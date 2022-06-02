JUNE 3
• East Coast of Iowa Jeeps activities.
• Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South.
• Finally Friday concert, performance by Midnight, 6 p.m., Riverview Bandshell, Clinton. Bring a lawn chair. No coolers allowed.
• Morrison Music Theatre Association's presentation of Steel Magnolias, 7 p.m, 701 Portland Ave., Morrison, Illinois. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.
JUNE 4
• Funtime Saturday, 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Make a Red Worm at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South.
• Clinton Public Library's #52Stories. Saturday, 1:30-3 p.m., Dunkin Donuts, 1122 N. Second St., Clinton. The #52Stories genealogy project provides the inspiration you need to write down one story every week for a year. You can do this in a handwritten journal, blog, voice or video recording. During this meeting we will chat about what we are doing with our own #52Stories project.
• Morrison Music Theatre Association's presentation of Steel Magnolias, 7 p.m, 701 Portland Ave., Morrison, Illinois. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.
• Clinton Symphony Orchestra “A Symphonic Affair,” 6 to 9 p.m., Rastrelli’s Tuscany Center, 238 Main Ave., Clinton. The social event and benefit for the Symphony includes silent auction items, a lavish appetizer buffet, and delightful entertainment. Admission is $50 per person, or $360 for a table of eight. Reservations required by calling (563) 357-4758, or online at www.clintonsymphony.org.
• East Coast of Iowa Jeeps activities.
JUNE 4
• Free Fishing Clinic, 10 a.m. to noon, Hurstville Fishing Pond, 63rd Street Maquoketa. Take part in the free fishing weekend by taking a child in your life to Jackson County Conservation’s Free Fishing Clinic. Each spring in Iowa, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources has a free fishing weekend where you may fish without a license. This year Iowa’s free fishing weekend is June 3, 4, and 5. All ages are welcome to learn fishing basics at this clinic and head to the pond to see if you can catch some fish. A few lucky youth anglers will take home a door prize. Free event. Youths must be accompanied by an adult. Please register 48 hours in advance. To register call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email tvorwald@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.
• The Northwest Illinois Forestry Association will tour Ken Beach's farm at 1 p.m. Consulting Forester Kevin Oetken will be discussing implementation of a Forestry Management Plan and demonstrate several types of tree plantings, TSI methods, invasive control, and wildlife protection. Directions: In Jo Daviess County, on East Morseville Road, 1/2 mile east of Massbach Road. From Stockton, Illinois, take Main Street/Illinois 78 south four miles and turn west onto Morseville Road. Drive approximately 3.25 miles to the Beach farm. As with most NIFA events, this is offered at no charge and is open to the public.
JUNE 5
• Morrison Music Theatre Association's presentation of Steel Magnolias, 2 p.m, 701 Portland Ave., Morrison, Illinois. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.
• ABATE of Iowa's 33rd annual Blessing of the Bikes, 1 p.m., downtown Fulton, Illinois. Preacher Dan and Father Matthew will officiate. There will be beer garden vendors. All vehicles are welcome. Please bring a canned good to be donated to local food pantries. For more information, call Juls at (563) 249-5681. The event will be held rain or shine.
• Clinton Symphony Orchestra's free annual Riverfront Pops Concert, 6:30 p.m. at the Riverview Bandshell, Clinton. Brian Dollinger is the conductor. The full 50-piece orchestra plays music from stage and screen, and patriotic selections. Pre-concert activities for children, hosted by the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will begin at 5:30 p.m.
• Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, Illinois, welcomes the Craguns to its outdoor stage at 6 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken. Root beer floats will be served. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors. The Craguns are especially recognized by their warm, smooth harmony and strong spiritual emphasis. For more information, contact Randy Venema (815) 499-8843.
JUNE 8
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection, 9:30 a.m., Community Reformed Church, 747 N. 12th St. The cost to attend is $10. Special feature will be Clinton Area Showboat Theatre actors/singers. Speaker Kim Kaufman of Oregon, Illinois will present “Once I Was Blind, But Now I See.” Reservations are due Friday, June 3. For reservations or more information, contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859.
• Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the Clinton's Lyons Branch Library from 2 to 4 p.m. for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer questions.
• Elementary school-age programming: Geology Rocks, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
JUNE 9
• The CHS Class of 1955 meets at 11:30 a.m. for lunch, will order individually from the food truck TJ's on the Boulevard in Camanche and bring the food to the Camanche City Park to eat. Bring lawn chairs if you desire. Everyone is invited. The location is at Jerseys parking lot.
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Hap Hazard.
JUNE 10
• The YWCA 50+ Club's Hike the Dike one-mile poker walk to celebrate Strong and Steady for Life, 1:30 p.m. Participants will meet at the picnic table just south of the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre on Riverview Drive. As walkers make their way along the Clinton river front, they will collect playing cards at stops along the way. Prizes will be awarded to those walkers with the top three poker hands at the end of the one-mile walk. A short program, “Senior Solutions,” will be given by Jon and Arden Schwenker of IowaIllinois Senior Solutions. Treats will be served during this time. Sign up at the YWCA front desk or call to register at 242-2110. There is no cost to participate and all are welcome.
• Spend Smart. Eat Smart. Are you looking for tips to stretch your food dollars? Learn strategies to save money on food expenses while including new ideas into menu planning and food shopping. This program is presented by Vera Stokes, Food and Health Specialist, Iowa State University Extension & Outreach, and will be in the lower level meeting room of the Clinton Public Library, from 3-4 p.m.
JUNE 12
• Join Ann and Kevin Burns and Sandy Walton at 3 p.m. at the Hurstville Interpretive Center in Maquoketa as they share images and stories of their recent safari trip to Kenya. For more information, contact Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783. The Hurstville Interpretive Center is located on mile north of Maquoketa on U.S. 61.
JUNE 14
• Crafternoon at Lyons Branch Library. Beginning Crochet, from 1-2:30 p.m. Would you like to learn how to crochet but are not sure where to start? Sandy Logan is teaching us the basics. You will need to bring an H hook and a worsted weight yarn that is not fine or bulky. Registration is encouraged; call 242-5355.
JUNE 15
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
JUNE 16
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Down 24.
JUNE 17
• Crafternoon at Clinton Public Library. Patriotic Luminary, 3-4:30 p.m. Make a patriotic luminary for your Independence Day celebrations. We will meet in the lower level meeting room. Registration is encouraged as supplies are limited; call (563) 242-8441.
• A BioBlitz is an event that focuses on finding and identifying as many species as possible in a specific area over a short period of time. Jackson County Conservation is hosting a BioBlitz event at Prairie Creek Recreation Area, Maquoketa, from Friday, June 17 at 8 p.m. through Saturday, June 18 at 3 p.m. This event is free and open to all ages. All surveys will begin at the Prairie Creek Pavilion, 1215 E. Summit Street, Maquoketa. Registration is required. Contact the conservation office to sign up to participate in one, two, or more of the wildlife surveys. Call (563) 652-3783 or email jwagner@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov for more information or to register.
JUNE 18
• Second Annual Furry Scurry Event, 1- or 2-mile run/walk with your dog. Proceeds to benefit Prairie Pastures Dog Park and Soaring Eagle Nature Center. Cost is $25 per person; dogs are free! To secure a T-shirt, registrations must be received by June 8. To register, go to getmeregistered.com/furryscurry
Need a paper registration? Call 242-8743. For more information, contact Colleen at furryscurry22@gmail.com
JUNE 19
• Juneteenth celebration, noon-3 p.m. The Clinton Public Library will be at the Juneteenth celebration at the Riverview Bandshell giving away buttons and bookmarks. This event is free and open to the public.
JUNE 21
• Clinton Public Library's Nostalgia Night, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Attention 2000 kids! Join us for an evening of crafts, nostalgic snacks, games, and your favorite 2000 tunes. Feel free to come dressed in your best 2000 fashion. Event will be held in the lower level meeting room at the Clinton Public Library. All ages are welcome.
JUNE 22
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• Grown-Ups Color Too, 10-11 a.m. Stressed out and need an outlet? Coloring has been found to be a relaxing and stress relieving coping tool. Join Gilda’s Club staff for an hour of relaxation, socialization, and fun. Creativity not required. Coloring pages and materials will be provided but feel free to bring your own. Registration is required, please visit gildasclubqc.org or call (563) 326-7504 to RSVP.
• Lyons Reads Book Club, 5 -6:30 p.m. The Lyons Reads Book Club is relaxed and has fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. This meeting will be at Dunkin Donuts, 1122 N. Second St., Clinton.
JUNE 23
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, 3 on the Tree.
JUNE 24
• Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer questions.
JUNE 25
• Cookbook Club, 2-3 p.m. If you enjoy telling stories, sharing recipes, and meeting new people then please join us at the Lyons Branch Library to share family recipes, whether new or old, and a story about the recipe. We will be creating a cookbook for the Clinton Public Library during this 9-month program. We welcome all levels of cooking experience and diets. Please bring a "Summertime recipe" for this third meeting. This meeting will be at the Lyons Branch Library.
• Clinton High School Class of 1977 will hold its 45th class reunion on Saturday, June 25 at the Wild Rose Casino and Resort's banquet hall. The event will be from 6 p.m. to midnight. Registration for the event is online at http://ClintonIowa77.reunionmanager.com
JUNE 29
• Market Music 2022 at Lyons Four Square Park. Travis Hosette will perform from 5-7 p.m. Shop the farmers market, bring your lawn chair, and get ready for some great music. T Daddy’s BBQ will be the food vendor at this event.
• Elementary school-age programming: Draw a Critter, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
JUNE 30
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Crooked Cactus.
JULY 1
• Finally Friday concert, performance by Todd Striley and 42 Romeo, 6 p.m., Riverview Bandshell, Clinton. Bring a lawn chair. No coolers allowed.
JULY 4
• Clinton's Fourth of July Festival in Riverview Park.
JULY 7
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Blue 60.
JULY 8
• Lyons Business $ Professional Association burger cook off.
JULY 9
• Low Moor Days car show. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon; Judging from noon to 1:30 p.m., Awards and raffle at 3 p.m.