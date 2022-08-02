To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
AUG. 3
• Clinton community members can now visit the Clinton Public Library to view an art exhibit at no cost from Aug. 1-31. The display, called PrintFilmCanvas Series, will feature acrylic and oil paintings created by Linda Von Holten, a local artist and owner of Artwork by LVH. In this series, Von Holten features characters from books that are adapted into motion pictures to celebrate both literary and cinematic creations on canvas.
• Chainsaw artist Clint Henik will be the featured artist for the 2022 Arts at the Arb annual event at the Clinton Community College Bickelhaupt Arboretum. Located at 340 S. 14th St. in Clinton, the Bickelhaupt Arboretum will host Henik’s wooden pieces throughout August. CCC The 15-acre, manicured grounds are open to the public from dawn to dusk. Call CCC at 244-7001 for more details.
• Join the Clinton Public Library for storytime with Evan Nixon from Mellennia Tae Kwon Do at 10:30 a.m. The library's youth staff will be taking a break to rev up for fall programs. No regular programs will take place from Aug. 10-24.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4 to 6 p.m., Lyons Foursquare Park
AUG. 4
• The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet at Imperial Lanes. The menu will be chicken and biscuits and meatloaf.
AUG. 5
• It was 50 years ago that the Jackson County Retired School Personnel had its first meeting. Members will celebrate at St. Mark's Fellowship Hall in Maquoketa. Social begins at 11:30 and lunch will be served at noon. Make reservations by calling Nancy Wagner at (563) 652-5931. All retired school personnel including teachers, nurses, administrators, janitors, bus drivers, cooks, secretaries, and associates are eligible to join the group. New members are always welcome.
• Crafternoon at Clinton Public Library. Alcohol Ink Jewelry, 3-4:30 p.m. Using alcohol ink is a fun and unique way to create a one of a kind jewelry set. Please join us in the lower level meeting room to create a pendant and earrings using alcohol ink and yupo paper. Please be aware alcohol ink can stain so wear appropriate clothing and the library will provide gloves.
• Finally Friday concert, performance by The Beaux, 6 p.m., Riverview Bandshell, Clinton. Bring a lawn chair. No coolers allowed.
AUG. 6
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Lyons Foursquare Park.
• #52Stories, 1:30-3 p.m. at Lyons Branch Library. The #52Stories genealogy project provides the inspiration you need to write down one story every week for a year. You can do this in a handwritten journal, blog, voice or video recording. During this meeting we will chat about what we are doing with our own #52Stories project.
• One Night of Queen, performed by Gary Mullen & The Works, will take the stage in the Wild Rose Casino's Oakwood Ballroom. Tickets will start at $25, tax and convenience fees not included. Tickets are now on sale through the Iowa Store Gift Shop at Wild Rose Casino & Hotel in Clinton, by calling 1-800-457-9975 or online at www.wildroseresorts.com.
• Youth For a Safe Nonviolent Community's Back 2 School Bash, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Clinton Park. There will be face painting, free food, free school supplies and entertainment. For more information, contact Rachel Jetter at 563-503-1323. Organizers are accepting donations of money and school supplies.
• The Camanche Historical Museum, 1307 S. Washington Blvd., will hold its annual Summer Time Ice Cream Social on Aug. 6 and 7. The museum will be open from 1-4 p.m. This event is free to the public and offers free ice cream, cookies, lemonade, and coffee. The museum and the the genealogy section will also offer free informational tours both days. The public is welcome.
AUG. 7
• Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, Illinois, welcomes Riven Quartet to the outdoor stage at 6 p.m. In case of rain or extreme heat, concerts will be moved indoors. A free-will offering will be taken.
AUG. 8
• Society of St. Vincent de Paul, annual fundraiser for the Fulton/Albany Conference, 5-8 p.m., Pizza Ranch, Clinton.
AUG. 10
• The Girls of Clinton High Class of 1959 will have lunch together at Corner Deli at noon.
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection invites all women to brunch followed by an inspirational, non-denominational program at 9:30 a.m. at Community Reformed Church, 747 N. 12th St., Clinton. The cost to attend is $10. Teresa Crystal of Rochelle, Illinois will speak about “To the Army and Beyond: A Soldier’s Fight for True Freedom”. She enlisted in the U.S. Army at 17 and found freedom and adventure beyond her greatest expectations. She’s a public school math teacher, trained singer, and guitarist. Reservations are due Aug. 5. For reservations, contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859.
• Device Advice, Lyons Branch Library, 2-4 p.m. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer questions. We’re not tech professionals but we can help you feel more comfortable navigating the technology you are interested in.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4 to 6 p.m., Lyons Foursquare Park.
• Market Music 2022 at Lyons Four Square Park, The Unidynes. 5-7 p.m. Shop the farmers market, bring your lawn chair, and get ready for some great music! Creative Catering Caravan will have food available to purchase.
AUG. 13
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Lyons Foursquare Park.
AUG. 14
• Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, Illinois, welcomes The Good Stewards to the outdoor stage at 6 p.m. You may bring a lawn chair and sit outside or you may remain in your car. We will also be having rootbeer floats. A free-will offering will be taken. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors.
AUG. 16
• The Whiteside County Fair begins in Morrison, Illinois.
AUG. 17
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4 to 6 p.m., Lyons Foursquare Park.
• The Whiteside County Fair continues in Morrison, Illinois.
AUG. 18
• The Whiteside County Fair continues in Morrison, Illinois.
AUG. 19
• The Whiteside County Fair continues in Morrison, Illinois.
AUG. 20
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Lyons Foursquare Park.
• The Whiteside County Fair continues in Morrison, Illinois.
• Who Are They To You? Presented by Penni Chase, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Lyons Branch Library. Please join us for a genealogy program presented by Penni Chase. Creating a simple timeline using census records and an obituary, Chase will teach how to look for the records that may have been created by our ancestors during their lifetime. We will look at how the relationships that our ancestors created within and outside of their families helped structure their lives and our lives today. Registration is encouraged, call 242-5355.
AUG. 23
• Clinton History Program: The second Catholic church in Clinton, 1-2 p.m. Tom Koester will present a one-hour program about the second Catholic church in Clinton. There will be a small display of items and question and answer time. The program will be at the Lyons Branch Library. Registration is encouraged by calling 242-5355.
AUG. 24
• Frankly Speaking about Cancer: What do I tell the kids?, 10-11 a.m. in the lower level meeting room at the Clinton Public Library. Join us for a free workshop on building awareness about how to carry out conversations about a cancer diagnosis and treatment. People impacted by cancer and their loved ones are invited to join us as we learn what kids know about this condition at different ages, how to talk about cancer, tips for answering common questions, ways to help your child, and additional resources. The featured speakers are Kelly Craft and Vicente Solis. Registration is required. Visit gildasclubqc.org/calendar or call (563) 326-7504 to RSVP.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4 to 6 p.m., Lyons Foursquare Park.
• Market Music 2022 at Lyons Four Square Park, Dirty Water Boys, 5-7 p.m. Shop the farmers market, bring your lawn chair, and get ready for some great music! Nacho Ordinary Taco Truck will have food available to purchase.
AUG. 26
• Device Advice, Clinton Public Library, 10 a.m. to noon. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer questions. We’re not tech professionals but we can help you feel more comfortable navigating the technology you are interested in.
AUG. 27
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Lyons Foursquare Park.
• Cookbook Club at Lyons Branch Library, 2-3 p.m. If you enjoy telling stories, sharing recipes, and meeting new people then please join us at the Lyons Branch Library to share family recipes, whether new or old, and a story about the recipe. We will be creating a cookbook for the Clinton Public Library during this 9-month program. We welcome all levels of cooking experience and diets. Please bring a recipe for “hot weather, it’s too hot to cook!” for our fifth meeting.
AUG. 31
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4 to 6 p.m., Lyons Foursquare Park.
• Lyons Reads Book Club, 5-6:30 p.m. at Dunkin Donuts. The Lyons Reads Book Club is relaxed and we have fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. This meeting will be held at Dunkin Donuts, 1122 N. Second St., Clinton.