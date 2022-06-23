JUNE 24
• Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer questions.
JUNE 25
• Cookbook Club, 2-3 p.m If you enjoy telling stories, sharing recipes, and meeting new people then please join us at the Lyons Branch Library to share family recipes, whether new or old, and a story about the recipe. We will be creating a cookbook for the Clinton Public Library during this 9-month program. We welcome all levels of cooking experience and diets. Please bring a “Summertime recipe” for this third meeting. This meeting will be at the Lyons Branch Library.
• Eden Valley Nature Center open, 1-4 p.m.
JUNE 26
• Clinton County Master Gardeners’ Garden Walk. The event will be from noon to 4 p.m., with six private gardens in Clinton and Camanche open for public viewing, rain or shine. They are St. John’s Lutheran Church, 422 Main Ave., Clinton; 2209 Roosevelt St., Clinton; 830 Fifth Ave. South, Clinton; 331 S. 14th St., Clinton; 208 Fifth Ave., Camanche: 2208 Dunn Road, Camanche. Tickets to visit the gardens are $5 per person and available to purchase ahead of time at the Clinton County Extension Office at 400 E. 11th St. in DeWitt. On the day of the event, they can also be purchased at any of the gardens. Children 10 and younger can attend free.
• Summer flea market, antique, and collectible show at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in DeWitt. This is one of Iowa’s largest flea markets with expectations of 150 exhibitors. Show hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $4, with anyone 10 years and under free. Parking is also free. For buyers wanting to get an early start, early bird shoppers are welcome from 6:30-8:30 a.m. for an admission fee of $10 per person. The Clinton County Fairgrounds are located at 328 E. Eighth St., on the far east side of DeWitt.
• Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 403 Pleasant St. Lost Nation, will host a dine-in drive-thru ice-cream social from 4-6:30 p.m. at the church. Menu includes butterfly chop sandwich, chips, coleslaw, baked beans, pie/cake/brownies and ice cream. The drive-thru starts at the north door of the church on Pleasant Street to order and continues to the south door of the church for pickup. Cost is $10 for adults; $4 for 10 and under; and free for 2 and under.
JUNE 27
• Nature Story, 10:30 a.m., Rock Creek. This informal activity is child-led by their imagination, though the naturalist will have a different nature theme with a story for the event. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
JUNE 28
• Friends of Rock Creek Meeting, 6 p.m., Rock Creek.
JUNE 29
• Market Music 2022 at Lyons Four Square Park. Travis Hosette will perform from 5-7 p.m. Shop the farmers market, bring your lawn chair, and get ready for some great music. T Daddy’s BBQ will be the food vendor at this event.
• Elementary school-age programming: Draw a Critter, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• Slithery Snakes, 2 p.m., Camanche Library. Snakes may not be liked by all but they definitely have their role in our environment. Come check out some of our slithery friends and learn why they are so important.
JUNE 30
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Crooked Cactus.
• Sunset Eco Cruise, 7 p.m., Rock Creek. Call 259-1876 to reserve a free spot.
• After Dark Backwater Cruise, 8:30 p.m., Rock Creek. Call 259-1876 to reserve a free spot.
JULY 1
• Finally Friday concert, performance by Todd Striley and 42 Romeo, 6 p.m., Riverview Bandshell, Clinton. Bring a lawn chair. No coolers allowed.
JULY 4
• Clinton’s Fourth of July Festival in Riverview Park.
JULY 7
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Blue 60.