To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
APRL 25
• Preserving Iowa Family Snapshots and Sharing Local History: The Public Online Platform “Fortepan Iowa” presented by Bettina Fabos, Lyons Branch Library. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Fortepan Iowa is a digital archive of amateur photographs of 20th Century life. More than 15,000 photos are displayed chronologically through the archival platform, and it is partnering with local libraries and even other states to build an alternative public history of Iowa. In addition to preserving Iowa’s photographic history, Fortepan Iowa is also working with Iowa towns and cities to collect snapshots of everyday life and share them with the public. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-8441 to register.
• The Clinton WaTanYe group will be holding their monthly meeting at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Social time will begin at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. A business meeting will be held following dinner. Anyone interested in learning more about WaTanYe can call (563) 249-4795 to make a reservation.
• Filmmaking workshop with filmmaker Martina Fluck, 10 a.m. to noon at CCC Technology Center, 1951 Manufacturing Drive. Register at 244-7001. This is a free event; however, registration is required. Lunch is provided.
APRIL 26
• Lyons Reads Book Club, Dunkin’ Donuts, 1122 N. Second St., 5-6:30 p.m. This book club is relaxed and we have fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355 to register.
APRIL 28
• Device Advice, 10 a.m. to noon at the Clinton Public Library. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer your questions.
APRIL 29
• The Pregnancy Center's Walk for Life. Registration is 8:15 a.m. and walk begins at 9 a.m. Meet at the Pregnancy Center, 240 N. Bluff Blvd. For more information call 242-6628.
APRIL 30
• There is a lot of buzz about planting native flowers in gardens to support wildlife and pollinators. Learn more about gardening and landscaping with native plants at 2 p.m. at the Hurstville Interpretive Center, Maquoketa. Environmental Educator Jessica Wagner will share tips and tricks for establishing native species, how to get started, and what to plant in your landscaping. The program is free and open to all ages. Registration is required at least 48 hours in advance. For more information or to register, call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email jwagner@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov. The Hurstville Interpretive Center is located one mile north of Maquoketa on U.S. 61.
• Join RiverChor as it journeys through life and song along “The Road Home”. The concert will begin at 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton. The concert is free. Offerings are appreciated.
• Morrison’s Heritage Museum will host a grand opening. Morrison Historical Society presents monthly, Sunday afternoon programs of general interest to the public, from April through November. Morrison’s Heritage Museum opens at 1 p.m; programs begin promptly at 1:30. The building is accessible to all from the back parking area, at 202 E. Lincolnway, Morrison, Illinois. The event is free. Trustee Marc Gravert will speak on “Learning About Our Amish Neighbors.” Morrison’s Heritage Museum will be open May through late November. Regular hours are from 1-4 and will resume May 6 and 7.
MAY 2
Patty Gerrond will present “Gems of Southeast Europe” at the DeWitt Noon Lions travelogue. Presentations are set for 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Operahouse in DeWitt. Doors open at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. A $5 donation is requested. Refreshments are available for purchase. The Central Community Historical Society & Museum, at 628 Sixth Ave., just down the street from the Operahouse, will be open 1-2:30 p.m. before the DeWitt Noon Lions travelogue.
MAY 5
• Dutch Days kick-off party at the Fulton windmill, 6-9 p.m. Live music from the Stockwells, illuminated yard games for all ages, and a beer garden. Sponsored by the Fulton Fun Crew.
• Village Cooperative Multi Family Rummage & Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1160 14th Ave. N.W., Clinton.
MAY 6
• Village Cooperative Multi Family Rummage and Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to noon, 1160 14th Ave. N.W., Clinton.
MAY 7
• Composting 101. Learn more about composting at home and how to get started at a workshop at 2 p.m. at the Hurstville Interpretive Center. Environmental Educator Jessica Wagner will share tips and tricks for home composting and vermicomposting. Program is free and open to all ages. Registration is required at least 48 hours in advance. For more information or to register, call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email jwagner@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov. The Hurstville Interpretive Center is located one mile north of Maquoketa on U.S. 61.
MAY 12
• Wild Rose Casino & Hotel will host Revelation – A Tribute to Journey on May 12 in the Wild Rose Courtyard, weather permitting. Gates will open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. This is a free, all-ages concert open to the public. Revelation - A Tribute Journey has played on some of the biggest stages in the Kansas City area and beyond – opening for “The Little River Band” on the main concert stage at Sturgis, playing for both the A.B.A.T.E. Boogie of Indiana and Kansas Bike festivals with thousands in attendance, The Rock and Roll Dream Concert at the Sandstone Ampitheater and headlining on some of the biggest casino stages in the Midwest. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs, and there will be food and drinks available at the event. No coolers are allowed.