SEPT. 8
• Sunset Eco Cruise, 6 p.m., Rock Creek, Camanche.
SEPT. 9
• Crafternoon at the Clinton Public Library Makerspace. Shower Steamers, 3-4 p.m. Shower steamers are a fun way to make aromatherapy a part of your daily routine. They can be used to help you relax or recharge. Join us in the Makerspace to learn how to make shower steamers and make your own batch. Registration is encouraged; call 242-8441.
SEPT. 10
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Lyons Foursquare Park.
• Eleventh annual Clinton County Youth Outdoors Skills Day. A committee consisting of members of the Whitetails Unlimited Clinton County Chapter organizes the annual event. Committee member Jeff Beckwith said the day is a way for Clinton County kids ages 11-17 to experience a variety of outdoor skills. Parents are encouraged to stay with their child during the all-day event, if possible. Youth Outdoors Skills Day takes place at the Izaak Walton League, 4167 Iowa 136, northwest of Clinton. The full day begins at 8:30 a.m. with registration. Cost of the event is $10. Anyone who would like to attend may pick up a registration form at Beckwith Commercial Roofing, 1801 S. 21st St. or call 242-6939.
• The historic trades are coming to life at The Sawmill Museum in Clinton. Throughout the day from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., various trades will be set up throughout the museum, giving demonstrations. The museum’s sawmill will be running throughout the day as well. Then the Alt family and friends will have ropemaking. Guests can make their own rope. The demonstrations are included in regular museum admission. The Sawmill Museum is located at 2221 Grant St., Clinton. They museum is seven days a week and can be reached at 242-0343.
• #52Stories at Lyons Branch Library, 1:30-3 p.m. The #52Stories genealogy project provides the inspiration you need to write down one story every week for a year. You can do this in a handwritten journal, blog, voice or video recording. During this meeting we will chat about what we are doing with our own #52Stories project. Registration is encouraged. Call (563) 242-8441.
SEPT. 11
• The Clinton Half Marathon, 10K and 5K routes are now available for viewing on the Clinton Half Marathon website at www.clintonhalfmarathon.com. The featured running events begin Sept. 11 at 7:30 a.m. Online registrations may be made at www.clintonhalfmarathon.com. After the race on Sunday, the Hy-Vee Post Race Party will feature beer on tap from the LumberKings and music from DJ Andy Sokolovich. For more information or to register, visit www.clintonhalfmarathon.com.
SEPT. 12
• Seed Harvesting 101 @ Clinton Public Library Makerspace, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Join us to learn about the basics of seed harvesting and storage from local Master Gardener Willard Larsen. Attendees will also learn about the seed library at the Clinton Public Library and have any of their garden-related questions answered. Please call the Clinton Public Library at 242-8441 to register for this event. Registration is encouraged.
SEPT. 13
• Baby Dance Party, Clinton Public Library, 10:30 a.m. Something new the library is adding to our youth programs is a monthly baby dance party. We will have songs, toys, and bubbles for you and your baby to interact. This is a great chance for babies and caregivers to socialize with each other and their peers.
• Canoeing with the Voyageurs, 6 p.m., Bulgers Hollow. Enjoy this family oriented event of paddling around in 29-foot canoes as you get to witness the changing of the seasons at one of the most beautiful sites on the Mississippi River. Call 563-847-7202 to register.
• A Car Cruise In will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. with the Tunes In Town at the Lincoln Park Band Shelter in DeWitt. This event is rescheduled from July 5. Everyone is welcome to participate in the Cruise In. The band "Hot Rods" will be providing the music. Food will be featured from Chuckie's Tenderloins, Kelly Girls Pizza, Jeronimo's Bar & Grill and Smilees. For more information email kevin.lake@cityofdewittiowa.org.
• Beginning Crochet at Lyons Branch Library, 1-2:30 p.m. Would you like to learn to crochet but are not sure where to start? Sandy Logan is teaching us the basics. You will need to bring an H hook and a worsted weight yarn that is not fine or bulky. Registration is encouraged; call 242-5355.
SEPT. 14
• Clinton Public Library's Storytime, 10:30 a.m. in the Storytime Room on the library's second floor. Storytime is offered continually, with breaks occurring in later December and August, and features fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• Device Advice, Lyons Branch Library, 2-4 p.m. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours.
• Afternoon Adventures, 2:30 p.m., at the Clinton Public Library in the Makerspace/second floor depending on the activity. Every Wednesday, kindergarten through sixth-graders are invited to join us starting at 2:30 for fun STEAM activities. Activities range from 45 minutes to 75 minutes long. Caregivers are encouraged to join with their younger children. Sign in is required from caregivers and if they are not joining their children for the activities, we encourage them to stay in the building. Children under the age of 8 are not to be left alone in the building without a caretaker who is at least 14.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4 to 6 p.m., Lyons Foursquare Park. Market Music 2022 at Lyons Four Square Park. The Unidynes, 5-7 p.m. Shop the farmers market, bring your lawn chair, and get ready for some great music. Creative Catering Caravan will have food available to purchase.
• The Girls of Clinton High Class of 1959 will have lunch together at Corner Deli, at noon.
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection invites all women to brunch followed by an inspirational, non-denominational speaker, 9:30, Community Reformed Church, 727 N. 12th St., Clinton. Cost to attend is $10. Speaker Judy Dagraedt of Ottawa, Illinois will speak on “Peace in the Midst of Turmoil”. Reservations are due Sept. 9. For reservations or more information, contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859.
SEPT. 17
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Lyons Foursquare Park.
• The Class of 1956 will meet at noon for lunch at Time Out. For reservations, call Carol at (815) 589-5233.
• Enabled Deer Hunting Starts, Ringneck Marsh. Call Mark at (563) 847-7202 for information on this opportunity for people with disabilities. The blind is set in the oak forest along the Wapsipinicon River.
SEPT. 20
• Board Game Night @ Clinton Public Library Makerspace, 6-7:30 p.m. Join us to play board games with other board game enthusiasts in the area. The library will provide a few board game options to play, including Ticket to Ride and Codenames. Attendees are encouraged but not required to bring their own favorite board game to play with the group.
SEPT. 21
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4 to 6 p.m., Lyons Foursquare Park.
• Clinton Public Library's Storytime, 10:30 a.m. in the Storytime Room on the library's second floor. Storytime is offered continually, with breaks occurring in later December and August, and features fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• Gilda’s Club Quad Cities. Bullet Journaling at Clinton Public Library, 10-11 a.m. Join us for a free workshop to learn how to organize your thoughts, feelings, goals, tracking habits, medications, appointments, self-care, triggers, and more. Bullet journaling allows us to be creative and artistic as we would like to — or not at all. Learn different styles of bullet journaling and how to make a cheap and easy version when you don’t have time to buy one. Vincent Solis, MSW, is the featured presenter. This program is offered in-person and RSVP is required. To register for the program or for questions, visit gildasclubqc.org/calendar or call (563) 326-7504.
• Afternoon Adventures, 2:30 p.m., at the Clinton Public Library in the Makerspace/second floor depending on the activity. Every Wednesday, kindergarten through sixth-graders are invited to join us starting at 2:30 for fun STEAM activities. Activities range from 45 minutes to 75 minutes long. Caregivers are encouraged to join with their younger children. Sign in is required from caregivers and if they are not joining their children for the activities, we encourage them to stay in the building. Children under the age of 8 are not to be left alone in the building without a caretaker who is at least 14.
SEPT. 23
• Device Advice, Clinton Public Library, 10 a.m. to noon. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours.
SEPT. 24
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Lyons Foursquare Park.
• The third annual Riverview Bacon & Brew Fest, 4-7 p.m. at the Riverview Bandshell. Local food vendors will be on hand selling $2 bacon inspired food samples along with their regular menu items. In addition, local breweries, including those from the 7G’s Distributing network, will be providing free samples of their specialty brews. Live music will be provided by The Mamiltons and your favorite beer beverages will be available for purchase by the Jaycees.
• Wild Rose Casino & Hotel's Wild Rose Wine Fest. This is an outdoor event in Wild Rose's courtyard from 1-4 p.m., and is open to the public. Those in attendance may sample wines from some of the finest wineries around Eastern Iowa. Local band 3 On The Tree, led by Pat Jones, will perform. Feel free to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and snacks (sorry, no coolers allowed). There will be beverages available for purchase and local food trucks will be in attendance.
• Cookbook Club at the Lyons Branch Library, 2-3 p.m. If you enjoy telling stories, sharing recipes, and meeting new people then join us at the Lyons Branch Library to share family recipes, whether new or old, and a story about the recipe. We will be creating a cookbook for the Clinton Public Library during this 9-month program. We welcome all levels of cooking experience and diets. Please bring an ”Under the Weather Recipe” for our sixth meeting. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355.
SEPT. 27
• Toddler Time, Clinton Public Library, 10:30 a.m. Similar to baby dance time but for 2 to 3 year olds. Music and toys will be available.
SEPT. 28
• Clinton Public Library's Storytime, 10:30 a.m. in the Storytime Room on the library's second floor. Storytime is offered continually, with breaks occurring in later December and August, and features fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• Afternoon Adventures, 2:30 p.m., at the Clinton Public Library in the Makerspace/second floor depending on the activity. Every Wednesday, kindergarten through sixth-graders are invited to join us starting at 2:30 for fun STEAM activities. Activities range from 45 minutes to 75 minutes long. Caregivers are encouraged to join with their younger children. Sign in is required from caregivers and if they are not joining their children for the activities, we encourage them to stay in the building. Children under the age of 8 are not to be left alone in the building without a caretaker who is at least 14.
• Lyons Reads Book Club, 5-6:30 p.m. at Hy-Vee Market Grille. The Lyons Reads Book Club is relaxed and we have fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. This meeting will be held at Hy-Vee Market Grille, 1122 N. Second St., Clinton. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355.
SEPT. 29
• Beginner Cricut: Heat Transfer Vinyl at the Clinton Public Library Makerspace, 6–7:30 p.m. Learn how to create personalized items using heat transfer vinyl, a Cricut machine, and a heat press. Attendees will learn how to weed, layer, and press a heat transfer design onto a canvas tote bag. Materials for this class are provided at no cost. Class is limited to 15 attendees. Call 242-8441 to sign up. This class is appropriate for ages 16 and older.