FEBRUARY 23
• Pizza Hut on North Second Street in Clinton will donate 20% of every sale between 5-7 p.m. to Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center. Order online or by calling 563-242-3333 to order delivery or carry-out.
FEBRUARY 24
• The Lyons Reads Book Club will meet by computer or by phone from 4:45-6:15 p.m. Call 563-242-5355 for details.
• The West Carroll FFA host an online screening of the independent film “Silo” at 6:30 p.m. Inspired by true events, “Silo” tells the story of Cody Rose, an 18-year-old who fall into a grain bin in a small American farm town. A guided conversation will follow the film using discussion points curated by the Silo team and their non-profit partners, the Grain Handling Safety Coalition. To attend the virtual screening, email cpolk@wc314.org. An online RSVP is available on https://www.eventbrite.com/e/west-carroll-ffa-presents-silo-the-film-tickets-135542161253.
FEBRUARY 25
• At 6:30 p.m., Clinton County Conservation will host a Full Snow Moon Hike at Sherman Park. Space is limited. Call 563-357-0759 to reserve a spot.
FEBRUARY 26
• Clinton/Camanche Knights of Columbus will host its annual Lenten Fish Fry from 4-7 p.m. at Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Dr., in Clinton. The meal is carry-out only. Fried or baked fish with a baked potato and coleslaw costs $10. Seven pieces of shrimp with a baked potato and coleslaw is $12.
FEBRUARY 27
• An icy swim at Rock Creek Campground will raise money for Clinton County Conservation Foundation’s environmental education programs at 1 p.m. The event includes a costume contest. The winner will receive a free one-night stay in the Pintail Cabin. The Plunge is limited to 50 participants; each is required to raise $100 for the Foundation. Call or test Jill at 563-349-8680 by Feb. 25 to register.
FEBRUARY 28
• River Arts Center will host an artists’ reception for Mic Barnes and Martha Hayes from 1-3 p.m. Barnes is showing her photography and Hayes her watercolor paintings in an exhibit called Nature’s Palette. The Art Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
MARCH 1
• The Society of St. Vincent de Paul will have a fundraiser through Pizza Ranch in Clinton from 5-8 p.m. Pizza Ranch will donate part of the sales of drive-thru orders during those hours to the Society.
MARCH 3
• Friends of Jackson County Conservation and Jackson County Energy District will host a virtual presentation about renewable energy by Dr. Aaron Wood at 6 p.m. The virtual program is free and open to the public. To register and receive a zoom link for the program, email friends@jacksonccb.com. Freewill donations for the program will go toward the construction of a solar array at the Hurstville Interpretive Center. For more information, call 563-652-3783.
MARCH 5
