 18
DEC. 19
