OCT. 5
• Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Clinton Public Library’s Storytime Room on the second floor. Storytime is offered continually, with breaks occurring in later December and August. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on western side of the building. Join us for fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• Afternoon Adventures, 2:30 p.m., Clinton Public Library’s Makerspace/second floor depending on the activity. Every Wednesday, K-6th graders are invited to join in starting at 2:30 for fun STEAM activities. Activities range from 45 minutes to 75 minutes long. Caregivers are encouraged to join with their younger children. Sign in is required from caregivers and if they are not joining their children for the activities, we encourage them to stay in the building. Children under the age of 8 are not to be left alone in the building without a caretaker at least the age of 14.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4 to 6 p.m., Lyons Foursquare Park.
• A free community meal, The Table, is served each Wednesday at CrossView Church, 703 14th Ave., Fulton, Illinois. The meal is served from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. The menu is taco salad, ham and cheese sliders, carrots and celery sticks, dip, and carrot cake.
• Clinton History Program: The Fifth Catholic Church in Clinton, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Please join us as Tom Koester presents a one-hour program about the fifth Catholic church in Clinton. There will be a small display of items, Q & A time, and the opportunity to ask what information the Catholic Historical Center may have available about your family. Registration is encouraged; call 242-5355. This will be held at the Lyons Branch Library.
• GROW Clinton and the DeWitt Chamber & Development Co.'s candidate forum, 6 p.m., Clinton City Hall, 611 Third St. in Clinton. Event will be live streamed on the “City of Clinton Iowa” YouTube channel. Questions can be submitted prior to the event, but no later than Friday, Sept. 30. Send questions to info@dewittiowa.org. Submitting a question does not ensure the question will be asked, the DCDC said. Day-of questions will not be taken from the virtual audience, and day-of questions can be submitted from the in-person audience for consideration by the moderator, organizers said.
OCT. 6
• Painting Class with “Fresh Paint”; Christine Boeve, 6 p.m., Rock Creek. You can put your family name, a favorite saying, or whatever you like. All materials supplied. Register by calling Christine at (319) 321-5499. Make sure you leave a message how many people are attending. We need at least eight people so bring friends. You will pay Chris directly the $35 fee that evening by cash, check, Venmo or PayPal.
• Community Book Discussion, 5 to 6 p.m. at Wide River Winery, 1776 E. Deer Creek Road. Attendees can arrive around 4:30 p.m. to socialize with others before activities begin promptly at 5 p.m. If you've read any book by Colleen Hoover or want to learn more about this popular author, join us to meet other fans and to discuss her work. We will talk about the book "It Ends With Us" in anticipation of its sequel release "It Starts With Us". Beverages and food will be available to purchase from the Wide River Winery at this event. Call the Clinton Public Library at 242-8441 to register. Registration is not required but strongly encouraged.
• Green Island Congregational Church will host its chicken supper from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church. The chicken will be prepared by Kalmes Catering. Cost is $14 for adults, $7 for children 5 to 10 and children under 5 are free. Carry outs will be available. Music will be provided by Country Traditions, and the church is handicap accessible.
OCT. 7
• Beginning Crochet at Lyons Branch Library, 1-2:30 p.m. Would you like to learn to crochet but not sure where to start? Sandy Logan is teaching us the basics. You will need to bring an H hook and a worsted weight yarn that is not fine or bulky. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355.
OCT. 8
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Lyons Foursquare Park.
OCT. 9
• The River Arts Center is exhibiting embellished quilts created by Cheryl Lennox of Erie, Illinois. Her work will be on display through Nov. 12 with a reception on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 1-4 p.m. to which the public is invited. The art center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. South in downtown Clinton and is open Wednesday through Saturday from 1-4 p.m.
OCT. 11
• Baby Dance Party, every second Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Something new the library is adding to the youth programs is a monthly baby dance party. There will be songs, toys, and bubbles for you and your baby to interact.
OCT. 12
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection invites all women to brunch followed by an inspirational, non-denominational speaker and special feature, 9:30 a.m., Community Reformed Church, 727 N. 12th St., Clinton. Cost to attend is $10. There are no dues or membership required to attend. Speaker Lori Boruff of Monmouth, Illinois, will share her message “Living Life Together”. She will also present the special feature “Affordable Fashion Jewelry”, which she will have available for purchase. Reservations are due Oct. 7. For reservations or more information, contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819, cell (563) 357-8859.
• The Girls of Clinton High Class of 1959 will have lunch together at Corner Deli, at noon.
• Teen & Adult Craft Hour: Mummy Pumpkin. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Please join us and make a mummy pumpkin to decorate your home or porch. This fall craft is fun and quick to make. Registration is encouraged; call (563) 242-8441. This will be held in the lower level meeting room at the Clinton Public Library.
• Grow Clinton is sponsoring a fall job fair at the Wild Rose Casino & Resort, 777 Wild Rose Drive, Clinton, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. All companies are invited to participate in this no cost event. If you are interested in having a table, please contact the Director of Workforce Development & Talent Attraction,Stacy Borgeson, as soon as possible as space is limited, at sborgeson@growclinton.com or call (563) 559-2205. Job-seekers will be able to find opportunities in manufacturing and welding, healthcare, construction, retail, federal facilities, and much more.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4 to 6 p.m., Lyons Foursquare Park.
• Community Safety Information Forum, 7 p.m., Clinton Community College Auditorium. Free and open to the public.
• Device Advice, Lyons Branch Library, 2-4 p.m. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer questions.
OCT. 13
• Morrison Music Theatre Association will be holding auditions for its December production of “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 7 p.m. at Bethesda Lutheran Church, 301 W. South St. in Morrison. The show will be presented Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.
• The CHS Class of 1955 will meet at Homer's Deli at 11:30 a.m. for lunch. Everyone is invited to attend.