JANUARY 30
— Children can paint with magic snow crystal water and learn how it works during Funtime Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The program is designed for young children, but all ages are welcome. The same program will be offered during the Saturday Special from 3-4 p.m. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. Masks are required.
— Delta Waterfowl of Clinton will host its annual Wings Cupped Feet Down banquet at 3942 291st St. in Camanche. The evening will include a silent auction, live auction and raffles. The doors will open at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 for a single and $60 for a couple. For tickets or any other information, contact any committee member. Ticket sales will be capped at 120 due to restrictions.
— River Arts Center is showing the photography of Mic Barnes and the watercolor paintings of Martha Hayes in an exhibit called Nature’s Palette. The Art Center is open from 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Carry concealed classes are set for 9-11 a.m. or 1-3 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Clinton. The cost is $50. Call, text or message 563-219-5512 to reserve a spot.
FEBRUARY 1
— Pizza Ranch sale from 5-8 p.m. will benefit Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Only carry-out order apply. Donation buckets will be located at the carry-out window for additional donations.
FEBRUARY 3
— River Arts Center is showing the photography of Mic Barnes and the watercolor paintings of Martha Hayes in an exhibit called Nature’s Palette. The Art Center is open from 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
FEBRUARY 4
— River Arts Center is showing the photography of Mic Barnes and the watercolor paintings of Martha Hayes in an exhibit called Nature’s Palette. The Art Center is open from 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
FEBRUARY 5
— River Arts Center is showing the photography of Mic Barnes and the watercolor paintings of Martha Hayes in an exhibit called Nature’s Palette. The Art Center is open from 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
FEBRUARY 6
— River Arts Center is showing the photography of Mic Barnes and the watercolor paintings of Martha Hayes in an exhibit called Nature’s Palette. The Art Center is open from 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.