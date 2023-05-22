To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
MAY 23
• Mindfulness Tuesday, 3-4 p.m., at the Lyons Branch Library. Clinton-area seniors are invited to participate in different mindfulness activities with friends, both new and old, as part of Mental Health Awareness Month. Practicing mindfulness, or focusing on the present, can have a positive impact on one’s health and well-being. This week's activity is Listen to Live Orchestral Music and Color.
• Friends of Rock Creek Meeting, 6 p.m., Rock Creek, Camanche.
MAY 24
• A free community meal, The Table, is served each Wednesday at CrossView Church, 703 14th Ave., in Fulton, Illinois. The meal is served from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. The menu is a taco bar, nachos and cheese, Jell-O, and assorted desserts.
MAY 26
• Device Advice, Clinton Public Library, 10 a.m. to noon. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours! We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer your questions. We’re not tech professionals, but we can help you feel more comfortable navigating the technology you are interested in.
MAY 27
• Cookbook Club Part Deux. Lyons Branch Library, 2-3 p.m. If you enjoy telling stories, sharing your family recipes, and meeting new people, please join us at the Lyons Branch Library. We welcome all levels of cooking experience, diets, and recipes whether new or old. We are creating a cookbook for the Clinton Public Library. Please bring a recipe for “Sides”. Call (563) 242-5355 or register online.
• American flags will be hoisted at 7 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Camanche. The public is invited to attend the flag-hoisting event. Flags will fly until Monday evening, May 29, weather permitting.
MAY 29
• The Camanche Memorial Day Ceremony Committee, the Camanche Kiwanis, and the VFW-Tallman Lewis Post 9664 have announced that Camanche High School graduate and United States Air Force veteran Susan Schutte-Chindemi will speak at this year’s Memorial Day ceremony. The public is invited to attend. This traditional Memorial Day service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery at 10 a.m. May 29. Those planning on attending are reminded to bring lawn chairs as seating will be limited. In the event of rain, the ceremony will move to the Camanche High School gym.
• Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, Illinois , welcomes Sacred Call Ministries to our outdoor stage for its kick-off concert Memorial Day at 6 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors. A meal will be served prior to the concert and includes barbecue, hot dogs, chips, baked beans and desserts. Food will be served from 4:30 p.m. until the concert starts at 6. The cost of the meal will be a donation. For more information, call Randy Venema at (815) 499-8843.
MAY 30
• Mindfulness Tuesday, 3-4 p.m., at the Lyons Branch Library. Clinton-area seniors are invited to participate in different mindfulness activities with friends, both new and old, as part of Mental Health Awareness Month. Practicing mindfulness, or focusing on the present, can have a positive impact on one’s health and well-being. This week's activity is Make Shower Steamers.
• Learn Suicide Prevention Skills with Speak Out Against Suicide. Clinton Public Library, 6-7 p.m. Individuals will learn about suicide warning signs and what to do when a person exhibits those signs from Shawn Felts, the outreach coordinator at Speak Out Against Suicide. This is a learning opportunity for any interested community member as part of Mental Health Awareness Month. If you plan to attend, register online or call 242-8441.
MAY 31
• Iowa House Democrats Clinton Town Hall, Clinton Community College, Room 116, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
JUNE 1
• Sunset Eco Cruise, 7 PM, Rock Creek. On Thursday evenings there will be naturalist-guided Mississippi River cruises aboard the Blue Heron pontoon. Call 259-1876 to reserve a free spot one week in advance.
JUNE 2
• Register online or call 242-8441 Jackson County Retired School Personnel will meet at the Bellevue First Presbyterian Church. Social begins at 11:30 and lunch will be served at noon. Reservations should be called to Vivian Pitlo, (563) 599-0786. Kurt Wagner is an author who will be presenting about his book "Outdoor Adventure". All retired school personnel including teachers, nurses, administrators, janitors, bus drivers, cooks, secretaries, and associates are eligible to join the group. New members are always welcome.
• Eden Valley Nature Center Season Opener, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come in for refreshments and to see all the new changes and your old favorites! We have new hours this summer stretching throughout the whole weekend Friday through Sunday, every weekend! Sponsored by Clinton County Conservation.
JUNE 3
• Eden Valley Nature Center Season Opener, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come in for refreshments and to see all the new changes and your old favorites! We have new hours this summer stretching throughout the whole weekend Friday through Sunday, every weekend! Sponsored by Clinton County Conservation.
• Youth Hunter Education Challenge (YHEC), 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Rock Creek, Camanche. This statewide event is held for children 11-18 years old who compete in eight elements: shotgun, rifle, muzzleloader, archery, wildlife ID, orienteering, safety trail and knowledge base test. This is a full day of fun competing as a team or individual! Practices are going on right now. Contact Jill Schmidt at (563) 847-7202 for more information or visit www.iowadnr.gov/yhec.
JUNE 4
• Eden Valley Nature Center Season Opener, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1415 50th Ave., Baldwin. Come in for refreshments and to see all the new changes and your old favorites! We have new hours this summer stretching throughout the whole weekend Friday through Sunday, every weekend! Sponsored by Clinton County Conservation.
JUNE 7
• Creating an Angler, 6:30 p.m., Malone Park. Providing new experiences in nature for children helps build an appreciation for the outdoors at a young age that they may carry on throughout their life. We have worms, poles and tackle...let’s just catch the fish! Bring your child to the shoreline and teach them how to fish. Experience and licenses are not required unless you plan on doing the fishing yourself. We will teach you how to encourage your angler even if you’re not an angler yourself. This is a free event and open to the public. Call Jill Schmidt at (563) 847-7202 with any questions. Sponsored by Clinton County Conservation.
JUNE 8
• Sunset Eco Cruise, 7 PM, Rock Creek. On Thursday evenings there will be naturalist-guided Mississippi River cruises aboard the Blue Heron pontoon. Call 259-1876 to reserve a free spot one week in advance.
JUNE 9
• Eden Valley Nature Center Open, 1415 50th Ave., Baldwin, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
JUNE 10
• Eden Valley Nature Center Open, 1415 50th Ave., Baldwin, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
JUNE 11
• Eden Valley Nature Center Open, 1415 50th Ave., Baldwin, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Adult Voyageur pre-trip meeting, 1-4 p.m., Rock Creek. Participants will have a chance to paddle in the voyageur canoes, learn more about the trip, review the packing list, check-out gear to borrow and meet other participants.