DEC. 13
• Beginning Crochet at the Lyons Branch Library. 1-2:30 p.m. Would you like to learn how to crochet but are not sure where to start? Sandy Logan is teaching the basics. You will need to bring an H hook and a worsted weight yarn that is not fine or bulky. Registration is encouraged; call 242-5355.
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 6-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 14
• Clinton Public Library’s Juvenile Department Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on west side of the building. Join us for fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• A free community meal, The Table, will be served at CrossView Church, 703 14th Ave., Fulton, Illinois. The meal is served from 5:30-6:15 p.m. The menu includes taco soup, ham and Swiss sliders, pears and cookies.
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection invites all women to brunch followed by music and an inspirational, non-denominational speaker at 9:30 a.m., at Community Reformed Church, 727 N. 12th St. The cost to attend is $10. Bea Ingersol, of Albany, Illinois, will present “Finding Joy on Life’s Journey.” Bea and her husband, Bill, raised two sons with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and found God’s strength to survive and thrive. It is a touching story of love and courage in the face of adversity. Music will be provided by The Clintones. For reservations or more information, contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819, or cell (563) 357-8859.
• The Clinton Public Library’s Afternoon Adventures program takes place in the Makerspace/2nd Floor, depending on the activity. Kindergarten through sixth graders are invited to go there starting at 2:30 p.m. for fun STEAM activities.