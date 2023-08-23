To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at clintonherald.com/events.
AUG. 24
The Gathering Place. Share a cup of coffee or beverage with friends, play games or work on a puzzle, 1-4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 400 Fifth Ave. South, Clinton. Free to attend. Accessible for people with disabilities. Call (309) 236-1533 for more information. Use the North door to office or elevator.
AUG. 25
FunTime Friday at the Discovery Center. Miss Sarah's Monarchs. Become Citizen Scientists and help us tag butterflies for Monarch Watch. All ages welcome. No registration. Free with museum admission. 332 Eighth Ave. South in Clinton.
Tribute to Tony Bennett, presented by the Savanna Museum and Cultural Center at 406 Main St. Hosted by Amy Morfey, the show features performances by Gloria Miner and Matt Atherton with special guest Dave Yin. The show starts at 6:30 p.m.
AUG. 26
Family Movie Nights. Tangled at Lyons Four Square Park. 6 p.m. An outdoor movie, with fun activities and food trucks.
FunTime Saturday at the Discovery Center. Miss Sarah's Monarchs. Become Citizen Scientists and help us tag butterflies for Monarch Watch. All ages welcome. No registration. Free with museum admission. 332 Eighth Ave. South in Clinton.
Paint It Back Street Art Festival from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the former Toyota building on Main Avenue in the Lyons District where the public can meet the mural artists. Live music from 7 to 10 p.m. by The Stockwells. Local food vendors will be on site, but BYOB and lawn chairs.
Scooter's Coffee celebrates National Dog Day with free pumpkin spice Pup Cups made of all dog-friendly ingredients. The first 15 canine customers to visit each store will receive a bandanna as well. The Scooter's Coffee location at 338 Eighth Ave. South is open Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
AUG. 27
General Ulysses S. Grant will address the public at the City of Morrison Community Room, inside Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison, Illinois. There is no fee to attend. Doors open at 1 p.m., and the General’s talk begins promptly at 1:30 p.m. Bob Buman presents a first-person interpretation that will cover Grant’s life from birth to death. He includes 19th century American history in the Galena, area; Grant’s role in the Civil War; his prestigious, final military rank; life as the 18th president; and a a question-and-answer session.
Bow Wow Luau at the Clinton Municipal Pool, 101 First St. from 1-4 p.m. Cost is $10 per dog and handler or $15 per dog and family. Dogs must be at least four months old, up-to-date on shots, and well-socialized. Bring your own towels. Dog waste bags and receptacles will be provided.
AUG. 29
Summer Beach Reads Book Club. Main Branch Library. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Join us to discuss "Malibu Rising" by Taylor Jenkins Reid and make new friends in the process. Copies of this book are available to check out through the library. If you plan to attend, call 242-8441.
Clinton WaTanYe group's regular monthly dinner meeting at Sarah Harding Home, 308 South Bluff Blvd. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Business meeting will follow dinner. Anyone interested in learning more about WaTanYe or to make a dinner reservation may call (563) 249-4795.
AUG. 30
August Author Talks! Virtual. Library Speakers Consortium. Register to attend a virtual event live, or watch previous events, for free! LibraryC.org/ClintonPublicLibrary. Jeff Selingo, 1 p.m. New York Times Bestselling Author of "There is Life After College" and "College (Un)Bound".
Lyons Reads Book Club. Dunkin’ Donuts, 1122 N. Second St., 5-6:30 p.m. This book club is relaxed and we have fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355.
WOW Wednesdays with Miss Jean at the Discovery Center. Every Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m.,, join Miss Jean for chess, juggling and logic puzzles. All ages, all abilities. Kids and grown-ups accepted. Free with museum admission. 332 Eighth Ave. South in Clinton.
AUG. 31
The Gathering Place. Share a cup of coffee or beverage with friends, play games or work on a puzzle, 1-4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 400 Fifth Ave. South, Clinton. Free to attend. Accessible for people with disabilities. Call (309) 236-1533 for more information. Use the North door to office or elevator.
Overdose and Addiction Awareness Vigil at the Riverview Bandshell, 251 Ball Park Dr. Music and resource tables will be open starting at 5 p.m. Education, awareness, and testimonials will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a prayer vigil to follow. A silent auction will be held again this year and will be doing luminaries again as well. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Clinton Community College's auditorium. Please bring own lawn chairs. To donate, or for more information, contact Clinton Substance Abuse Council Executive Director Kristin Huisenga at (563) 241-4371 or kristin@csaciowa.org.
SEPT. 1
Jackson County Retired School Personnel will meet at La Casa de Pancho on Riverview Street in Bellevue. Meeting in their meeting room before 11:30 a.m. to eat before busy hours. Later, will go to the Masonic Lodge for dessert and meeting. The program will be by Maury Anderson about the Jackson County Freedom Rock. Reservations should be called in to Marilyn Schroeder at (563) 590-8836.
SEPT. 3
Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Rd., Fulton, Illinois, welcomes The Mulkins Family to the outdoor stage at 6 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors. A free will offering will be taken.
SEPT. 7
Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Rd., Fulton, Illinois, welcomes The Browns to the outdoor stage at 6 p.m. for an evening of praise and worship. A free will offering will be taken.
SEPT. 13
Stonecroft Clinton Women's Connection will meet at 9:30 a.m. at Community Reformed Church, 727 North 12th St, Clinton. All women are invited to a brunch followed with music provide by Elizabeth and Paul Hopkins of Clinton. An encouraging, inspirational, non-denominational speaker, Dolly Snitselaar of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will present "Life's Many Detours." The cost is $13. Contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at (563) 242-8819 no later than Friday, Sept. 8, for reservations.
SEPT. 16
MS Fest, Registration for the 5K/3K Ms'issippi Walk-N-Roll begins at 9 a.m., with the run/walk starting at 10 a.m. along the Discovery Trail. The run/walk benefits the National MS Society. Live music begins in Clinton's Riverview Park at 11 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m. Performers include The Unidynes with Todd Striley and The Noise, Brooke Byam & The Day Makers, with special guests Staff Infection. There will be hot food, a beer garden, bags tournament, activities for kids, live animals and a classic car cruise-in. There will be a silent auction and raffles. The event is free, with proceeds from the festival benefiting The Finch Fund.
SEPT. 23
Wild Rose Casino's 3rd Annual Wild Rose Wine Fest featuring Bluffet & A Son of a Sailor Band. Gates open at 1 p.m. and free outdoor concert begins at 2 p.m. Bring lawn chairs. Local food trucks will be on site. Wine sampling will be free to attendees 21 years of age and up.
4th Annual Riverview Bacon & Brew Fest from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Riverview Park Bandshell. $20 gains entrance into the party and free beer samples.
SEPT. 24
The Morrison American Legion Post 328 will hold its annual Retirement Flag Ceremony where retired flags will be burned in a respectful manner. U.S., POW, State, and other flags will be accepted in the drop box in front of the Post at 306 East Main St. Please contact Post 328 if you have an abundance to make arrangements.